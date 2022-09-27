Johnson finds victory lane as Arlington's racing season comes to a close

The season championship races did not disappoint as there was great racing action all night long. Guest 10-year old flagman Noah Rustman ran the flags for the Eckblad Trucking IMCA Hobby feature and did a great job with the caution flags throughout the race. A first lap yellow flag came out when Cory Probst encountered a flat tire which sent him to the pit for the rest of the night. Taylor Manderfield took the lead and then another yellow was flown when Chad Volk spun out.

On the restart, Manderfield took the lead again with Brett McConnell on his tail but the following lap another yellow was displayed when the cars of Corey Black and Jordan Robinson collided which put them both in the pit for the rest of the race. Once the race restarted, the 010 of Gavin Bassenger, who had moved up 11 spots, got around Manderfield to take the lead and go onto win the race. Manderfield took second with Dan Probst taking third. Cory Probst still earned enough points to be the Eckblad Trucking IMCA Hobby Track Champion and Marshall Robinson won the mechanic race.

The Henderson RoadHaus IMCA Sprint feature saw a red flag when the car of Laela Eisenschenk hit the cushion in turn No. 3 and Trevor Serbus went over her tire, causing her to roll against the wall and damaging his car. Both were okay, but were out of the race. Bill Johnson, who had started in the front row, was then the car to beat as he was fast and by lap 12, he was racing around lapped traffic before a yellow came out when Andrew Allen had mechanical troubles which put him pit side.

On the restart, it was the duo of Bill and Matt Johnson battling with Dave Becker right behind them. After the white flag was displayed, son Matt pulled into the pit ending his night. At the same time Brett Allen, who had started 10th, pushed his car and got around Becker but didn’t have enough time to battle with Johnson so he settled for second behind Bill Johnson. Trevor Serbus earned the Henderson RoadHaus IMCA RaceSaver Track Champion and Cary Zacharias won the mechanic race.

The Coors Light IMCA Sport Compact feature saw 20 drivers start the race but several drivers encountered mechanical issues which put them pit side. Marschall Robinson was the early leader, starting on the pole, but he soon had to hold off the No. 9 of Nate Coopman and the two traded spots for the first four laps.

Going into lap five, Coopman caused a yellow as he got a flat tire and he went pit side. Robinson again was the leader but only for two laps when the 29x of Jason Bolte, who had started 12th, was able to get around him and take over the race. On lap 10, a yellow came out for Logan Kelly who had moved into second place and Alan Lahr, who was right with him along with the 40 of Brock Braunworth. The checkered flag was thrown with Bolte winning, the 81D inherited the second place and Josh Backstrom took third place. Nate Coopman is the Coors Light IMCA Sport Compact Track Champion and Chris Hansen won the mechanic race.

The eXmark outlaw Hobby also saw a wild finish with the 21 of Logan Wagenius leading the first 13 laps of the race, but on lap 13, he caused a yellow flag which put him to the back of the field. Then Dakota Robinson, who had started ninth, took the lead and although Chad Schroeder tried diligently to get around him, he couldn’t get it done and Robinson won the race. Schroeder took second and Rod Manthey took third. Karl Hewitt Jr, who had fallen out of the race on lap No. 4, still had enough points to win the eXmark Outlaw Hobby track championship.

The Arlington State Bank IMCA Sport Modified feature saw Jeff Lloyd lead the field around. On lap 7, there was a caution for the 17 car which saw him go pit side. On the restart, Lloyd again took the lead but Matt Looft and Jeff Carter were now chasing him down. Contact was made between Carter and Lloyd as Carter throws a slider and Lloyd had to slow down which then gave the lead and win to Looft. Lloyd took second with Eric Larson taking third. Matt Looft earned the Arlington State Bank IMCA Sport Modified Track Champion and Mitch Carter won the mechanic race.

Thirty B&B Racing Chassis IMCA Stock Cars signed in to race the last race of the season. Ryan Grochow takes the lead on the first lap, on the third lap a caution flag was thrown when Dave Johnson spun into the infield in turn No. 3. Grochow re-took the lead, but his time with the company of Jeff McCollum. The two battled for the next five laps until the 87L of Curt Lund became a contender. Halfway through the race, Lund was in the top spot but not without challenges from the drivers behind him.

On lap 15, a series of yellow flags come out for the cars of Shaun Bruns, Alex Dostal and Ryan Grochow. With five laps, remaining all of the drivers were racing hard and several squeezed in between others to try and gain positions which caused a bit of carnage. In the end, Lund took the win with Matt Looft taking second and Chad Schroeder took third place. The B&B Racing Chassis IMCA Stock Car Track Champion is Dan Mackenthun and Chad Porter won the mechanic race.

The Ottomotive Tire & Repair IMCA Modified feature saw fast laps but it was Clint Hatlestad who pulled out front and remained the leader to win the race. Trent Loverude took second and Dalton Magers took third. The Ottomotive Tire and Repair IMCA Modified Track Champion is Trent Loverude and Chad Hoesewas the lone driver in the mechanic race.

Justin McConnell and Marc Grey battled each other the entire distance of the Jerry’s HQ Foods Auto Cross feature with McConnell taking the Checkered Flag first. Grey won ahead of Aaron Brinkman, who earned the Jerry’s HQ Foods Auto Cross Track Champion.

Brice Reierson led the EZ Wash& Storage Truck Cross feature from start to finish to win the race ahead of Derrek Schmidt. Josh Compton took third which gave him enough points to win the EZ Wash & Storage Truck Cross Track Championship.