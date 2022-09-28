ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
tipranks.com

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Stock: Buying Opportunity on Attractive Dividend Yield

Altria Group shares present a good buying opportunity based on an attractive dividend yield backed by stable and regular free cashflows. Amid persistent inflation, an uncertain macro backdrop, and volatility in shares, investors have lost confidence in the stock market. What they need now is to safeguard their returns. Hence, dividend stocks that give a regular return on their investments have become popular. Let’s take a closer look at tobacco giant Altria Group (NYSE:MO), which offers a huge dividend yield of 8.64%.
STOCKS
tipranks.com

Seeking at Least 16% Dividend Yield? This Top Analyst Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

Inflation, interest rates, and recession – these are the bogeymen of investing, and they’ve been watching over our shoulders for the past several months. We all know the story by now, the rate of inflation is running at generational highs, the Federal Reserve is hiking rates in an attempt to push back against high prices, and that’s likely to tip the economy into recession. At a time like this, investors are showing a growing interest in finding strong defensive portfolio moves.
STOCKS
americanbankingnews.com

Origin Enterprises plc (OGN) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 12th

Shares of LON:OGN opened at GBX 3.65 ($0.04) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £4.22 million and a P/E ratio of 9.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4.14. Origin Enterprises has a 52 week low of GBX 3 ($0.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 4.75 ($0.06). The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.37.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
104.1 WIKY

Gazprom shareholders approve record $21 billion dividend payout

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Gazprom shareholders backed Russia’s biggest ever dividend payout totalling 1.208 trillion roubles ($21 billion) at an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) of the state-controlled gas giant on Friday. Shareholders backed an interim dividend of 51.03 roubles ($0.8921) per share, the gas producer said in a regulatory disclosure. The...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
parktelegraph.com

The Street Is Finally Waking Up To Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: TW)

The risks associated with pre-market and after-hours trading may be slightly higher than the regular market hours. The reason is that extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular security due to lower liquidity and higher volatility as issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. After-hours trades for Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) shows that investor sentiment remained intact, with the stock’s consolidated last price rising by +$0.69, or +1.19%, to $58.72. Volume reached 13,160 shares, with price reaching a high of $58.72 and a low of $58.59. Earlier, Yahoo Finance discussed this stock as it revealed Tradeweb Reports Total August Trading Volume of $23.4 Trillion With 13.0% YoY Increase in Average Daily Volume.
STOCKS
tipranks.com

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Stock Plunges on lower Q3 Guidance, Abrupt CFO Change

Shares of Rent-A-Center plunged significantly after the company lowered its third-quarter guidance and announced a sudden change in the CFO position. Shares of Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII), a lease-to-own provider for products like furniture and appliances, declined significantly in Thursday’s extended trading session. Investors were spooked by the third-quarter guidance cut and the sudden departure of the company’s CFO.
MARKETS
parktelegraph.com

Analyst Expects Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) To Make Big Moves

There may be slightly higher risks associated with pre-market and after-hours trading than during regular market hours. Due to the fact that issuers often announce critical financial information outside of regular trading hours, extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular securities. After-hours trades for Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (SRNE) shows that investor sentiment remained intact, with the stock’s consolidated last price rising by +$0.08, or +5.30%, to $1.59. Volume reached 924,473 shares, with price reaching a high of $1.59 and a low of $1.53. Earlier, Yahoo Finance discussed this stock as it revealed Sorrento Therapeutics Completes Enrollment of Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Resiniferatoxin (RTX) for Treatment of Knee Pain in Moderate to Severe Osteoarthritis of the Knee (OAK) Patients.
STOCKS

