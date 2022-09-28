Read full article on original website
fox26houston.com
Motorcyclist dies after crash with pickup truck in NW Houston
A motorcyclist died after a crash with a pickup truck at an intersection in northwest Houston, police say. According to police, the pickup truck was heading northbound on Ella Blvd and the motorcyclist was going eastbound on Pinemont Drive when the crash occurred around midnight Friday morning. Police say the...
Click2Houston.com
Motorcyclist killed after running red light, hitting pickup truck in north Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash in north Houston Friday, police said. Officers with the Houston Police Department responded to reports of a crash involving a vehicle and motorcycle in the 3200 block of Pinemont around 1 a.m. When officers arrived...
Video shows accused driver of fatal hit-and-run check on his car after hitting skateboarder
Surveillance video obtained by ABC13 shows the accused driver of the car stop several blocks away from the crash, get out to check the front of his car, then drive off.
Two children hit by car at southwest Houston apartment complex, police say
HOUSTON — We’re following breaking news out of southwest Houston, where police say two children have been hit by a car. It happened at an apartment complex off Richmond near Fondren. Right now, we don’t know the condition of the children or the circumstances around the incident.
Dodge Hellcat seized in high-speed chase becomes police cruiser
HOUSTON — A car with a powerful engine used for joyriding will now be used for patrolling the streets. The Texas Department of Public Safety debuted the newest addition to its patrol fleet in a Facebook post. The department now boasts a 1,080 horsepower Dodge Hellcat in its collection.
KHOU
Houston weekend traffic alert: Major road closures to plan around
HOUSTON — If you plan on being out and about this weekend in Houston, you'll want to plan around these major road closures and construction alerts. Starting on Friday at 8 p.m., I-59/69 will be closed in both directions at I-610 West Loop as crews work to demolish the old I-610 southbound main lane bridge, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. The closure will last until Monday at 5 a.m.
Man gets 10 years for 2020 crash that killed woman in west Houston
Brandon Rashon Freeman was driving eastbound on the service road of the Katy Freeway when he ran a red light and hit Amy Lane Shypailo's vehicle, according to authorities.
2 critical after more than 100 workers exposed to deadly chemical during hazmat incident
Six people were taken to the hospital, two in critical condition, and more than 100 employees were evaluated Thursday after being exposed to a deadly chemical at a power plant in Richmond.
fox26houston.com
'Why wouldn’t somebody stop to see if we were ok?' Victim of Tuesday pedicab hit-and-run crash speaks
HOUSTON - One of three people severely injured in a pedicab hit-and-run on Tuesday after an Astros game spoke with FOX 26. Gloria Fuentes was heading home after the Astros game on Tuesday with a colleague. The next thing she can remember is waking up in the hospital. "After the...
Suspect and his vehicle found with damage to front end after deadly Angleton hit-and-run, police say
The truck of Hayden Dean Muirheid was found with damage to the front end, according to police. He was arrested for the hit-and-run crash that killed a 46-year-old grandfather.
Click2Houston.com
Who killed Mariesha? Reward offered after woman’s body found in Cedar Bayou
Houston police are still searching for a suspect in connection with a woman’s murder in southwest Houston last year. The victim, Mariesha Dockery was last seen driving a newer model black Jeep Cherokee at approximately 2:30 p.m. in the 11000 block of Southwest Freeway on December 18, 2021. According...
news4sanantonio.com
Man dies after being run over 4 times while trying to cross busy freeway
HOUSTON - A man is dead after being hit numerous times as he tried to cross a busy freeway late Wednesday night. The deadly accident happened around 11 p.m. off Southwest Freeway and Chimney Rock Road on Houston's West Side. Houston Police said the man trying to cross the freeway...
All lanes reopened after rollover accident on US-59 at University Boulevard in Fort Bend County
Hazmat crews are done cleaning up what appeared to be deer corn after a major 18-wheeler rollover happened in Fort Bend County Thursday afternoon.
Dangerous laser pointer aimed at ABC13's SkyEye while flying above traffic in southeast Houston
Lasers can bring down aircraft because they can disorient and temporarily blind the pilot. Last year, a man was arrested for shining a laser at planes near Hobby Airport.
Community mourns Bellaire mother and 2 daughters killed in Waller County car crash
"When your time comes, your time comes. But it came too soon for them. Way too soon," a family friend who taught Indian classical dance to both daughters, said.
cw39.com
#ICYMI: Body found near Galveston school, man arrested for carrying gun near school, funeral for archbishop
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. A terrifying discovery after a man’s body was found inside a dumpster right outside Austin Middle School in Galveston. Police tell us he’s a younger white male, possibly in his late...
Click2Houston.com
‘Finally see justice’: Man accused of causing deadly 5-vehicle crash while on drugs in 2019 to be sentenced, officials say
SPRING, Texas – A man accused of causing a deadly crash involving five vehicles in 2019 while on drugs will be sentenced Friday, according to officials. The family of Jackie Pleytez, 19, said it has been a very difficult three years since losing Jackie, who was also known as their “Sunshine,” in the Spring car crash.
Click2Houston.com
Family seeks answers after their loved one was killed in deadly shooting during attempted carjacking
A west Houston family is asking for the public’s help in finding the people responsible for their loved one’s death. Sean White, 50, was shot and killed on Sept. 4 in a parking lot near the intersection of Briar Forest and Wilcrest Drive. “He was a man of...
Click2Houston.com
Bond set at $25K: Road rage suspect arrested after being caught on camera opening fire on another driver in SW Houston, court docs say
HOUSTON – A suspect accused of firing at another driver during a road rage incident in southwest Houston Sunday evening has been arrested and charged, deputies with Constable Ted Heap’s Office said. James Anthony Young, Jr., 32, faces felony charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His...
Dodge Hellcat seized in dangerous Houston high-speed chase joins Texas DPS fleet
After the 2020 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye was awarded to the state, it was converted to a black and white patrol vehicle, outfitted with emergency lights and a police radio.
