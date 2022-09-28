Read full article on original website
Free Movies, A Dog Event And More Happening Across East Texas This Weekend
It's going to be an absolutely gorgeous weekend to get outdoors and do something fun and different in East Texas. Now that more comfortable temperatures have settled in, have lunch on a patio sometime this weekend, hit up that pumpkin patch or nursery and get the fall plants and decorations out, and truly bring on fall and Halloween! When it comes to participating in some kind of activity or event in East Texas, you have several to choose from and be a part of this weekend.
Let’s Argue: These Are The Best Taco Cities In Texas
A recent study on the best taco cities in America found that Texas has a lot of love for them but California still has us beat. If you haven't noticed, we're currently engaged in a silent "CIVIL WAR" between Texas and California. The two states (and its residents) are fighting back and forth about which is better in various "cultural" and "political" ways. This one particular battle front has to do with food and one of our most beloved treasures: Tacos.
Texans Not Happy with Latest Flex from Texas Department of Public Safety
Being a law enforcement officer is tough. We've seen that with the huge microscope that everyone wants to put them under for doing nothing more than their job enforcing the laws your elected officials have put on the books. Yes, there are some bad apples in the basket but that doesn't fully reflect the job law enforcement does on a daily basis. You couldn't do it and neither could I. But sometimes, there are moments that we all can raise an eyebrow towards.
