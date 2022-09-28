Read full article on original website
Origin Enterprises plc (OGN) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 12th
Shares of LON:OGN opened at GBX 3.65 ($0.04) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £4.22 million and a P/E ratio of 9.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4.14. Origin Enterprises has a 52 week low of GBX 3 ($0.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 4.75 ($0.06). The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.37.
Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,672,455,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,413,962,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,771,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $859,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367,193 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 52.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,329,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $535,296,000 after buying an additional 2,532,851 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 213.7% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,625,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,791,000 after buying an additional 2,470,079 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wedbush Lowers Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Price Target to $90.00
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DAVA. KeyCorp started coverage on Endava in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Endava from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Endava from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Endava from $135.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.11.
Prologis’ $26B acquisition of Duke Realty approved by shareholders
Prologis announced Wednesday after the market closed that shareholders approved the proposed $26 billion all-stock acquisition of Duke Realty. In separate votes both held Wednesday, 87% of Prologis shareholders and 85% of Duke Realty shareholders agreed to the terms of the merger. “Upon consummation of the merger, Duke Realty shareholders...
This Dow Stock Is Super Cheap and Pays a Monster Dividend
A blue-chip Dow stock with a dividend yield of over 6% is an attractive investment opportunity.
Warren Buffett's Secret Portfolio Owns These 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks
Enbridge has increased its dividend for 27 consecutive years. Kinder Morgan is trouncing the S&P 500 with a stock that's still ridiculously cheap. Verizon Communications stock isn't performing well, but its dividend and valuation are attractive. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Seeking at Least 16% Dividend Yield? This Top Analyst Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy
Inflation, interest rates, and recession – these are the bogeymen of investing, and they’ve been watching over our shoulders for the past several months. We all know the story by now, the rate of inflation is running at generational highs, the Federal Reserve is hiking rates in an attempt to push back against high prices, and that’s likely to tip the economy into recession. At a time like this, investors are showing a growing interest in finding strong defensive portfolio moves.
Is Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE: GNW) The Best Stock To Invest In?
It may be riskier to trade before market opening and after market closing than during regular market hours. Since issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. Extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular securities due to lower liquidity and higher volatility. Volume reached 53,517 shares, with price reaching a high of $3.51 and a low of $3.51. The stock was recently discussed on Yahoo Finance as it revealed that Genworth Completes Redemption of Outstanding 2024 Senior Notes.
Love Dividends? Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Stock Could Be a Reliable Bet
Toronto-Dominion Bank stock has a remarkable dividend payment and growth history. Its payouts are supported by its growing earnings base. Investors seeking worry-free income should consider high-quality dividend-paying stocks. While several companies pay a reliable dividend, we’ll restrict ourselves to Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)(TSE:TD) in this article. Investors should rely on this Canadian banking giant because of its solid track record of dividend payments, growth and ability to grow earnings.
Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 High-Yield Dividend Aristocrats That Can Double Your Money by 2027
Though all three major U.S. stock indexes are in a bear market, the Nasdaq's 34% peak decline has been the steepest. Buying dividend stocks is a smart way for investors to hedge against a volatile market. Two Dividend Aristocrats, with yields ranging from 4.1% to 5.9%, are prime bounce-back candidates.
Monday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Helios Technologies Before The Dividend Payout
Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Helios Technologies HLIO. The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 9 cents per share. On Tuesday, Helios Technologies will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 9 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Nike Faces Price Target Cuts By Analysts After Q1 Results, Shares Tumble
NIKE, Inc. NKE reported better-than-expected earnings and sales results for its first quarter on Thursday. However, the company reported a rise in quarter-ended inventories and revenue in the Greater China region also declined from a year ago. Nike reported first-quarter revenue of $12.7 billion, up 4% year-over-year. The total came...
EQT vs. TOU: Which Energy Stock is the Better Buy?
EQT Corporation and Tourmaline Oil are well positioned to benefit from rising natural gas prices. However, EQT’s growth plan seems more compelling – at least in the short term. Amid strong gas demand fears over the war in Ukraine, the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipeline, and discussions...
Carnival: Q3 Earnings Insights
Carnival CCL reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, September 30, 2022 at 09:15 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Carnival missed estimated earnings by 346.15%, reporting an EPS of $-0.58 versus an estimate of $-0.13. Revenue was up $3.76 billion from the same period last...
Friday’s Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Apple, Coinbase, First Solar, Kraft Heinz, Marvell, Monster Beverage, QuantumScape, Range Resources, VFC and More
Friday's top analyst upgrades and downgrades included Apple, Coinbase Global, Constellation Brands, Dollar General, First Solar, Kraft Heinz, Marvell Technology, Monster Beverage, QuantumScape, Range Resources and VFC.
Roper Technologies's Ex-Dividend Date Is Wednesday, Here's What You Need To Know
Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Roper Technologies ROP. The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 62 cents per share. On Wednesday, Roper Technologies will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 62 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Realty Income Off for 6th Week as Yield Swells; Here's the Chart
Realty Income (O) does not like the rising rate environment, particularly when it comes amid worries about the real estate market and amid the broad bear market in equities. Here's Bank of America's favorite REITs, by the way. The Federal Reserve continues to raise rates, most recently by 0.75 percentage...
My Top REIT Stock to Buy in October
W.P. Carey is one of the largest net lease real estate investment trusts. The REIT has one of the most diversified portfolios you can find. W.P. Carey has an attractive yield and an impressive dividend history. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Why Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Is Trading Higher By Over 8%; Here Are 22 Stocks Moving Premarket
SAI.TECH Global Corporation SAI rose 42% to $3.21 in pre-market trading after dipping 26% on Thursday. SAI.TECH recently announced the launch of new liquid cooling Bitcoin mining infrastructure products. SHF Holdings Inc SHFS shares rose 36.2% to $11.90 in pre-market trading after declining 15% on Thursday. Northern Lights Acquisition completed...
Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. ProAssurance PRA stock rose 5.99% to $19.79 during Friday's regular session. ProAssurance's stock is trading at a volume of 177.6K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 69.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
