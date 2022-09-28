HOUSTON — If you plan on being out and about this weekend in Houston, you'll want to plan around these major road closures and construction alerts. Starting on Friday at 8 p.m., I-59/69 will be closed in both directions at I-610 West Loop as crews work to demolish the old I-610 southbound main lane bridge, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. The closure will last until Monday at 5 a.m.

