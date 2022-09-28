ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNDU

AT&T launches floating mobile hotspot in Florida amid Hurricane Ian destruction

SANIBEL ISLAND, Fla. (WNDU) - AT&T launched a floating mobile hotspot Friday as Sanibel Island, Fla., continues to deal with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The hurricane left particularly challenging issues for Sanibel Island, where mobile connectivity was destroyed along with the bridge that connects the island to the Florida mainland. AT&T is working in close coordination with state officials to gain access to Sanibel Island to begin to restore communications there.
FLORIDA STATE
WNDU

Michiana groups head to Florida to help with Hurricane Ian relief efforts

Morris Performing Arts Center celebrating 100 years in South Bend this weekend. A special presentation on Thursday highlighted the new renovations to the Morris. St. Joseph County Recycling has made some improvements to its leaf pick-up subscription program. Suspect in armed robbery at Mishawaka bank arrested. Updated: 16 minutes ago.
FLORIDA STATE
WNDU

First Alert Weather

Michiana groups head to Florida to help with Hurricane Ian relief efforts. People in Michiana are now helping those affected by Hurricane Ian. Christine Karsten looks at the homicide of Dionte Williams, with the hope of finally bringing some justice to this family.
FLORIDA STATE
WNDU

Indiana Second District Congressional Debate to air on WNDU

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - With midterm elections just weeks away, 16 News Now is helping you get prepared before you head to the polls. Join us for the Indiana Second District Congressional Debate on Tuesday, Oct. 4, at 7 p.m. right here on WNDU. Libertarian candidate William Henry and...
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
City
Jacksonville, FL
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
City
Orlando, FL
State
Ohio State
City
Englewood, FL
State
Georgia State
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
Alabama State
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
City
Hollywood, FL
State
South Carolina State
WNDU

Indiana tax refund checks printed, on the way

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - The State of Indiana has announced that all automatic refund checks have been printed and mailed!. Indiana State Auditor Tera K. Klutz said the last checks were sent out on Sept. 22!. In April, Gov. Eric Holcomb issued an original return of $125 to taxpayers. This...
INDIANA STATE
WNDU

St. Joseph County Leaf Pick-up Program changes

Morris Performing Arts Center celebrating 100 years in South Bend this weekend. A special presentation on Thursday highlighted the new renovations to the Morris. Suspect in armed robbery at Mishawaka bank arrested. Updated: 8 minutes ago. Mishawaka Police, along with the FBI, arrested Archie Taylor, 37, of South Bend Wednesday.
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Indiana AG responds to preliminary injunction on abortion law

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Attorney General Todd Rokita said he’s confident the new abortion law is constitutional. The preliminary injunction to block the law was put into effect last Thursday, one week after the law went into effect. The new law bans abortion with few exceptions, such as...
INDIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
WNDU

Student loan forgiveness to become tax-free in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said student loan relief will not be treated as taxable income in her state on Wednesday. 1.4 million Michigan residents, eligible for relief, will not owe any state taxes for receiving benefits of the public service loan forgiveness program, or other similar ones.
MICHIGAN STATE
WNDU

Public health advisory issued for risk of West Nile Virus

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Department of Health issued a public health advisory Friday about the increased risk of the West Nile Virus. Health officials said that despite cooling temperatures, mosquitoes are still being regularly trapped and are increasingly testing positive for the virus. Twenty-four...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy