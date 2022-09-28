Read full article on original website
Related
3 reasons rent is starting to dip in some U.S. cities
The cost of renting an apartment is falling in some U.S. cities after reaching a record high in the first half of 2022. Between July and August, the national average asking price for a one-bedroom apartment fell 2.7% to $1,721, while rent for a two-bedroom dropped 2.4% to $2,054 according to Rent.com. The median rent in the nation's 50 largest cities fell to roughly $1,771 in August, according to Realtor.com.
Finally, there’s good news for renters in these major U.S. cities
After nearly two years of rising rent prices, there is finally some good news for apartment shoppers in these cities.
10 Cities Where Homes Sales Are Most Likely to Collapse
More and more potential homebuyers are backing out of purchases, especially in some of the pandemic’s hottest housing markets. A little more than 15% of pending home sales (or 64,000 total purchases) fell out of contract in August, according to a new analysis from the real estate brokerage Redfin. In July, 15.5% of pending sales fell out of contact. That was the highest level since 2017, with the exception of two months at the very beginning of the pandemic.
Here are 20 jobs that may disappear in the US over the next decade
Word processors and typists are projected to see employment decline 38.2% from 2021 to 2031. That's the largest percent decline among occupations.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jeff Bezos' Bet On Housing Slide — His Single-Family Rental Play Appears Well-Timed
It should be obvious that billionaires don’t accumulate wealth by accident. Their success is predicated on observation and savvy investment, and a privileged background helps. Billionaires like Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates likely saw an opportunity for land investment to return tenfold, by way of food shortages, well ahead...
morningbrew.com
The real state of real estate
Finding a place to live in 2022 hasn’t exactly been a breeze. Rents have skyrocketed, and mortgage rates have nearly doubled from their 2020 lows. As any Zillow lurker knows, prices are out of control for those bold enough to consider buying a house. The crisis is particularly hard on low-income renters who have seen an even greater share of their income go to housing and have fewer affordable options. It’s also been rough for first-time buyers, even as cities offer assistance programs and banks expand no-down payment mortgage programs.
TechCrunch
Amazon raises hourly wages by about $1 amid increasing union pressure
Over the next year, Amazon will dedicate nearly $1 billion to increasing the average wages of its warehouse and transportation workers from about $18 to $19 per hour. Amazon will also expand access to Anytime Pay, a tool that allows employees to access up to 70% of their paychecks sooner than once every week or two. The company also added additional investment in career development programs, including the Amazon Intelligence Initiative. This program offers a 12- to 14-month course to help employees develop technical skills, with the ultimate goal of transitioning them into AWS-related engineering roles.
Bank branch openings in U.S. leave behind minority neighborhoods - study
NEW YORK, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The opening of new U.S. bank branches is leaving behind minority communities despite racial equality pledges from lenders, according to a study released Thursday by the Committee for Better Banks, an advocacy group.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TikToker Moves to NYC Only to Realize Airbnb He Rented Was Already Occupied
Real estate scams are unfortunately a common occurrence in the property game, and folks who are looking for a place to stay, whether temporarily or long-term, have probably come across a few in the search for housing. And we're not just talking about the fact that corporations are buying up housing, or that Zillow has been accused of artificially driving up the prices of homes, either.
marketplace.org
In the housing market, more people are starting to back out of deals
There are lots of indicators the housing market is slowing, including this: A growing number of would-be homebuyers are canceling contracts and backing out of deals. More than 15% of deals fell through in August compared to 12% a year ago, according to new data from Redfin. A 3% increase...
Motley Fool
Here's Why High Earners Are Abandoning New York and California
Could you save money by relocating to a different state?. New York and California have lost almost 40,000 high earners, but those states are still key locations for people earning big bucks. Remote working has made it more possible for people to move to lower-cost states. Relocating can reduce living...
Comments / 0