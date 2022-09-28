Read full article on original website
A Henderson, Texas Teenager Among 20 Kids That Went Missing in September
Its never easy writing about the subject of kids that have gone missing. A lot of the time, we have no idea of the circumstances around their disappearance. They could have run away, they could have been kidnapped or they could have been taken by the other parent during a visitation. No matter the circumstance, a family is missing their kid and needs your help in finding them. That includes the East Texas city of Henderson where a 17-year-old has been missing since September 21.
Henderson, TX Police Ask for Help: Do You Recognize These Suspects?
Recently on their Facebook page, the officers of the Henderson, TX Police Department shared photos of three suspects and asked for the public's help in identifying them. There weren't many details given regarding the incidents of which they are suspected of being a part, but here's what we know about each of them:
VIDEO: Plastic Bag Man Robs Gas Station At Gunpoint In Marshall, TX
Crime never sleeps and the same can be said about that here in East Texas. Having worked the night shift at a convenience store before, I know first hand how nervous a clerk can be during those hours because the only thing lurking around most of the time during those hours are the worst of the worst looking for something to get into. Unfortunately, police in Marshall are dealing with this kind of thing and Crime Stoppers is asking for your help.
So, Are You Having Trouble Getting Your Mail in Lindale, Texas?
Recently a woman who lives in Lindale, Texas was discussing her disappointment with the mail service there. Others who live in the area also began to chime in with similar thoughts. The conversation began on a Facebook social media group page that focuses specifically on the goings-on in Lindale, TX....
Tyler City Council Approves Money For Upgraded Tech For Tyler PD
Society's view on policing has changed quite a bit over the past several years. Most people support the police while others want to defund the police. No matter where stand on the issue, one thing is clear, officers who put on the uniform and badge each day are putting their lives on the line to protect the public and themselves.
Harrison County, Texas 4-H Club Seeks Your Donated Pet Supplies
One of the best things you can do in life is be a pet owner. Whether it's a dog, cat, hamster, rabbit, turtle, snake, bird, iguana or other animal, pets bring so much joy and unconditional love to your life. There are way too many pets waiting to be adopted into loving homes that are currently living in animal shelters that are run by cities and non-profit agencies.
Congratulations to Lindale, Texas on the Huge Spotlight from Texas Monthly
I've written many times about my hometown of Lindale. I've written about how Lindale isn't the small town it once was. That doesn't mean Lindale has lost that small town vibe. Just head downtown and you'll feel it. Just head to Eagle Stadium on a Friday night and you'll see it. Have a seat inside Dairy Queen or Whataburger and you'll hear it. This month in Texas Monthly, you'll get to read about my hometown small town of Lindale that has lot for both native East Texans and visitors to enjoy.
The Most Expensive Ranch Currently For Sale in Gilmer, Texas Looks Relaxing
Most people think of Gilmer, Texas as a small town with charm in East Texas. Not exactly gigantic with the last population check coming in 2020 with just shy of 5,000 people but it’s a great place to live. Especially if you are looking to purchase what is currently the most expensive ranch or property for sale in Gilmer. As I was looking at photos online, this place is just perfect if you’re looking for a beautiful piece of land to call home so you can relax and enjoy the gorgeous Texas scenery.
People Seem to Love This Local Pharmacy in Tyler, TX–Here’s Why
Recently, people were talking about how much they love being a customer of one particular locally-owned pharmacy in Tyler, Texas. Typically when people discuss businesses they adore, it often is a local restaurant or boutique or something along those lines. However, when a pharmacy gets this much local love, we perk up our ears and take notice. Customer service like this deserves to be talked about and we are here for it.
Born Free Motorcycle Show Details Taking Place in Mount Enterprise, Texas
If you’re looking for a motorcycle show that is open for the whole family to attend and a whole lot of fun you’re going to want to check out the Born-Free Motorcycle Show taking place in Mount Enterprise, Texas. While often motorcycle shows can be a place for adults, the organizers for this event are working hard to make sure that the whole family can join in the fun.
Bubba’s 33 to Open Soon in Tyler, Texas and Looks to Hire 200 Employees
Texas Roadhouse is one of the most popular restaurants in East Texas. Their steaks are great and those rolls with the cinnamon butter is...is...an outer worldly experience. Yes, they're that good. Something you may not know is that Texas Roadhouse has a cousin in Bubba's 33. Instead of steaks and rolls, here you get stone baked pizza, burgers, wings and more. There is already a location in Longview, Texas that stays packed and the newest location will be opening soon in Tyler and is looking to hire about 200 employees.
Is Visiting The Bulldog Bed & Breakfast In Kilgore, Texas Worth It?
It has one of the most charming downtown areas in all of East Texas and it's full of history and discovery. Visiting downtown Kilgore, Texas you can get lost in learning about the oil boom and the history of this small East Texas town thanks to the East Texas Oil Museum. There's more to Kilgore too, you can check out the Texas Museum of Broadcasting & Communication, the Rangerette Showcase and Museum, Kilgore College and so many other charming locations to visit and learn about.
Don’t Miss Pets in the Park at Bergfeld Park in Tyler, TX on Saturday
The Pets in the Park event put on by the Pets Fur People organization in Tyler, TX each year and I am so excited that it’s coming up on Saturday. We all know that pet overpopulation is a serious problem, especially here in East Texas which is why we need to support these animal shelters as much as possible. The Pets in the Park event is free to attend and it’s a lot of fun for the entire family including your furry family members.
Texas Based EVO Entertainment Acquires Times Square Grand Slam In Tyler
If you live in Tyler then you already know that one of the top places to have family fun in the area is Times Square Grand Slam which features an arcade, bowling, laser tag and a movie theater packed into one building. Long known throughout East Texas and beyond for their 65,000 square feet of boundless family fun, the evolution of the locally owned, family-run business includes passing the torch on to another Texas-based family company.
Tyler, TX Favorite Culture ETX Opening Speakeasy Club Soon
There's a lot of exciting NEW things coming to Tyler and if you've lived here for a longtime then you're probably saying to yourself "Its about time!". One of the exciting new options that's on the way is being put together by Culture ETX's own Chef Lance McWhorter who already has one of the best damn places to eat at in East Texas and he's adding on something that I think is SUPER cool.
Texas NBA Legend Spud Webb & DJ Kool Coming To Hawkins, TX For Jarvis Fest
Its about that time once again for the annual big event in Hawkins, Texas as one of our local HBCU's, Jarvis Christian University get ready for Jarvis Fest 2022!. Jarvis Christian University will be hosting Jarvis Fest 2022 on the campus in Hawkins, Texas for a big week of events October 10-16. The purpose of Jarvis Fest is to raise funds for the United Negro College Fund and to celebrate the crowning of Mr. and Miss Jarvis Christian University.
See Chicago Live at UT Tyler Cowan Center, Win Your Tickets NOW!
Classic Rock 96-1 wants to send you to see one of the most recognizable classic rock bands ever, live!. Interact with Classic Rock 96-1 and you could win a pair of tickets to see Chicago Live In Concert at the UT Tyler Cowan Center on Saturday, October 29th. Interact with...
Classic Rock 96-1 Has Your VIP Access Tickets To The Rose City Music Festival, Win Them Now
Classic Rock 96-1 and Peters Autosports in Tyler have a VIP experience waiting for you at the inaugural Rose City Music Festival in Tyler on Saturday, October 8th. Interact with us below and you could win a pair of VIP passes to this multi-cultural food and music event on the brick streets of downtown Tyler.
