ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

Related
fox26houston.com

Motorcyclist dies after crash with pickup truck in NW Houston

A motorcyclist died after a crash with a pickup truck at an intersection in northwest Houston, police say. According to police, the pickup truck was heading northbound on Ella Blvd and the motorcyclist was going eastbound on Pinemont Drive when the crash occurred around midnight Friday morning. Police say the...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Accidents
Houston, TX
Accidents
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Houston, TX
Cars
Local
Texas Cars
KHOU

Houston weekend traffic alert: Major road closures to plan around

HOUSTON — If you plan on being out and about this weekend in Houston, you'll want to plan around these major road closures and construction alerts. Starting on Friday at 8 p.m., I-59/69 will be closed in both directions at I-610 West Loop as crews work to demolish the old I-610 southbound main lane bridge, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. The closure will last until Monday at 5 a.m.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Pole#Traffic Accident#Hcso#A Red Mustang#Info Onscene Tv#Ig
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
Click2Houston.com

‘Finally see justice’: Man accused of causing deadly 5-vehicle crash while on drugs in 2019 to be sentenced, officials say

SPRING, Texas – A man accused of causing a deadly crash involving five vehicles in 2019 while on drugs will be sentenced Friday, according to officials. The family of Jackie Pleytez, 19, said it has been a very difficult three years since losing Jackie, who was also known as their “Sunshine,” in the Spring car crash.
SPRING, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy