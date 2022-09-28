Dick’s Sporting Goods in Petaluma has been robbed for the third time this month. The store was robbed two times by the same two suspects this past weekend: first on Saturday night and then on Sunday afternoon. Officers managed to detain them when they entered the store a third time on Sunday, arresting Anthony Thomas and Johnte McDowell, both from Fairfield. They found over $300-dollars of stolen merchandise in their stolen vehicle. The Petaluma Dick’s Sporting Goods store was also targeted on the 15th and 18th of this month, but the suspects fled the area before police arrived.

PETALUMA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO