Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Stock: Buying Opportunity on Attractive Dividend Yield

Altria Group shares present a good buying opportunity based on an attractive dividend yield backed by stable and regular free cashflows. Amid persistent inflation, an uncertain macro backdrop, and volatility in shares, investors have lost confidence in the stock market. What they need now is to safeguard their returns. Hence, dividend stocks that give a regular return on their investments have become popular. Let’s take a closer look at tobacco giant Altria Group (NYSE:MO), which offers a huge dividend yield of 8.64%.
Is Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE: GNW) The Best Stock To Invest In?

It may be riskier to trade before market opening and after market closing than during regular market hours. Since issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. Extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular securities due to lower liquidity and higher volatility. Volume reached 53,517 shares, with price reaching a high of $3.51 and a low of $3.51. The stock was recently discussed on Yahoo Finance as it revealed that Genworth Completes Redemption of Outstanding 2024 Senior Notes.
Love Dividends? Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Stock Could Be a Reliable Bet

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock has a remarkable dividend payment and growth history. Its payouts are supported by its growing earnings base. Investors seeking worry-free income should consider high-quality dividend-paying stocks. While several companies pay a reliable dividend, we’ll restrict ourselves to Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)(TSE:TD) in this article. Investors should rely on this Canadian banking giant because of its solid track record of dividend payments, growth and ability to grow earnings.
Seeking at Least 16% Dividend Yield? This Top Analyst Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

Inflation, interest rates, and recession – these are the bogeymen of investing, and they’ve been watching over our shoulders for the past several months. We all know the story by now, the rate of inflation is running at generational highs, the Federal Reserve is hiking rates in an attempt to push back against high prices, and that’s likely to tip the economy into recession. At a time like this, investors are showing a growing interest in finding strong defensive portfolio moves.
Wedbush Lowers Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Price Target to $90.00

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DAVA. KeyCorp started coverage on Endava in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Endava from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Endava from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Endava from $135.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.11.
Monday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Helios Technologies Before The Dividend Payout

Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Helios Technologies HLIO. The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 9 cents per share. On Tuesday, Helios Technologies will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 9 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
EQT vs. TOU: Which Energy Stock is the Better Buy?

EQT Corporation and Tourmaline Oil are well positioned to benefit from rising natural gas prices. However, EQT’s growth plan seems more compelling – at least in the short term. Amid strong gas demand fears over the war in Ukraine, the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipeline, and discussions...
Analyst Expects Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) To Make Big Moves

There may be slightly higher risks associated with pre-market and after-hours trading than during regular market hours. Due to the fact that issuers often announce critical financial information outside of regular trading hours, extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular securities. After-hours trades for Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (SRNE) shows that investor sentiment remained intact, with the stock’s consolidated last price rising by +$0.08, or +5.30%, to $1.59. Volume reached 924,473 shares, with price reaching a high of $1.59 and a low of $1.53. Earlier, Yahoo Finance discussed this stock as it revealed Sorrento Therapeutics Completes Enrollment of Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Resiniferatoxin (RTX) for Treatment of Knee Pain in Moderate to Severe Osteoarthritis of the Knee (OAK) Patients.
Analyst Ratings for Kraft Heinz

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Kraft Heinz KHC within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $39.6 versus the current price of Kraft Heinz at $33.54, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 5...
