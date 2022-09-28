Read full article on original website
Field Hockey: No. 23 Ohio State loses two games to Big Ten opponentsThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places in Pennsylvania Worth Visiting During Fall FoliageMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
Popular discount store set to open new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrandville, MI
Going to a Penn State Game This Season? 4 Things You Should KnowMelissa FrostState College, PA
The Best BBQ on the Go at Gio’sJ.M. LesinskiWoodland, PA
Penn State coach James Franklin visits recruit in helicopter: 'It's crazy'
Penn State Nittany Lions coach James Franklin made quite the impression during a recruiting visit Friday. Franklin wanted to stop by Exeter Township High School (Pennsylvania) to touch base with Penn State three-star tight end pledge Joey Schlaffer. His mode of transportation? A helicopter. ...
Historic University Club demolished after 108 years, following Penn State purchase
Officials said earlier this year that renovations proved too costly.
nittanysportsnow.com
QB Jack Lambert Commits to Penn State as PWO
Jack Lambert, an unrated QB out of Topsail High School in Topsail, North Carolina, has committed to Penn State as a preferred walk-on. Lambert is a 6-foot-3, 185-pounder who’s had interest from schools such as Appalachian State, Clemson, East Carolina and NC State after attending their camps over the summer.
Onward State
Penn State Professor Launches ‘Faces of State College’ Project Alongside Students
In her first semester at Penn State, associate teaching professor Mila Sanina is showcasing what journalism is all about. Putting a twist on Brandon Stanton’s “Humans of New York” project, Sanina is bringing her love for local news to the streets of State College in the social media initiative “Faces of State College.”
Wet kickoff expected as Penn State takes on Northwestern Saturday
Nittany Lions fans should prepare for a wet game Saturday as Penn State takes on the Northwestern Wildcats in State College. Much of the east coast from South Carolina to New York is expected to experience a rainy weekend as Hurricane Ian makes landfall again Friday. The storm hit Florida Wednesday as a category 4 but has since dissipated.
Penn State wrestling preseason rankings 2022-23: InterMat reveals September update ahead of season
College wrestling is just a couple of months away but we can always project where these tough individuals rank across the country. Penn State wrestling saw nine of its 10 projected starters for the 2022-23 season ranked in InterMat’s latest preseason rankings, No. 1 through No. 33 in each of the 10 weight classes. With the September update, this is a closer look at what they could look like when the season begins in November.
Onward State
No. 12 Penn State Women’s Volleyball Loses To No. 8 Wisconsin In Straight Sets
No. 12 Penn State women’s volleyball (12-2, 1-2 Big Ten) dropped its match to No. 8 Wisconsin (8-3, 2-1 Big Ten) on Friday night, taking its second loss of the season. The Nittany Lions looked quite sluggish for the first time this season, as the team lost in straight sets.
Onward State
Centre County To Host IRONMAN 70.3 Triathlon July 2
If you’re a runner, biker, or swimmer living in Happy Valley, now is your time to shine. Centre County will host the newest IRONMAN 70.3 triathlon, which was announced in a press conference at Beaver Stadium Thursday morning. The inaugural Pennsylvania Happy Valley triathlon will take place in 2023...
Onward State
No. 5 Penn State Field Hockey Falls To No. 2 Northwestern 5-4 In Overtime Heartbreaker
No. 5 Penn State field hockey (8-2, 3-1 Big Ten) couldn’t keep pace with No. 2 Northwestern (10-1, 1-1 Big Ten) in a last-second 5-4 defeat in Evanston, Illinois Friday afternoon. Despite entering the contest with an underdog label, the Nittany Lions jumped out to an instant 1-0 first-quarter...
Penn State commit London Montgomery drawing hope from Nick Singleton while rehabbing ACL
London Montgomery heard the dreaded pop. Four weeks ago, Montgomery — a four-star running back commit in Penn State’s 2023 recruiting class and one of the top prospects in Pennsylvania — was playing defense in a scrimmage. On his last snap in Scranton Prep’s final tune-up before its opener, Montgomery went up to defend a pass and fell awkwardly.
How to watch Penn State vs. Northwestern: TV channel, radio, livestream and odds
The game kicks off at 3:30 p.m.
Onward State
Beaver Stadium To Begin Beer Sales During Northwestern Game
Update, 5:40 p.m. — A Penn State Athletics spokesperson confirmed Wednesday night that Beaver Stadium will sell four different types of beer at the game on Saturday — Miller Lite, Coors Lite, Blue Moon, and Michelob Ultra. However, the beer selection may vary each week. Original Story —...
State College is the best small college town in Pennsylvania, site says. Here’s why
Here’s what to know about the Preply ranking, plus how State College stacked up compared to other college towns across the country.
Onward State
‘Coffee For Everyone’: Idou Coffee Company Helping Community Develop A Passion For Specialty Coffee
Amid the trials and tribulations caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, four passionate coffee lovers took a sip of espresso and a leap of faith. When Mike and Mikala Swanson moved from Pittsburgh back to the State College area, they joined longtime friends Christine and Tim Schafer for a hike. On their stroll, the couples spitballed about how they were going to spend their stimulus checks. Half-jokingly, one said, “What if we start this business we’ve been talking about?”
PhillyBite
Best Buffets Restaurants in Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, PA - If you're looking for the best buffet in Pennsylvania, there are several options to choose from. These include Shady Maple Smorgasbord in East Earl, Dienner's Country Restaurant in Ronks, Chen's Mongolian Buffet in State College, and the Lititz Family Cupboard Restaurant in Lititz. These eateries offer authentic Pennsylvania Dutch cooking and are great for sharing a hearty meal.
thebablueprint.com
POWER OF 3: Best places for Bellwoodians to eat
Hello and welcome back to the Power of Three. Today I am going to name 3 of the best places to eat in or around Bellwood. I will base my selection on three thing food, service, wait time. 1: Irvin’s on Main. Irvin’s is a classic. It is located...
Onward State
Out Of The Cold Provides Safe Environment For Those In Need
Homelessness can be a difficult topic to talk about. When people think of State College, the initial thought is geared toward privileged families and students. Individuals who aren’t fortunate enough to gather the same lived experiences or even support don’t normally receive adequate consideration. In reality, the severity...
PhillyBite
5 Best Pennsylvania's Best French Fries
- You're in luck if you're hungry for a tasty plate of fries. Pennsylvania has more than its fair share of restaurants serving up some of the best fries in the country. Here are 5 of the state's best restaurants for French fries. The list includes Philadelphia's Chickie's & Pete's, Carlisle's Cafe Bruges, J.R.'s Fresh Cut Fries, and The Pickle Nickel in Dillsburg.
abc27.com
This Week in Pennsylvania Special Edition: Pennsylvania 10th Congressional District Race
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Republican incumbent Scott Perry and Democrat Shamaine Daniels joined Dennis Owens for a special edition of This Week in Pennsylvania to take part in an exchange of ideas to inform residents of the 10th district. According to the U.S. Census, there are nearly 600,000 residents...
WJAC TV
Officials discuss more upgrade plans for Centre County broadband access
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — Improving internet access remains a priority nationwide. In Centre County, a long awaited consultant's report on broadband issues is due soon as county leaders hear a new option that may help in developing new networks. For Penns Valley in eastern Centre County, population is...
