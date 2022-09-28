To the editor — As I understand it, the reason that dams are so bad for salmon is because they slow the flow of water down tremendously. So a baby fish is not carried along by the current, but has to swim all those miles to the ocean. Add the threat of the turbines that generate electricity turning the fish into chum, and very few fish survive to reach the ocean, where they can start to feed.

YAKIMA, WA ・ 3 HOURS AGO