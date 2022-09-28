ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Voices: A British citizen will die in prison in the US. Liz Truss won’t intervene

The Truss government has already proposed various controversial measures, from Kwasi Kwarteng’s tax cuts for rich people to Jacob Rees-Mogg’s reversal on fracking to Liz’s own elimination of the cap on bankers’ bonuses. Although the augurs are not good, it has not been easy for citizens to evaluate the actions of the new government, given that the media has been otherwise engaged for much of the last month. Another unnoticed, yet nevertheless radical break in tradition took place just as the Queen sadly passed away. On September 6th, 2022, James Cleverly assumed the role of Foreign Secretary. One of the...
The Guardian

Tory MPs tell Truss: sack Kwarteng or face mutiny

Liz Truss is facing growing pressure from jittery Conservative MPs to sack Kwasi Kwarteng or face a mutiny after the Bank of England’s emergency intervention to address the turmoil in the financial markets. The move prompted comparisons to 1992’s Black Wednesday, when the UK was ignominiously ejected from the...
The Independent

Furious Tory MPs hit out at chancellor after they are invited to a meeting to discuss his budget

Conservative MPs have been invited to a meeting with chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng on Tuesday after the pound plunged to an all-time low against the US dollar amid renewed fears over the government’s plans. Furious Tory MPs hit out at the chancellor, who has refused to respond to the decline in Sterling, accusing him of incompetence.One angry MP said: “Chancellors have resigned and parliaments have been recalled for less, but we MPs are being invited to meetings.” The event with backbenchers, which has been billed as a follow up to Friday’s tax-cutting mini-Budget, will be held on Tuesday...
BBC

Climb down or stand firm - what does Truss do next?

"I don't think there is a way out." It's breathtaking to hear that judgement on Liz Truss' problems from a seasoned former Conservative minister when the prime minister has not been in charge for a month. But instead of a honeymoon Liz Truss's first weeks in office have resembled a...
The Independent

Michael Gove could vote against Truss’s ‘profoundly concerning’ tax plans

Conservative former Cabinet minister Michael Gove said he is “profoundly” concerned about Liz Truss’s vast tax cuts as he suggested he could vote against the plans.The veteran of government, who is influential in the Tory party, criticised using borrowing to pay for slashing taxes as being “not Conservative”.But Tory chairman Jake Berry warned any Conservative who rebelled in a Commons vote on the plans would be turfed out of the parliamentary party, intensifying a row as the party conference began in Birmingham.Mr Gove welcomed the Prime Minister acknowledging she had made mistakes around the mini-budget but said she displayed an...
The Independent

Tory mayor rebukes fellow Conservative for ‘Birmingham is a dump’ tweet

The Tory Mayor of the West Midlands has rebuked a fellow Conservative for describing Birmingham as a “dump” after he travelled to the city during party conference season.Daniel Grainger, the chairman of Young Conservative Network (YCN), was told to leave and “take anyone with the same views with you” by Andy Street after sharing the remark on Twitter.Mr Grainger later apologised and deleted the post – which had read: “Birmingham is a dump.” – claiming it “was not about the city” and that he had been the victim of a mugging attempt earlier on Saturday.The city is hosting the Conservative...
The Independent

Liz Truss admits mistakes over mini-budget but stands by tax-cutting package

Liz Truss acknowledged mistakes over the mini-budget but said she was standing by her tax-cutting plan as she refused to rule out public spending cuts.The Prime Minister acknowledged she could have done more to prepare the ground for Kwasi Kwarteng’s financial statement, which spooked the markets, sent the pound plummeting and forced a £65 billion intervention by the Bank of England to restore order.Ms Truss said the mini-budget’s most controversial measure, the abolition of the 45% tax rate on earnings over £150,000 was not discussed with the Cabinet but was a decision made by the Chancellor.As the Tory conference gets...
It's our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

