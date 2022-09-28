Read full article on original website
Labour MP Rupa Huq Suspended For Making ‘Racist Comments’ About UK’s First Black Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng
Rupa Huq, a Labour MP has been suspended for making ‘racist comments’ about UK’s first black Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng. Huq had claimed that Kwasi was “superficially black” at a party conference panel event titled “what’s next for Labour’s Agenda on Race?”. She...
How Liz Truss plunged the UK to the brink of recession in just one month
The new prime minister began September promising a ‘new era’ for Britain. One economic crisis later, she has delivered
U.K.・
Rupa Huq has Labour whip suspended after Kwarteng comments
A Labour MP has had the party whip suspended after she was accused of making a “racist” comment by claiming that the chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, was “superficially” black. Rupa Huq, a former shadow Home Office minister, was recorded at an event held on Monday during a...
Treasury to delay publishing OBR forecast by six weeks after 7 October delivery – as it happened
Budget watchdog to give assessment of fiscal plans next week but public will have to wait until chancellor’s November statement
Voices: A British citizen will die in prison in the US. Liz Truss won’t intervene
The Truss government has already proposed various controversial measures, from Kwasi Kwarteng’s tax cuts for rich people to Jacob Rees-Mogg’s reversal on fracking to Liz’s own elimination of the cap on bankers’ bonuses. Although the augurs are not good, it has not been easy for citizens to evaluate the actions of the new government, given that the media has been otherwise engaged for much of the last month. Another unnoticed, yet nevertheless radical break in tradition took place just as the Queen sadly passed away. On September 6th, 2022, James Cleverly assumed the role of Foreign Secretary. One of the...
Putin is 'setting himself up for some sort of revolution,' says great-granddaughter of Nikita Krushchev
The historian and great-granddaughter of former Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev tells Amanpour that war and mobilization is increasing pressure on Russian people, adding that she is trying to get members of her own family out of Russia.
Liz Truss refuses to commit to benefits hike but stands by tax cut for rich
Prime minister Liz Truss has refused to commit to increasing welfare benefits in line with inflation, but said she is “absolutely committed” to pressing ahead with the abolition of the top rate of income tax for the rich. Challenged in a TV interview over whether she would stand...
'Defeat is not an option': Hear what Russia expert thinks about Putin's plan
President Vladimir Putin sets to hold a Kremlin ceremony to formalize the illegal annexation of four occupied regions of eastern Ukraine. CNN’s Nic Robertson looks back at Putin’s similar move in the annexation of Crimea in 2014.
Liz Truss’s poll ratings plummet lower than Boris Johnson’s before he was forced out
Prime minister’s net approval falls to -37, while just 12% say mini-budget was ‘good’
Tory MPs tell Truss: sack Kwarteng or face mutiny
Liz Truss is facing growing pressure from jittery Conservative MPs to sack Kwasi Kwarteng or face a mutiny after the Bank of England’s emergency intervention to address the turmoil in the financial markets. The move prompted comparisons to 1992’s Black Wednesday, when the UK was ignominiously ejected from the...
Furious Tory MPs hit out at chancellor after they are invited to a meeting to discuss his budget
Conservative MPs have been invited to a meeting with chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng on Tuesday after the pound plunged to an all-time low against the US dollar amid renewed fears over the government’s plans. Furious Tory MPs hit out at the chancellor, who has refused to respond to the decline in Sterling, accusing him of incompetence.One angry MP said: “Chancellors have resigned and parliaments have been recalled for less, but we MPs are being invited to meetings.” The event with backbenchers, which has been billed as a follow up to Friday’s tax-cutting mini-Budget, will be held on Tuesday...
Climb down or stand firm - what does Truss do next?
"I don't think there is a way out." It's breathtaking to hear that judgement on Liz Truss' problems from a seasoned former Conservative minister when the prime minister has not been in charge for a month. But instead of a honeymoon Liz Truss's first weeks in office have resembled a...
Putin's new land grab is dangerous for Ukraine -- and the world
Russia's new land grab in Ukraine is an act of geopolitical piracy that will make the war more dangerous, add new risk to the West's strategic calculations and deal a long-term challenge to the international rule of law.
Liz Truss faces Tory rebellion if she squeezes benefits while slashing taxes for richest
TORY MPs are plotting to rebel if Liz Truss squeezes benefits while slashing taxes for the richest. The PM is planning to raise payments in line with earnings instead of the higher rate of inflation to save £5billion. Pensioners are safe from her cost-cutting drive after Kwasi Kwarteng said...
Khrushchev's great-granddaughter discusses Putin's 'incredibly insane' speech
Nina Khrushcheva, great-granddaughter of former Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev, discusses Russian President Vladimir Putin’s propaganda speech and “crazy rhetoric against the West.”
Michael Gove could vote against Truss’s ‘profoundly concerning’ tax plans
Conservative former Cabinet minister Michael Gove said he is “profoundly” concerned about Liz Truss’s vast tax cuts as he suggested he could vote against the plans.The veteran of government, who is influential in the Tory party, criticised using borrowing to pay for slashing taxes as being “not Conservative”.But Tory chairman Jake Berry warned any Conservative who rebelled in a Commons vote on the plans would be turfed out of the parliamentary party, intensifying a row as the party conference began in Birmingham.Mr Gove welcomed the Prime Minister acknowledging she had made mistakes around the mini-budget but said she displayed an...
Tory mayor rebukes fellow Conservative for ‘Birmingham is a dump’ tweet
The Tory Mayor of the West Midlands has rebuked a fellow Conservative for describing Birmingham as a “dump” after he travelled to the city during party conference season.Daniel Grainger, the chairman of Young Conservative Network (YCN), was told to leave and “take anyone with the same views with you” by Andy Street after sharing the remark on Twitter.Mr Grainger later apologised and deleted the post – which had read: “Birmingham is a dump.” – claiming it “was not about the city” and that he had been the victim of a mugging attempt earlier on Saturday.The city is hosting the Conservative...
Russian forces retreat from strategic Donetsk city a day after Moscow's annexation of the region
Russian forces retreated from Lyman, a strategic city for its operations in the east, the Russian defense ministry said Saturday, just a day after Moscow's annexation of the region that's been declared illegal by the West.
‘I’ve lost confidence in them but I don’t know if I can switch’: Tories in West Midlands face voting dilemma
Few seem willing to change parties in the home of the fabled swing-voting ‘Worcester woman’ but Liz Truss’s days may be numbered
Liz Truss admits mistakes over mini-budget but stands by tax-cutting package
Liz Truss acknowledged mistakes over the mini-budget but said she was standing by her tax-cutting plan as she refused to rule out public spending cuts.The Prime Minister acknowledged she could have done more to prepare the ground for Kwasi Kwarteng’s financial statement, which spooked the markets, sent the pound plummeting and forced a £65 billion intervention by the Bank of England to restore order.Ms Truss said the mini-budget’s most controversial measure, the abolition of the 45% tax rate on earnings over £150,000 was not discussed with the Cabinet but was a decision made by the Chancellor.As the Tory conference gets...
