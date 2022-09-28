Read full article on original website
Related
25newsnow.com
State Farm reports early claims numbers from Hurricane Ian’s Florida landfall
(25 News Now) - State Farm is reporting early claims numbers of just over 6,500 auto and homeowner claims in Florida. 3,000 are auto claims with 65% reported as undrivable due to flooding or water intrusion, according to a release. The Bloomington-based insurer expects that number to rise in the...
25newsnow.com
WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Ian coverage from WWSB in Sarasota
(Gray News) - Hurricane Ian has made landfall in southwestern Florida. Gray Television station WWSB in Sarasota is providing live coverage of the storm. Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.
25newsnow.com
As Hurricane Ian makes landfall, Local Red Cross volunteer preps to provide aid
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Relief efforts nationwide are mobilizing to provide relief to victims of Hurricane Ian, and Illinois volunteers are no different. Dean Otta has volunteered with the Red Cross for 12 years, responding to disasters of all shapes and sizes nationwide. He was previously a volunteer firefighter and decided to join the Red Cross to help out.
25newsnow.com
He moved two weeks ago from Peoria to St. Petersburg, now he’s evacuating from Hurricane Ian
PEORIA (25 News Now) - We all likely know someone who is being impacted by Hurricane Ian. John Hinkle is one of those people. He recently moved from Peoria to St. Petersburg two weeks ago, and you can bet he wasn’t expecting a hurricane on his new front door quite this soon. In St. Petersburg, John Hinkle was in Zone “A,” the first zone forced to evacuate from the area. Hinkle thought moving south to Naples would be the best way to avoid the storm.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
25newsnow.com
Illinois COVID-19 case rate down, 493,000 people have received new bivalent booster
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - The Illinois Department of Public Health and CDC reported Friday that there are no counties listed at high risk for COVID-19 for the first time since the middle of May. There are now only 20 counties listed at the medium-level risk for COVID. IDPH reported 10,945 new confirmed and probable cases since last Friday. The agency said that is the lowest number of weekly cases since April 8, 2022.
25newsnow.com
Sunny and mild to open October this weekend
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A cool start to Friday morning will give way to the warmest afternoon of the work week. Sunny skies will warm temperatures into the low 70s this afternoon across central Illinois. The sunny and mild last day of September will translate over to great Football Friday weather. Temperatures will fall from the mid 60s to the upper 50s during the duration of tonight’s games. Winds will be light, and skies will be clear!
25newsnow.com
Local area to receive IDOT grants for various projects
(25 News Now) - Peoria County, the City of Peoria and McLean County are just some of the recipients of $10 million in Illinois Department of Transportation grants. A brief description says money for the city and county is going towards a smart and connected communities master plan with a focus on engagement with community stakeholders to identify pain points and critical needs for disadvantaged urban and rural populations.
25newsnow.com
SAFE-T Act: Illinois victim advocacy groups ensured protections for survivors
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - The SAFE-T Act and Pretrial Fairness Act have been a hot topic for several weeks after a meme went viral sharing misinformation about the end of cash bail on Jan. 1. While many have heard from lawmakers debating the changes to the bail system, you likely haven’t heard from survivors of violence.
RELATED PEOPLE
25newsnow.com
Lawmakers look for solutions to improve student awareness of financial literacy
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - The free application for federal student aid is one of many resources available to help people understand finances at a young age. Illinois lawmakers are discussing whether the state can do more to help people with financial literacy. If you have a college student, you are probably...
Comments / 0