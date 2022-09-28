Read full article on original website
10 Life-Changing Inventions Spawned From the Great State of Texas
As the saying goes "everything is bigger (and better) in Texas" and inventions from the Lone Star State are no exception to this boastful claim. Texans have had their hands on some of the most ground-breaking inventions of all time and you're probably enjoying those inventions to this day, some more than others.
Here Are Three Ways to Assist People Affected by Hurricane Ian
Millions are left without power and tens of thousands have been forced from their homes into shelters after Hurricane Ian moved out of Florida and made landfall on the Carolina coast. In the aftermath of what some are calling the 500-year flood event, the category-4 hurricane Ian brought 150 mph...
Let’s Argue: These Are The Best Taco Cities In Texas
A recent study on the best taco cities in America found that Texas has a lot of love for them but California still has us beat. If you haven't noticed, we're currently engaged in a silent "CIVIL WAR" between Texas and California. The two states (and its residents) are fighting back and forth about which is better in various "cultural" and "political" ways. This one particular battle front has to do with food and one of our most beloved treasures: Tacos.
Texas Sets New Record With World’s Longest Line of Sandwiches
It seems that for every possible category, there is someone trying to make the biggest or most of something, and Texas is home to a lot of record breakers. We can now add the world's longest sandwich assembly line to that list. Longest Line of Sandwiches Record. Tango Charities has...
Texans Not Happy with Latest Flex from Texas Department of Public Safety
Being a law enforcement officer is tough. We've seen that with the huge microscope that everyone wants to put them under for doing nothing more than their job enforcing the laws your elected officials have put on the books. Yes, there are some bad apples in the basket but that doesn't fully reflect the job law enforcement does on a daily basis. You couldn't do it and neither could I. But sometimes, there are moments that we all can raise an eyebrow towards.
Expect To See Fewer Pumpkin Patches In East Texas Thanks To The Drought
Now that fall is officially here, it is time to start decorating for the change of season and for Halloween too! If you normally decorate for fall with a lot of pumpkins, you might have a hard time finding the perfect size for your display and at the same time, you could be paying more for them this year too. If your family is into carving a perfect pumpkin for Halloween every year, just be prepared to possibly pay a little more for it.
Don’t Worry, Be Happy: The Top 10 Happiest Cities in Texas for 2022
Don't worry, be happy. It's more than just lines from a song. It's the way Texans like to live. Friendly faces in all kinds of spaces. In fact, there's even a Texas town named Happy. It doesn't get much closer than that. Texans are always the first to offer up a "howdy" or a firm handshake.
The Most Haunted Camp in Texas May Be Here in Tyler–Surprised?
Have you ever heard that (allegedly) the most haunted camp in Texas may be right here in East Texas--in Tyler, specifically?. I've lived in Tyler since I was a kid. And although I was familiar with Camp Ford, which is located at 6500 US Highway 271, about 0.8 miles outside Loop 323, I'd never heard rumors it was haunted until fairly recently.
At Least 6 Unique Events Are Happening In East Texas This Weekend
Fall has officially arrived in East Texas, however, it is still going to feel a lot like summer all weekend long, until a weak cold front moves in late Sunday night to bring high temperatures back down to normal for next week. But this isn't a weather report, this is a rundown of some awesome things happening around East Texas this weekend.
Watch as This Dude Kills 23 Wild Hogs from a Helicopter in Texas
Wild hogs are a menace to our society. They come onto our property and tear it up or even attack livestock or your pets. In some cases, humans have been attacked and killed by the boars. That's why any way to help exterminate these animals is welcome. That's what makes watching this video so pleasurable for many as this dude kills 23 hogs while flying over them in a helicopter.
Texas Roadhouse Now Has Honey Cinnamon Butter Candles
In "Shut Up And Take My Money" news, if you've ever dined at Texas Roadhouse location then you know that they are famous for a few things but the NUMBER ONE thing they are most known for is their amazing Honey Cinnamon Butter which you can spread across a hot roll before, during or after you chow down your steak.
