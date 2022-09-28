Read full article on original website
Popular restaurant chain opening another location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersSouthfield, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State beats Michigan 3-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Fall is the Perfect Time to Visit Michigan's Cider MillsHeather RaulersonRochester, MI
The Oakland Press
Bloomfield Hills dentist appointed to state dentistry board
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has announced the appointment of Bloomfield Hills resident Shakeel A. Niazi, DDS, to the Michigan Board of Dentistry. Niazi is the owner, president, and dentist for Shakeel A. Niazi, DDS, P.C. He is also the founder and director of HUDA Charitable Volunteer Clinic, and an adjunct faculty member at the University of Michigan Dental School. He has a Doctor of Dental Surgery from Northwestern University Dental School, and holds a Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees from Wayne State University.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Read the proposals on Michigan’s Nov. 8, 2022, general election ballot
The Michigan Board of State Canvassers has approved ballot language for three proposals on the Nov. 8 general election ballot. Proposal 22-1: Legislative term limits and financial disclosure. A proposal to amend the state constitution to require annual public financial disclosure reports by legislators and other state officers and change...
This Is Michigan's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
Here’s why AAPS is the only Michigan district denied a count day waiver for Yom Kippur
ANN ARBOR, MI - As a lawyer and University of Michigan law professor, Beth Wilensky said she appreciates that state law leaves school districts little room for flexibility in participating in the annual fall count day. Conducted on the first Wednesday in October, count day represents the first of a...
See SAT scores for every Michigan school district
A cluster of school districts in metro Detroit have some of the highest average SAT scores in Michigan, although there are strong districts sprinkled throughout the state. Michigan has released its 2021-22 SAT scores for schools and districts – including overall scores, math scores and the evidence-based reading and writing scores. The average score in Michigan was 959.9, with 28.1% of students meeting all college readiness benchmarks.
abc12.com
Michigan Republicans announce election reform deal with Whitmer
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Republicans say they reached a deal with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on a set of sweeping reforms to Michigan election laws. Republican State Rep. Ann Bollin of Brighton Township said the measures will strengthen the integrity of elections. Whitmer had not released a statement about the election reform bills by Thursday morning.
Michigan Health terminated physician assistant for religious beliefs, lawyer says: 'Serious injustice'
Lawyers for a physician assistant in Michigan are demanding she be reinstated after she was allegedly terminated because of her religious objections to transgender procedures.
abc12.com
State budget disagreement leads to shakeup for Michigan Republicans
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - A disagreement over additional state spending ended with a shakeup among Michigan Republican legislative leaders. Thomas Albert resigned from his position as House Appropriations Committee chairman and indicated he will vote against a supplemental budget that commits Michigan to more spending six weeks before the Nov. 8 elections.
Michigan election worker charged for ‘incredibly alarming’ incident
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) – An election worker in the Grand Rapids area was charged with two crimes after a witness reported seeing him place a USB flash drive into an electronic poll book at the close of the Aug. 2 primary. Authorities say the incident had no impact on election results in a Gaines […]
Dixon gives a speech hammering Whitmer, but doesn’t stay for Oakland Co. MAGA town hall
About 100 people populated an Oakland County banquet space Thursday night for a town hall featuring several of former President Donald Trump administration officials, along with GOP Lt. Gov. nominee Shane Hernandez. Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon appeared briefly to make a campaign speech and did not participate in the “America First Agenda” town hall […] The post Dixon gives a speech hammering Whitmer, but doesn’t stay for Oakland Co. MAGA town hall appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Michigan residents eligible for 5 more free COVID tests
Michiganders are eligible for another round of free at-home COVID-19 tests. An additional 289,000 self-administered tests will be available upon request for 58,000 households, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced Friday, Sept. 30. Tests are provided through a partnership with the Rockefeller Foundation, known as Project Act....
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan residents who receive Public Service Loan Forgiveness through 2025 will not pay income tax
LANSING, Mich. – Student loans that are forgiven through 2025 will not be treated as taxable income in Michigan. That includes Michigan residents who are receiving benefits of the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program, and federal student loan debt forgiveness. Around 1.4 million Michigan residents have student loans, according to the state.
The Oakland Press
Clintondale kindergartener, 5, dies of rare brain rupture
He had only been to school for eight days this year, but little Jaxon Torres had already found a best friend, a youngster by the name of Dallas. Wearing a blue hoodie, Jaxon, a 5-year-old kindergartner at McGlinnen Elementary School in Clinton Township, posed for the obligatory “first day of kindergarten” photo. He was looking forward to many more days in Clintondale Community Schools classrooms, according to his mom.
LaBrant: GOP ticket is least qualified in Michigan history | Opinion
In the days after Republican primary voters chose her to be their party's gubernatorial nominee, Tudor Dixon’s top priority was to travel out-of-state to Dallas, Texas to speak at the Conservative Political Action Committee (CPAC) convention), where she joined election deniers like Ted Cruz, Marjorie Taylor Green, Josh Hawley, and My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell as a featured speaker. Also sharing the CPAC podium with Dixon were insurrection aiders and abettors like: Steve Bannon, Mark Meadows, Matt...
MI Department of State suspends Lansing car dealership
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)- The Michigan Department of State has served a summary suspension to MB Auto Connection, Inc. in Lansing. MDOS is accusing MB Auto Connection of violating multiple rules under the Michigan Vehicle Code. MDOS says it received a complaint regarding a $500,000 outstanding loan payment. An MDOS investigation found that a dealership employee, […]
Masks recommended in just 1 Michigan county this week, CDC says
Hospitalizations and cases are on the decline in Michigan, which is why the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has just one county at a high COVID-19 Community Level this week. Last week, Michigan had seven counties at a high level. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine COVID risk,...
WLUC
Rep. Markkanen submits bill to change Michigan state bird
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The American Robin has been Michigan’s state bird since 1931. But it appears to have some competition for that position in the form of a house bill submitted by 110th State House District Representative Greg Markkanen. “The robin is a state bird for many states,...
recordpatriot.com
Tudor Dixon's new ad opposes potential Big Rapids battery component factory
MECOSTA COUNTY — Gubernatorial Republican candidate Tudor Dixon has released a political ad criticizing a potential project that could bring as many as 2,300 jobs to the Mecosta County area over the next five years. In her ad, Dixon claims Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the state Legislature are...
abc12.com
Michigan auto insurance catastrophic claims fee increases 42%
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The annual auto insurance assessment from the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association will increase for policies renewing after July 1, 2023. The association approved a 42% increase in its assessment for drivers who select unlimited personal injury protection. That rate will increase from $86 per year to $122 next summer.
Spinal Column
Morris going to trial for Susie Zhao murder
Jeffery Morris is finally going to trial for the brutal 2020 murder of Susie Zhao. The trial is scheduled for October 3, 2022 before the Honorable Judge Martha Anderson in Oakland County’s Sixth Circuit Court in Clarkston. The charges include first-degree, premeditated murder and felony murder (murder while in the commission of a felony), according to multiple news sources, which also state Morris is a convicted sex offender with a history of violent crimes.
