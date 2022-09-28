Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 47,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STOCKS ・ 7 HOURS AGO