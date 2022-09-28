The risks associated with pre-market and after-hours trading may be slightly higher than the regular market hours. The reason is that extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular security due to lower liquidity and higher volatility as issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. After-hours trades for Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) shows that investor sentiment remained intact, with the stock’s consolidated last price rising by +$0.69, or +1.19%, to $58.72. Volume reached 13,160 shares, with price reaching a high of $58.72 and a low of $58.59. Earlier, Yahoo Finance discussed this stock as it revealed Tradeweb Reports Total August Trading Volume of $23.4 Trillion With 13.0% YoY Increase in Average Daily Volume.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO