Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Stock: Buying Opportunity on Attractive Dividend Yield

Altria Group shares present a good buying opportunity based on an attractive dividend yield backed by stable and regular free cashflows. Amid persistent inflation, an uncertain macro backdrop, and volatility in shares, investors have lost confidence in the stock market. What they need now is to safeguard their returns. Hence, dividend stocks that give a regular return on their investments have become popular. Let’s take a closer look at tobacco giant Altria Group (NYSE:MO), which offers a huge dividend yield of 8.64%.
tipranks.com

Seeking at Least 16% Dividend Yield? This Top Analyst Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

Inflation, interest rates, and recession – these are the bogeymen of investing, and they’ve been watching over our shoulders for the past several months. We all know the story by now, the rate of inflation is running at generational highs, the Federal Reserve is hiking rates in an attempt to push back against high prices, and that’s likely to tip the economy into recession. At a time like this, investors are showing a growing interest in finding strong defensive portfolio moves.
Kiplinger

10 High-Paying Dividend Stocks Yielding 5% or More

The dividend yield on the S&P 500 has been hovering near its lowest level in roughly two decades for some time now, and while it's starting to move higher, it's still at a paltry 1.7%. So what are yield-hungry investors left to do?. Thankfully, there is no shortage of high-paying...
Benzinga

Tuesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Village Super Market Before The Dividend Payout

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Village Super Market VLGEA. The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 25 cents per share. On Wednesday, Village Super Market will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 25 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
tickerreport.com

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Stock Position Increased by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 47,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
tipranks.com

Love Dividends? Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Stock Could Be a Reliable Bet

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock has a remarkable dividend payment and growth history. Its payouts are supported by its growing earnings base. Investors seeking worry-free income should consider high-quality dividend-paying stocks. While several companies pay a reliable dividend, we’ll restrict ourselves to Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)(TSE:TD) in this article. Investors should rely on this Canadian banking giant because of its solid track record of dividend payments, growth and ability to grow earnings.
tickerreport.com

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Citigroup

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VFC. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of V.F. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, V.F. presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.79.
tickerreport.com

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Position Boosted by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 9,775.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 5,270,510 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at about $188,577,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,529,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,675,334,000 after buying an additional 2,614,981 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ONEOK by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,825,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,318,476,000 after buying an additional 1,493,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,656,839,000 after buying an additional 1,043,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.
tickerreport.com

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Price Target Cut to C$36.00

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.96.
Benzinga

Monday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Helios Technologies Before The Dividend Payout

Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Helios Technologies HLIO. The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 9 cents per share. On Tuesday, Helios Technologies will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 9 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
tickerreport.com

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SWS Partners acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.
104.1 WIKY

Gazprom shareholders approve record $21 billion dividend payout

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Gazprom shareholders backed Russia’s biggest ever dividend payout totalling 1.208 trillion roubles ($21 billion) at an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) of the state-controlled gas giant on Friday. Shareholders backed an interim dividend of 51.03 roubles ($0.8921) per share, the gas producer said in a regulatory disclosure. The...
freightwaves.com

Prologis’ $26B acquisition of Duke Realty approved by shareholders

Prologis announced Wednesday after the market closed that shareholders approved the proposed $26 billion all-stock acquisition of Duke Realty. In separate votes both held Wednesday, 87% of Prologis shareholders and 85% of Duke Realty shareholders agreed to the terms of the merger. “Upon consummation of the merger, Duke Realty shareholders...
tipranks.com

EQT vs. TOU: Which Energy Stock is the Better Buy?

EQT Corporation and Tourmaline Oil are well positioned to benefit from rising natural gas prices. However, EQT’s growth plan seems more compelling – at least in the short term. Amid strong gas demand fears over the war in Ukraine, the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipeline, and discussions...
Benzinga

Looking At Medical Properties Trust's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Medical Properties Trust MPW. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or...
