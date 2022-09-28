ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
tipranks.com

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Stock: Buying Opportunity on Attractive Dividend Yield

Altria Group shares present a good buying opportunity based on an attractive dividend yield backed by stable and regular free cashflows. Amid persistent inflation, an uncertain macro backdrop, and volatility in shares, investors have lost confidence in the stock market. What they need now is to safeguard their returns. Hence, dividend stocks that give a regular return on their investments have become popular. Let’s take a closer look at tobacco giant Altria Group (NYSE:MO), which offers a huge dividend yield of 8.64%.
tipranks.com

Love Dividends? Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Stock Could Be a Reliable Bet

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock has a remarkable dividend payment and growth history. Its payouts are supported by its growing earnings base. Investors seeking worry-free income should consider high-quality dividend-paying stocks. While several companies pay a reliable dividend, we’ll restrict ourselves to Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)(TSE:TD) in this article. Investors should rely on this Canadian banking giant because of its solid track record of dividend payments, growth and ability to grow earnings.
freightwaves.com

Prologis’ $26B acquisition of Duke Realty approved by shareholders

Prologis announced Wednesday after the market closed that shareholders approved the proposed $26 billion all-stock acquisition of Duke Realty. In separate votes both held Wednesday, 87% of Prologis shareholders and 85% of Duke Realty shareholders agreed to the terms of the merger. “Upon consummation of the merger, Duke Realty shareholders...
Motley Fool

Warren Buffett's Secret Portfolio Owns These 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Enbridge has increased its dividend for 27 consecutive years. Kinder Morgan is trouncing the S&P 500 with a stock that's still ridiculously cheap. Verizon Communications stock isn't performing well, but its dividend and valuation are attractive. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Kiplinger

10 High-Paying Dividend Stocks Yielding 5% or More

The dividend yield on the S&P 500 has been hovering near its lowest level in roughly two decades for some time now, and while it's starting to move higher, it's still at a paltry 1.7%. So what are yield-hungry investors left to do?. Thankfully, there is no shortage of high-paying...
tipranks.com

Seeking at Least 16% Dividend Yield? This Top Analyst Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

Inflation, interest rates, and recession – these are the bogeymen of investing, and they’ve been watching over our shoulders for the past several months. We all know the story by now, the rate of inflation is running at generational highs, the Federal Reserve is hiking rates in an attempt to push back against high prices, and that’s likely to tip the economy into recession. At a time like this, investors are showing a growing interest in finding strong defensive portfolio moves.
Benzinga

Monday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Helios Technologies Before The Dividend Payout

Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Helios Technologies HLIO. The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 9 cents per share. On Tuesday, Helios Technologies will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 9 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Benzinga

Tuesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Brandywine Realty Trust Before The Dividend Payout

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Brandywine Realty Trust BDN. The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 19 cents per share. On Wednesday, Brandywine Realty Trust will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 19 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Benzinga

$12.2 Million Bet On WESCO International? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed lower on Thursday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
parktelegraph.com

Analyst Expects Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) To Make Big Moves

There may be slightly higher risks associated with pre-market and after-hours trading than during regular market hours. Due to the fact that issuers often announce critical financial information outside of regular trading hours, extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular securities. After-hours trades for Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (SRNE) shows that investor sentiment remained intact, with the stock’s consolidated last price rising by +$0.08, or +5.30%, to $1.59. Volume reached 924,473 shares, with price reaching a high of $1.59 and a low of $1.53. Earlier, Yahoo Finance discussed this stock as it revealed Sorrento Therapeutics Completes Enrollment of Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Resiniferatoxin (RTX) for Treatment of Knee Pain in Moderate to Severe Osteoarthritis of the Knee (OAK) Patients.
The Motley Fool

My Top REIT Stock to Buy in October

W.P. Carey is one of the largest net lease real estate investment trusts. The REIT has one of the most diversified portfolios you can find. W.P. Carey has an attractive yield and an impressive dividend history. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
TheStreet

Realty Income Off for 6th Week as Yield Swells; Here's the Chart

Realty Income (O) does not like the rising rate environment, particularly when it comes amid worries about the real estate market and amid the broad bear market in equities. Here's Bank of America's favorite REITs, by the way. The Federal Reserve continues to raise rates, most recently by 0.75 percentage...
Benzinga

Recap: Circor Intl Q2 Earnings

Circor Intl CIR reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, September 30, 2022 at 06:05 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Circor Intl beat estimated earnings by 3.23%, reporting an EPS of $0.32 versus an estimate of $0.31. Revenue was up $1.03 million from the same...
