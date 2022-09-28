ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

'Gregg Berhalter is the problem!': USMNT fans call for the head coach to be FIRED before the World Cup as they claim the US will not make it past the group stage under the manager

By Alastair Talbot For Dailymail.Com
 3 days ago

The USMNT left many of its fans at home frustrated on Twitter after an uninspiring 0-0 draw against Saudi Arabia in Spain in what was their final friendly ahead of the start of winter World Cup in Qatar.

Four days after losing 2-0 to Japan, Gregg Berhalter's men only managed to register two out of seven shots on targets, as Christian Pulisic and Co. did little to test the resolve of the Saudi Arabian defense on Tuesday in Murcia, Spain.

It was a similar story on Friday when the attacking American trident of Borussia Dortmund star Gio Reyna, Leeds United's Brenden Aaronson and Jesus Ferreira of FC Dallas, didn't register a single shot on target against the Samurai Blue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kbxg7_0iDY5GK800
Gregg Berhalter was slammed on Twitter from USMNT fans after 0-0 draw vs. Saudi Arabia
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tsfL9_0iDY5GK800
The USMNT coach said in an interview that players weren't at their best over the last 2 games

The Star and Stripes have only won once in 2022 against teams that have qualified for the World Cup and have failed to score in six of those seven games.

It's also the third time that consecutive scoreless games have happened for the US, as fans are seriously starting to panic, as well as question Berhalter's tactics and team selection.

'The people making the decisions for the #USMNT waited too long to see if Gregg Berhalter was the guy,' tweeted Jeremy Grant Schnell, writer for Arizona Sports. 'We are now under two months away from the World Cup and it is clear he is not right for the job.'

'Two games, more than 18 different players have played and all aside from Turner have looked bad, poor or horrible,' another fan shared on social media. 'Gregg Berhalter is the PROBLEM!'

'Gregg Berhalter makes it really hard to get excited about this team,' another fan on Twitter posted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MQQju_0iDY5GK800
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34IQmG_0iDY5GK800
USMNT fans and experts claimed that the head coach is the problem amid USMNT's woes

Other supporters questioned whether Berhalter was fit for the role at all as one claimed they would prefer taking an interim manager to Qatar.

'At this point I would seriously consider firing Berhalter and having an interim coach in Qatar for just the WC. We are exiting the group stage at this point with the level of performances we've shown against Japan and a weak Saudi team,' a different person supporting the USMNT tweeted.

'I don't know who made this photo but saw it on Facebook, and it's hilarious,' a user on Twitter captioned along with an edited picture of Berhalter in training holding a 'Soccer for Dummies' book. 'Oh, Gregg Berhalter #USMNT,' he added.

'At this point I'll be happy if we are not embarrassed in Qatar. Like, maybe we draw a couple games and don't look completely stupid. But advancing from the group the way we are playing, with the player decision Berhalter is making? I think it's a long shot,' another fan wrote on Twitter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=055y1b_0iDY5GK800
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27c76B_0iDY5GK800
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EuOT8_0iDY5GK800
USMNT fans have berated their team's style and have called for Berhalter to fired on Twitter

'We've spent all of the Berhalter era hearing that this team cannot break down teams, especially through the centre of the park. It appears absolutely nothing has been done to remedy this #USMNT,' tweeted a different individual.

'What's most worrying about the USMNT play this window? Gregg Berhalter is the one saying this team isn't confident. Empty Stadium! No pressure. What's it going to be like at the World Cup in front of the world...,' Herculez Gomez, ESPN co host, wrote in a tweet.

'Berhalter says the game was ''positive step for the group'' but wasn't happy with the execution,' Jeff Carlisle, of ESPN, reported after the draw against KSA. 'Gregory Berhalter what game did you watch sir????????¿¿¿¿¿¿¿,' a USMNT fan quote tweeted.

'Remember that Gregg Berhalter said he wanted to change the way the World sees US soccer,' another Star and Stripes supporter tweeted along with an emoji of a shrugging man.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GPwDn_0iDY5GK800
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sZWuN_0iDY5GK800
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UQOzU_0iDY5GK800
Other supporters claimed that Berhalter's post-game comments raised further concerns

After Tuesday's display, the USMNT have yet to know who will be their official No. 9 ahead of its opening World Cup game against Wales, with Ricardo Pepi starting on Tuesday and failing to score once again.

He has only scored once in his last 10 appearances for the Star and Stripes.

Berhalter seemed dejected in the post match interview he gave with Fox's Jenny Taft. He told her multiple players lacked confidence in this game and he wanted to see that back.

Afterwards, he told reporters that players weren't bringing their A-game over the last two matches.

'There's not many players that performed up to their normal levels at this camp... anyone you'd want to ask [about], I'd say they performed below their normal levels.'

The US certainly has its work cut out ahead of its opening Group B fixture on November 21 in Doha. The Star and Stripes will then take on old foes England four days later.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=458qzS_0iDY5GK800
Ricardo Pepi struggled against KSA with fans calling on him to be dropped in the final 23 squad

