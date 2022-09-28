Read full article on original website
Related
psychreg.org
First Aid for Surgeries: Politicians Pledge New Tech for Pharmacies to Help in Diagnosis and Treatment
Conservatives and Labour have pledged new technologies and community programmes to free up GPs for more complicated cases. A leading testing expert says revolutionary blood testing technology will enable community pharmacies to be at the heart of local healthcare. The new health secretary, Thérèse Coffey, has unveiled her plan for...
psychreg.org
Cancer Support UK Introduces New Workplace Course to Train Businesses to Support Employees Affected by Cancer
How would you respond if a work colleague told you they had cancer? This scenario is fast becoming a reality, as, by 2030, it is estimated that 1.5million people of working age will be living with cancer. A cancer diagnosis’s impact on an individual’s mental health is significant, yet 85%...
psychreg.org
Statistics Published for All Routine Childhood Vaccinations in England in 2021–22
Coverage for all routine childhood vaccinations administered to children under 5 in England in 2021–22 has been published today. NHS Digital’s Childhood Vaccination Coverage Statistics contains information on the routine vaccinations offered to all children up to the age of 5 years, derived from the Cover of vaccination evaluated rapidly (COVER) programme.
Comments / 0