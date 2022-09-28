There may be slightly higher risks associated with pre-market and after-hours trading than during regular market hours. Due to the fact that issuers often announce critical financial information outside of regular trading hours, extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular securities. After-hours trades for Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (SRNE) shows that investor sentiment remained intact, with the stock’s consolidated last price rising by +$0.08, or +5.30%, to $1.59. Volume reached 924,473 shares, with price reaching a high of $1.59 and a low of $1.53. Earlier, Yahoo Finance discussed this stock as it revealed Sorrento Therapeutics Completes Enrollment of Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Resiniferatoxin (RTX) for Treatment of Knee Pain in Moderate to Severe Osteoarthritis of the Knee (OAK) Patients.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO