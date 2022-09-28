Read full article on original website
dexerto.com
How to unlock legendary Kiriko skin by watching Overwatch 2 on Twitch
With Overwatch 2 nearly here, Blizzard announced a way for fans to easily get an early Legendary skin for the new Support hero Kiriko. Overwatch 2 is nearly here, bringing with it brand new game modes, gameplay changes, and a new battle pass system. While the Battle Pass system is...
dexerto.com
Ludwig still has years of streaming ahead despite already planning his exit
While Ludwig is already planning ahead for his eventual streaming retirement, the YouTube star has assured fans he still has at least a few years of live content left in him. From a historic 31-day Twitch subathon that kept thousands glued to their screens to his large-scale game show productions, there’s no denying Ludwig has consistently pushed the envelope as a streamer.
dexerto.com
French Twitch star Terracid under fire for pretending to shoot himself on stream
French Twitch streamer ‘Terracid’ shocked viewers after pretending to shoot himself with what appears to be a BB gun during a live broadcast. Terracid is a French Twitch streamer who boasts over 812,000 followers on the platform, along with 1.6 million Twitter followers. The broadcaster was in the...
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 dev reveals how Symmetra’s Autism is showcased on the battlefield
Overwatch 2 is set to release very soon and more details are steadily being released including information about one of the original game’s heroes: Symmetra. In Overwatch lore, Symmetra is a character with Autism, but it was rarely reflected in-game despite comics and other story pieces indicating that she is on the spectrum.
ComicBook
Netflix Adds New Gaming Feature
Netflix continues to support video games on its service with the recent announcement that, for example, it is starting its own in-house games studio. It also continues to add more and more new mobile games to the platform with new titles arriving every single month. To top it all off, Netflix today announced that it is rolling out a new gaming feature for everyone: personalized game handles.
dexerto.com
Dead Space remake features no camera cuts for ‘unbroken experience’
In a new blog post, developers from Motive Studio revealed the Dead Space remake will feature “one sequential shot” with no camera cuts. Motive Studio has dedicated its efforts towards more than rebuilding Visceral’s seminal horror classic. The Dead Space remake will also come packed with brand-new additions.
Russell Brand claims he’s been ‘censored’ by YouTube for ‘relatively small error’
Russell Brand claims he’s been “censored” by YouTube for making a “relatively small error” on the platform.After having a video removed from the video streaming service, Brand has now swapped to alternative platform Rumble, which he claims will enable him to talk more “freely”.“We have officially been censored by YouTube,” the 47-year-old claimed in a clip posted this week.“They took down one of our videos for misinformation, but why are big media organisations not censored for misinformation in the same way? Is it because YouTube are part of the mainstream media now?” He said YouTube originally removed his video...
dexerto.com
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players don’t know how to feel about new Diglett
A new Pokemon for Scarlet & Violet was revealed during the “Pokemon World Ecological Society” livestream, and fans aren’t sure how to feel about the Diglett knock-off. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet have announced many new Paldean Pokemon species in the months leading up to their November 18 release date. Some of these, like the adorable Lechonk, have been immediate favorites with fans of the franchise.
dexerto.com
LoL Worlds 2022 breaks 1 million viewers on opening day of Play-Ins
The 2022 World Championship has gotten off to an impressive start, breaking 1 million viewers on the first day of the Play-In stage. Worlds 2022 got off to an exciting start in Mexico City on September 29. Although the opening day of the tournament was plagued with pauses, viewers flocked to Twitch and YouTube for their first taste of international League of Legends since the Mid-Season Invitational.
dexerto.com
Fortnite’s Goat Simulator 3 skin turns players into bodybuilder Goat
To celebrate Goat Simulator 3’s imminent release on consoles and PC, Epic Games is offering a buff Goat skin to Fortnite players. The first Goat Simulator launched in 2014, allowing players to assume control of a goat who could jump and run, as well as bash and lick various objects.
dexerto.com
Is Wiglett a new Pokemon or a Paldean Diglett regional form?
Wiglett is a brand new addition to the Pokedex in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, but is it a Paldean regional form of Diglett? Or is it a convergent evolution species? Let’s find out. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet are slowly introducing loads of new species to the franchise, from adorable...
dexerto.com
PlayStation Stars scheme: Release date, how it works & rewards
Sony’s PlayStation Stars loyalty program aims to reward players with exclusive points that can be used to redeem on special collectible items and store purchases, so here’s how it works. For most PlayStation users, playing games provides enough joy and entertainment, but Sony aims to go one step...
dexerto.com
Megan Thee Stallion TwitchCon announcement met with backlash amid pay disputes
The lineup for this year’s TwitchCon has just been announced, with Megan Thee Stallion and Kim Petras two of the big names coming to the event. However, the timing of the reveal has led to swift backlash, coming just days after Twitch’s revenue split controversy,. TwitchCon is right...
dexerto.com
VTubers pull out from NIJISANJI Fes 2022 just days ahead of event
Some of NIJISANJI’s biggest VTubers like Rosemi Lovelock, Finana Ryugu, Pomu Rainpuff, and Vox Akuma have been forced to pull out of NIJISANJI Fes 2022 just days before the event. The agency cited “unforeseen circumstances”. NIJISANJI Fes 2022 is going to be a celebration of all the...
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 devs confirm another feature will be missing at launch due to Workshop delays
Yet another popular feature from the original Overwatch will be missing when Overwatch 2 arrives on October 4 as Blizzard has confirmed Workshop creatives will have to wait to design any new custom modes in the sequel. Back in 2019 the Overwatch community was introduced to the Workshop. This intricate...
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 review-in-progress: A more polished Overwatch experience
Overwatch 2 is more of the same but with smart changes to its core gameplay. Still, new players may balk at the grind ahead despite the move to free-to-play. It’s perhaps fitting that Overwatch 2, upon presenting its main menu, often begins with a stirring rendition of the main Overwatch theme I’ve been humming on and off for six years. All of the piece’s consummate parts are clearer, from rousing strings to bombastic percussion, and there are small details I didn’t notice before either because they weren’t there, or they’ve been polished to a shine. It’s an apt opening because it sets out the game’s stall early – this is Overwatch, but not quite as you remember it.
dexerto.com
GTA Online players want iFruit phones to change in GTA 6
After many years of relying on GTA Online’s iFruit phone, fans hope GTA 6 will feature an updated version of the smart device. The Grand Theft Auto series has long outfitted its protagonists with mobile phones. No one can forget the overwhelming number of times GTA 4’s Nico Bellic received calls about bowling from his cousin, Roman.
Android Headlines
The Sony 55" X90K 4K Google TV is $300 Off & Has Exclusive PS5 Features!
Amazon has a great deal on the Sony 55-inch X90K 4K Google TV, bringing it down to just $998. That’s going to save you $300 off of its regular price. That does bring it down to an all-time low, and makes this a really great time to buy. The...
dexerto.com
Tyler1 roasts Evil Geniuses’ Worlds 2022 Play-In loss to Fnatic: “I’m gonna puke”
Twitch star Tyler ‘Tyler1′ Steinkamp roasted Evil Geniuses’ performance in the opening Play-In round of Worlds 2022 and said, “I’m gonna puke.”. Evil Geniuses lost their first match of Worlds 2022 to the European squad Fnatic in a fairly devastating fashion. The LCS club is...
daystech.org
iWedia to deliver Live TV app for Google TV and Android TV devices
IWedia has introduced its working with Google on a mission to develop a Live TV utility for Google TV and different Android TV OS units. The Live TV app, which is ready to start roll-out in Europe within the coming months, has already been licensed by TV producer Shenzhen Chuangwei-RGB Electronics Co., Ltd.
