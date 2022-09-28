ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

WKYT 27

Eastern Kentucky native rides out Hurricane Ian in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. (WKYT) -- As Hurricane Ian targets Georgia and the Carolinas, people in Florida are facing the trying task of recovering. We continue to hear from Kentuckians who are now in Florida and chose to ride out the storm. "It's devastating," said Caroline Clay. Clay, an eastern...
ORLANDO, FL
WKYT 27

Some Kentuckians stuck in Florida as Hurricane Ian makes landfall

FLORIDA (WKYT) - All eyes are on Hurricane Ian as it pounds Florida's gulf coast. It made landfall Wednesday afternoon as the storm flirted with Category 5 status. Gusty winds, heavy rain, and flooding. All are major concerns for those who stayed in Florida to ride out Ian's wrath.
FLORIDA STATE
WKYT 27

Ky. native part of hurricane hunter team that flew into Ian

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - "Hurricane hunters" fly into the hurricanes to get crucial and important readings to let people know how strong the storms are. One of those hurricane hunters, Lt. Col Steven Burton, is from Lincoln County, Kentucky. He and his wife now both fly hurricane hunter...
LINCOLN COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

WATCH | Ky. native part of hurricane hunter team that flew into Ian

WATCH | Police officers shop with Lexington kids for sports gear. Right inside the new Academy Sport and Outdoors, an excited group of young athletes is getting ready to fill their shopping carts. WATCH | Eastern Kentucky native rides out Hurricane Ian in Orlando. Updated: 6 hours ago. Eastern Kentucky...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Chris Bailey's Forecast : All Eyes On Hurricane Ian

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Many folks are woke up to frost on the pumpkins this morning as temps dip well into the 30s. This is part of a very chilly final week of September that's also bringing a major hurricane hit to Florida. Hurricane Ian may even impact our weather by the weekend.
FLORIDA STATE
WKYT 27

Lexington native's vacation cut short as Hurricane Ian approaches

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Millions of people have been under evacuation orders in Florida in advance of Hurricane Ian. One of them is a Lexington native whose vacation south was turned upside down. Dr. Al Pelphrey landed back at Blue Grass Airport Wednesday morning. "Once we left the island we...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Chris Bailey's Forecast | Ian Impacts Eastern Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hurricane Ian is making a second landfall today in South Carolina and will bring rain to parts of the region for the weekend. The potential for heavy rain is there for far eastern Kentucky. Much of the rain action is confined to the east with maybe...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Ian likely brings rain to Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Ian will dump back out over the Atlantic Ocean and then turn inland. It heads for us this weekend!. It'll be another typical chilly day in the Commonwealth. Most of us will reach the mid to upper-60s for highs. We should be in the 70s, so our run below normal holds on with plenty of sunshine.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

WKYT marks 65 years serving Kentucky viewers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It was 65 years ago Friday that the television station which would become the home of the beloved WKYT call letters first signed on the air. Just days before the Soviet Union launched Sputnik One triggering the "space race," new independent television station WKXP went on the air in Lexington on September 30, 1957.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Mom who abandoned autistic son, was arrested in Ky., learns sentence

CINCINNATI (WXIX/WKYT) - An Indiana woman who was arrested in Kentucky after abandoning her 5-year-old autistic, non-verbal son on a cold, dark, rainy street in Colerain Township, Ohio learned her sentence Wednesday. Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Jennifer Branch ordered Heather Adkins to undergo six months of mental health...
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, OH
WKYT 27

Ky. officials launch website to help those in recovery find housing

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - State leaders say there's another tool to help people suffering from drug addiction. Governor Beshear and others announced the formation of a new website to help people find housing, if they are suffering from drug addiction and substance abuse. Kentucky has had staggering overdose numbers...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Former State Sen. C.B. Embry passes at the age of 81

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Former Kentucky State Sen. and Rep. C.B. Embry has died at the age of 81. Embry had formally submitted his resignation from the Kentucky General Assembly this week. Auditor of Kentucky Mike Harmon issued the following statement Friday morning:. "I'm saddened to learn of the passing...
KENTUCKY STATE
