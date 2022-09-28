Read full article on original website
Related
Yakima Herald Republic
Body found by a Columbia River fisherman was a woman
The body discovered Tuesday afternoon by a fisherman near the cable bridge in Kennewick was an adult woman, according to investigators. Her body was found in the Columbia River east of the bridge shortly before 1 p.m. It's unclear how long her body had been in the river, or how...
Yakima Herald Republic
A stretch of the Yakima Greenway will be closed for cleanup work with helicopters
A section of the Yakima Greenway trail between Boise Pond and McGuire Playground will temporarily close Wednesday during a cleanup effort involving helicopters. Helicopters will airlift more than 9 tons of garbage that has been collected from six abandoned homeless campsites along the 13-mile stretch of river and Greenway between Selah and Union Gap, according to a Yakima County news release.
Yakima Herald Republic
Letter: Maybe we could give the salmon a ride?
To the editor — As I understand it, the reason that dams are so bad for salmon is because they slow the flow of water down tremendously. So a baby fish is not carried along by the current, but has to swim all those miles to the ocean. Add the threat of the turbines that generate electricity turning the fish into chum, and very few fish survive to reach the ocean, where they can start to feed.
Yakima Herald Republic
Search for missing 4-year-old in Yakima raises questions about lighting, cameras at parks
Safety is hanging heavy on the minds of the family and community members searching for a child missing from Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima. John Barton has been at the park at all hours since 4-year-old Lucian Munguia, his great-nephew, disappeared from the area Sept. 10. Barton and a son-in-law slept at the park overnight for about two weeks after Lucian’s disappearance, and the family is set up there daily to hand out fliers and meet with volunteers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yakima Herald Republic
Judge adjusts bail for suspect in fatal crash after downtown drive-by
A judge said a 17-year-old accused of killing two women in a car crash following a Sept. 16 drive-by shooting in Yakima is a threat to the public, even with a broken leg. Yakima County Superior Court Judge Richard Bartheld rejected the man’s attorney’s request to set bail at $80,000 and place the suspect on electronic home monitoring as he recuperates at home from injuries he sustained in the crash.
Yakima Herald Republic
Two Sunnyside men charged in connection with marijuana raids
Two Sunnyside men have been charged with illegally growing marijuana after local drug agents raided two Lower Valley grow operations. Noe Isidro Licea-Trujillo, 53, and Miguel Valencia-Gonzalez, 46, also were charged with illegally using a building for drug purposes. In addition, Valencia-Gonzalez was charged with first-degree unlawful firearms possession, based...
Yakima Herald Republic
Court finds Yakima suspect in 2021 fatal DUI crash incompetent to stand trial
A Yakima man charged with killing another man in a drunken driving crash will not be prosecuted at this time. Prosecutors dismissed without prejudice vehicular homicide and reckless driving charges against Geronimo Perez III Friday in Yakima County Superior Court. By dismissing without prejudice, prosecutors retain the option of refiling the charges again.
Yakima Herald Republic
Judge steps aside from drive-by case after Yakima police chief's comments
Yakima County Superior Court Judge Ruth Reukauf recused herself from the case of a 17-year-old charged with vehicular homicide in connection with a gang shooting earlier this month. Reukauf granted a motion Tuesday from the suspect’s attorney to step aside from the case, citing a news report of Yakima police...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yakima Herald Republic
Man shot in leg Tuesday night in east Yakima, police are investigating
Police are investigating a Tuesday night shooting that injured a 23-year-old man in an east Yakima neighborhood. Police responded to the 1300 block of Cherry Avenue and found the man with a gunshot wound to his leg, according to Yakima police spokeswoman Yvette Inzunza. Police provided aid for the non-life-threatening...
Yakima Herald Republic
Lack of housing in Yakima puts more people at risk for homelessness, local officials say
A lack of housing in Yakima is putting more people at risk for homelessness and extending the amount of time it takes to get someone into permanent housing if they are experiencing homelessness, according to Lee Murdock, director of the Homeless Network of Yakima County. In a presentation to the...
Yakima Herald Republic
Trial postponed again for Yakima woman accused of causing the death of a quadriplegic girl
A jury trial for a woman accused of neglecting and causing the death of a quadriplegic girl in her care has been moved to April 24, 2023. Darlina Ann Chilson, 49, of Yakima is facing second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter charges in Yakima County Superior Court in the May 2016 death of 16-year-old Kayce McDermed.
Yakima Herald Republic
Opinion: Maria Shriver looks past the clouds over Yakima
Everybody likes compliments — even when they make us blush or squirm. No matter how awkward it might make us feel when someone notices us, deep down we all crave acknowledgement and appreciation. The Yakima Valley got a particularly nice compliment last week when award-winning journalist and author Maria...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yakima Herald Republic
Man sentenced to eight months in jail for stabbing girlfriend in Sunnyside
A 26-year-old Yakima man was sentenced to eight months in jail after stabbing his girlfriend in May. Miguel Almaguer Flores pleaded guilty Sept. 22 to second-degree assault and two gross misdemeanor counts of violating a no-contact order, with all charges considered domestic violence. In return for his plea, prosecutors dropped...
Yakima Herald Republic
Sunnyside man pleads guilty to assault in 2020 taco truck shooting
A Sunnyside man who shot at a couple at a taco truck in 2020 pleaded guilty to reduced charges last week. Jose Fernandez-Farias, 59, pleaded guilty to first- and second-degree assault Sept. 22. He was originally charged with attempted second-degree murder and first-degree assault in connection with the May 30, 2020, attack.
Comments / 0