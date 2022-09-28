SANIBEL ISLAND, Fla. (WNDU) - AT&T launched a floating mobile hotspot Friday as Sanibel Island, Fla., continues to deal with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The hurricane left particularly challenging issues for Sanibel Island, where mobile connectivity was destroyed along with the bridge that connects the island to the Florida mainland. AT&T is working in close coordination with state officials to gain access to Sanibel Island to begin to restore communications there.

