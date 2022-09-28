A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,672,455,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,413,962,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,771,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $859,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367,193 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 52.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,329,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $535,296,000 after buying an additional 2,532,851 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 213.7% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,625,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,791,000 after buying an additional 2,470,079 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO