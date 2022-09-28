ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Comments / 0

Related
25newsnow.com

As Hurricane Ian makes landfall, Local Red Cross volunteer preps to provide aid

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Relief efforts nationwide are mobilizing to provide relief to victims of Hurricane Ian, and Illinois volunteers are no different. Dean Otta has volunteered with the Red Cross for 12 years, responding to disasters of all shapes and sizes nationwide. He was previously a volunteer firefighter and decided to join the Red Cross to help out.
ILLINOIS STATE
25newsnow.com

He moved two weeks ago from Peoria to St. Petersburg, now he’s evacuating from Hurricane Ian

PEORIA (25 News Now) - We all likely know someone who is being impacted by Hurricane Ian. John Hinkle is one of those people. He recently moved from Peoria to St. Petersburg two weeks ago, and you can bet he wasn’t expecting a hurricane on his new front door quite this soon. In St. Petersburg, John Hinkle was in Zone “A,” the first zone forced to evacuate from the area. Hinkle thought moving south to Naples would be the best way to avoid the storm.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
City
Jacksonville, FL
State
Florida State
City
Orlando, FL
State
Ohio State
City
Englewood, FL
State
Georgia State
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
Alabama State
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
City
Hollywood, FL
State
South Carolina State
25newsnow.com

Illinois COVID-19 case rate down, 493,000 people have received new bivalent booster

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - The Illinois Department of Public Health and CDC reported Friday that there are no counties listed at high risk for COVID-19 for the first time since the middle of May. There are now only 20 counties listed at the medium-level risk for COVID. IDPH reported 10,945 new confirmed and probable cases since last Friday. The agency said that is the lowest number of weekly cases since April 8, 2022.
ILLINOIS STATE
25newsnow.com

Sunny and mild to open October this weekend

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A cool start to Friday morning will give way to the warmest afternoon of the work week. Sunny skies will warm temperatures into the low 70s this afternoon across central Illinois. The sunny and mild last day of September will translate over to great Football Friday weather. Temperatures will fall from the mid 60s to the upper 50s during the duration of tonight’s games. Winds will be light, and skies will be clear!
ILLINOIS STATE
25newsnow.com

Local area to receive IDOT grants for various projects

(25 News Now) - Peoria County, the City of Peoria and McLean County are just some of the recipients of $10 million in Illinois Department of Transportation grants. A brief description says money for the city and county is going towards a smart and connected communities master plan with a focus on engagement with community stakeholders to identify pain points and critical needs for disadvantaged urban and rural populations.
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis

Comments / 0

Community Policy