Boise State, with new starting QB Green, beats SDSU 35-13
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Quarterback Taylen Green and George Holani each had more than 100 yards rushing and a pair of touchdowns, and Boise State shut out San Diego State in the second half and rolled to a 35-13 victory on Friday night. It was Boise State’s first game without former starting quarterback Hank Bachmeier, who entered the transfer portal on Tuesday, and former offensive coordinator Tim Plough, who was fired after last week’s 27-10 loss to UTEP. Former Boise State head coach Dirk Koetter is now the Broncos offensive coordinator. Bachmeier started 29 games over a four-year career, throwing for more than 6,600 yards and 41 touchdowns. Yet he completed a career-low 54% of his passes for fewer than 500 yards in four games this season. Green finished with 105 yards rushing on eight carries and completed 5 of 10 passes for 48 yards with one interception. Holani had 131 yards rushing on 17 carries.
Friday Night Football: Week 6 highlights, final scores
BOISE, Idaho — The push for division titles and playoff positions picked up in southern Idaho as the calendar inches towards October. The Week 6 schedule included 32 contests featuring a southern Idaho program. Due to Boise State's game against San Diego State at Albertsons Stadium Friday, the Capital-Rocky...
It’s Time For Boise To Make The Next Big Step
I'm going to come right out and say it - Boise is ready for an NFL team. Why not? Imagine the benefits across the Treasure Valley and why this would be good for pretty much everyone. Could we support an NBA team? Maybe. Could we support a Major League Baseball team? Possibly? But there is no doubt in my mind that we could support an NFL team.
NFL Players Troll Boise State, San Diego State Rivalry [Video]
There's been a lot of Boise State football talk lately and if we are being honest, it hasn't been great. The Broncos dropped their season opener along with a very painful loss on the road at UTEP. What is a UTEP?. Now, Bronco fans have been more critical than we've...
Idaho’s Popularity Plummets; 18 States People Rather Move to In 2022
Some people are calling a pair of new mid-year migration reports an early Christmas miracle. Both reports issued by Move Buddha show that interest in moving to Idaho is starting to wane. Their Idaho-focused report shows that the inflow traffic ratio has dropped by 61.6%, the largest drop in the entire country.
These Are The Six Most Difficult To Pronounce Boise Streets
Moving to the Treasure Valley almost three years ago from Las Vegas, I was surprised at how welcoming everyone was. Maybe because I didn't move from California, people were more accepting. Perhaps it was because I changed my license plates immediately because I was very proud of being a new Idahoan and tried very hard to fit in. By the end of day one, I understood that Boise is pronounced Boy-C, not Boy-Z.
Flash Your Headlights in Idaho: Legal or Illegal?
When learning to drive, I remember only flashing my headlights to worn others if there was an officer or hazard coming up or if they had their high beams on and were blinding me. It was what I thought of as a kind gesture. If they saw my lights flash they knew to slow down or turn their bright off.
The Fifteen Most Haunted Places In Boise Will Terrify You
Fall might be the best time to live in the Boise area. The weather is the perfect temperature for sweaters at night and even shorts during the day. With Halloween right around the corner, we look forward to taking our families to Lowe's Family Farmstead, seeing the fantastic decorations on Harrison Boulevard, and getting freaked out at Haunted World.
Beer, Schnitzel, and Fascinating Facts to Celebrate Oktoberfest in Idaho
The first Oktoberfest took place in Munich, Germany more than 200 years ago on October 12, 1810. Today, the beloved beer festival is celebrated around the world and in our suds-lovin' Gem State! Whether you imbibe or you're there for the schnitzels, the pretzels, and the dirndls, Oktoberfest is for everyone. Don't know much about the famous festival? We dug up a list of things to know about the worldwide event!
Shiva Rajbhandari Is the First Student Elected to the Boise, Idaho School Board
Even during the most challenging times in history, it's important to highlight those who are continuing to follow their dreams and are taking strides to make the world a better place. Each month, Seventeen is honoring young people as Voices of Change, those who are making a difference in their community and the world at large.
Meridian, September 30 High School 🏐 Game Notice
Meridian Restaurant Named Most Legendary in Idaho
The Love Food website put together a list of what they ranked as the most legendary restaurants in every US state. Idaho is loaded with incredible eateries. With farming and agriculture thriving in the gem state it also means fresher local eating options in many restaurants. While some have been better than others I have yet to have a bad dining experience in Idaho. With so many incredible options how do you know where to go?
How To Speak “Boise” On The Road
The roads of the Treasure Valley are a fascinating thing and anything and happen. Anything. One moment, you’re happily coasting into town from The Village on 84, enjoying the mountains… the next, you’re getting the one-finger salute from someone passing you for going the speed limit in the middle lane.
Star Getting A McDonalds Could Be Great For The Community
While McDonald's is widely known for its Big Macs and Happy Meals, the corporation places a major emphasis on sustainability, local charity, and affecting community change. This could be great news for the town of Star, Idaho. In 2021, McDonald’s USA and its suppliers in the U.S. donated over 10.1...
6 Ways To Be a Great Neighbor in Idaho
The principles of a good neighbor as defined by Merriam-Webster are friendship, cooperation, and noninterference in the internal affairs of another country. I admit the use of 'country' over 'neighbor' threw me off too, but for all intents and purposes, let's just go with it. After all, the dictionary folks are on to something. Who wouldn't want to share a property line with a friendly, easy-going someone who minds their own business and not yours?
It’s National Drink Beer Day, So Here Are Boise’s Best Bars & Breweries!
Alright y’all, it’s time to celebrate. “Celebrate what?” You ask... And the answer is beer. Raise your glass for National Drink Beer Day!. Did you know today was National Drink Beer Day? Now you do. And I don’t think there’s a better place for celebrating than...
Boise Falls Behind in Most Popular Idaho Cities for New Residents
Idaho is a lovely place and odds are we don't need to explain our reasoning to you. There's something for everyone here whether you love a clean and booming downtown or a calm and isolated outdoor experience--it's all here and it's all close. Along with endless activities for just about anyone, there are four distinct seasons giving everyone a taste of all the weather seasons and sometimes, we get four seasons in one day!
Two Idaho Women Face Off in a Grocery Store Checkout Line
There I was, minding my own biscuits and loading my groceries onto the conveyor belt at Ridley’s in Star. After years of experimenting with different conveyor belt tactics, I developed a finely honed order of operations. A Conveyor Belt Strategy for Grocery Tacticians. The non-edible heavies like cleaning supplies...
Meridian family turns home flower garden into successful business
BOISE, Idaho — Most Idaho farms have some animals, like chickens and maybe some pigs, but at this Meridian farm, the main crop is flowers. Over the years, Tara McCallister developed a passion for beautifying her home landscape and with her family, turned her passion into a successful flower-growing business.
Southern Idaho evening weather: Boise breaks Sept. 27 temperature record
It will feel like fall for the final two days of September. Heading into October, high pressure returns, with sunshine and highs in the upper 70's to low 80's.
