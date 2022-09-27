Read full article on original website
Minor crash involving school bus disrupts traffic in Sullivan County
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A school bus was delayed this morning after an incident involving a truck in Sullivan County. According to Sgt David Holmes with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred Friday morning at the intersection of State Road 48 and County Road 200 E. Holmes said that the glare of the sun caused the bus driver to not see a truck while attempting to make a turn. The small white Northeast School Corporation bus reportedly clipped the back tire of the passing pickup truck.
Nearly $1 million road project complete in Rockville
ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Town of Rockville hosted a ribbon cutting to honor the completion of its Jefferson St. construction on Thursday. Town Board members, first responders and community members all joined in the special celebration. Rockville Town Board Executive Officer David Brown said that the road was...
Parents weigh in on Vigo Co. School Board election
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Vigo County School Board election has a high amount of interest with 14 candidates running for four spots. 3 of the 4 districts at large do not have an incumbent running. This means the school board will welcome at least three new faces. District 5 is the district with the lone incumbent running.
Sullivan FFA in the top 5% of chapters in the nation
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Sullivan FFA chapter is receiving recognition as being in the top 5% of chapters in the nation for the 4th year in a row. Being in the top 5% makes them a “three-star chapter” and they will honored for this next month at a conference in Indianapolis.
Businesses needed to help build TH casino
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The search is on for minority-owned businesses who want to help build the new Queen of Terre Haute Casino Resort. The West Central Indiana Small Business Development Center is hosting a Diversity Outreach Event for local minority-owned businesses in Vigo and surrounding counties. Business owners can learn more about the bid packages being offered. Some of the work that needs to be completed includes carpentry, painting, tiling, and much more.
10,000 feet to run on Lavern Gibson XC course this week
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — It’s a busy week for the Lavern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course in Terre Haute. The course is hosting several different races, and in doing so, welcoming some 10,000 people to the venue. Wednesday, the course hosted the Vigo County Middle School Championships....
