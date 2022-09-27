Read full article on original website
Attention, fools! What not to do in Hurricane Ian.
Now, look. Floridians are getting continual advice from officials as catastrophic Hurricane Ian prepares to wallop southwest Florida. I’ve already advised everyone to listen to those professionals. Now that the storm is poised to come on shore, it seems necessary to add a few bits of direction. This is merely the perspective of a plain old news columnist sitting here watching you jerks perform death-defying acts online.
natureworldnews.com
Tropical Storm Kay Intensifies Into a Hurricane as It Continues to Move Towards Southwestern US and Mexico
Tropical Storm Kay, which hovers over the Eastern Pacific basin, intensified into a Category 1 hurricane on the afternoon of Monday, September 5. The National Hurricane Center (NHC), along with other US meteorologists, are expecting Hurricane Kay to bring heavy rainfall and strong winds along the Pacific coastline of western Mexico and southwestern US in the coming days.
The next named storm could become a monster hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico
Hurricane Fiona is the strongest hurricane of the Atlantic season, and now forecast models show a developing storm could become a monstrous threat to the US Gulf Coast by next week.
Hurricane Ian Officially Makes Landfall
On Wednesday afternoon, Hurricane Ian officially hit the sunshine state. According to reports, the storm made landfall in Fort Myers, Fla., submerging the area in floodwater as an 18-foot storm surge hit the state’s western coast. Now, devastating flooding has slammed into Naples and Sanibel Island homes, with people’s...
41 Surreal Pictures And Videos Showing The Unreal Devastation Left Behind By Hurricane Ian
"I’ve been speaking with people this morning who told me they’re just trying to find a way to get out."
See Hurricane Ian live from cameras across the Tampa Bay area
Hurricane Ian is approaching Tampa Bay, with landfall expected early Wednesday afternoon. The National Hurricane Center said Ian is an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 with top winds of 155 mph ― just short of a Category 5 storm. Hillsborough County has ordered mandatory evacuation for Zone A,...
‘Absolute devastation’: Hurricane Ian decimates Fort Myers Beach
FORT MYERS BEACH — They thought second floors would be safe. But Hurricane Ian was more brutal than some residents of Fort Myers Beach ever imagined. Kevin Behen left his studio apartment and hunkered down in a corner room in a stout building by the foot of the bridge into town. The surge licked the second-floor deck. He sprinted upstairs and banged on a door until someone let him in.
Florida Warns Alligators, Snakes and Bears Will Emerge During Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian is looking to be one of the worst storms Florida has ever seen, and officials are warning residents to be wary of displaced wildlife.
Hurricane Ian: House Filmed Floating Down Naples, Florida Street in Dangerous Storm Surge
Hurricane Ian has officially made landfall in Florida and the Sunshine State is already suffering unbelievable damage at the hands of the ever-strengthening storm. One of the most intense hurricanes on record to hit Florida, Ian has produced a catastrophic storm surge along with winds exceeding 150 mph and flooding rainfall.
Dramatic drone footage shows Georgia under water as state of emergency declared over flash floods
Rain pounded Georgia on Sunday, triggering intense flash flooding in northwestern parts of the state. Drone footage, captured by local news station Fox5, showed neighborhoods, factories and roadways under several inches of brown water. Some areas of Chattooga and Floyd counties received up to 12 inches of rain (30cm) in a 24-hour period, with more downpours forecast early this week.The flooding knocked out water service to parts of Chattooga County, authorities said.The city of Summerville, around 90 minutes drive north of Atlanta, advised residents who use the city’s water utility services to boil water prior to drinking, cooking or...
Tropical Storm Danielle expected to become hurricane Friday
Forecasters expect Tropical Storm Danielle to become a hurricane by Friday morning, according the National Hurricane Center Friday. Models from the National Hurricane Center show Danielle is not a threat to Florida or the United States. Danielle had sustained winds of 70 mph with higher gusts, according to an update...
travelnoire.com
1 Dead After Planes Flip In Orlando Due To Weather
Two airplanes flipped over at Orlando Executive Airport Thursday afternoon. Authorities say the weather is to blame for the unfortunate incident which left one person dead and another seriously injured. According to FOX 35 Orlando, Greater Orlando Aviation Authority spokesperson Carolyn Fennell said one of the planes involved had people...
See where Tropical Storm Ian is headed
Floridians are bracing for Tropical Storm Ian, which is expected to rapidly intensify and become a hurricane. CNN meteorologist Tom Sater has the latest forecast for Tropical Storm Ian.
Shark swims yards from shore & swimmers after one tourist is mauled to death & another left critically injured
BEACHGOERS spotted a shark near the coast of South Carolina over Labor Day weekend amid an big uptick in attacks across the US. On Sunday, a blacktip shark was caught on video close to the shore on Hilton Head Island. The sighting comes just two days after an American tourist...
Florida man swims inside house as Hurricane Ian storm surge brings devastating floods
A man swam through a flooded house in Naples Park, Florida, as Hurricane Ian made landfall in the state on Wednesday, 28 September.The storm made landfall as a Category 4, just shy of a monstrous Category 5, packing winds of 155mph.Ian’s eyewall brought surging ocean waters onshore in the state, as residents were told that there was no longer time to evacuate and instead urged to shelter in place.“This is going to be a nasty two days,” Florida governor Ron DeSantis said.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Florida homes flooded as residents brace for ‘catastrophic’ Hurricane IanHurricane Ian makes landfall with warnings of 'unsurvivable' storm surgesSurfers try to ‘catch’ big waves as Hurricane Ian set to hit Florida
Hurricane Ian Sucks Tampa Bay Dry Ahead Of Landfall
“Don't go out there,” officials warned, saying the water was likely to rush back in at higher levels.
Fox meteorologist makes unfortunate drawing while explaining Hurricane Ian
Days before residents of southern Florida prepared to brace for the landfall of Hurricane Ian, a meteorologist on Fox Weather caused a stir on social media for an unfortunately shaped drawing.Bryan Nocross, who has long appeared on US news stations to discuss hurricanes, was a guest of Fox Weather on Sunday when he began drawing the expected path of the tropical storm.Having already drawn a curved-shape line down the spine of central Florida, Nocross explained that Hurricane’s path was hard to predict and that meteorologists often used a “cone of uncertainty” to guess its path.“Look at this,” Mr Norcross...
TMZ.com
'Weather Channel' Jim Cantore Struck by Tree Branch During Hurricane Ian Coverage
12:59 PM PT -- Another Weather Channel reporter, Jim Cantore, was on air during scary conditions. During the broadcast, a tree branch flies at Jim. 11:23 AM PT -- A crazy video taken in Fort Myers shows water rushing past a camera that's 6 feet above the ground. Weather Channel...
Ian before and after: Videos show Florida devastation in Fort Myers, Sanibel Island
Videos showing before and after images from Florida show how quickly Hurricane Ian flooded parts of Fort Myers and Sanibel Island after the storm made landfall.
