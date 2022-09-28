Read full article on original website
Related
americanbankingnews.com
Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,672,455,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,413,962,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,771,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $859,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367,193 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 52.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,329,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $535,296,000 after buying an additional 2,532,851 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 213.7% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,625,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,791,000 after buying an additional 2,470,079 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
americanbankingnews.com
Origin Enterprises plc (OGN) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 12th
Shares of LON:OGN opened at GBX 3.65 ($0.04) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £4.22 million and a P/E ratio of 9.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4.14. Origin Enterprises has a 52 week low of GBX 3 ($0.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 4.75 ($0.06). The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.37.
Benzinga
Analyst Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals
Rocket Pharmaceuticals RCKT has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 7 analysts have an average price target of $51.86 versus the current price of Rocket Pharmaceuticals at $15.5, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 7 analysts...
2 Financial Stocks to Buy Before the Bear Market Is Over
The market is tanking and interest rate hikes could lead to a recession. It's a tough time to buy financial names, but this duo is worth it.
IN THIS ARTICLE
2 Ultra-High-Yielding Energy Stocks to Buy With $1,000
Good things are going on behind the headlines at these two high-yield energy companies that you shouldn't ignore.
microcapdaily.com
Global Tech Industries Group Inc (OTCMKTS: GTII) Triples Since Last Week as Short Covering Rally Gains Momentum
Global Tech Industries Group Inc (OTCMKTS: GTII) continues to run steadily higher even as the overall markets see significant declines. Since we first covered GTII in August when the stock was still well below the $1-mark GTII has exploded northbound currently just under $3 per share. GTII is quickly becoming known as the OTC version of Gamestop or AMC with 1 short that is short a massive 100 million shares with little chance to cover here. The short needs GTII to trade 100s of millions of shares and there is little chance it will trade that kind of volume at current price levels.
getnews.info
Taizhou Toplong Electrical & Mechanical Co.,Ltd Launches a Comprehensive Range of Gas and Air Compressors With Latest Technology
Taizhou Toplong Electrical & Mechanical Co.,Ltd releases a full range of high-end industrial & commercial gas and air compressors used in various industries. China’s Taizhou Toplong Electrical &Mechanical Co.,ltd, is one of the major suppliers of industrial generators and compressors, having a large market share in China. It has been in business for a long time and is known for its oil-free diaphragm compressor, hydrogen compressor, oil-free oxygen compressor, high-pressure air compressor, PSA oxygen generator, PSA nitrogen generator manufacturing. The company is highly praised by customers in China and abroad for its high quality and good products. It has a team of professionals that have been working in this field for more than 20 years, which has formed its solid foundation to supply high-quality oil-free diaphragm compressors, hydrogen compressors, oil-free oxygen compressors and other related products to customers on time. Its continuous improvements in technology and its ability to innovate, capture new markets and meet customers’ demands have enabled it to gradually achieve high levels of efficiency and product quality to maintain itself among the leading enterprises.
ScienceBlog.com
Exquisitely thin membranes can slash energy spent refining crude oil into fuel
In two papers published in the journals Nature and Science, Queen Mary’s Professor Livingston and Dr Zhiwei Jiang present their work on nanomembranes – exquisitely thin membranes that can provide an energy efficient alternative to current industry practices. They demonstrate their technology can be used to refine crude...
Comments / 0