CoinTelegraph

Binance launches New Zealand-based offices following regulatory approval

Global cryptocurrency exchange Binance has registered with New Zealand’s Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment and opened local offices in the country. In a Sept. 29 tweet, Binance said it was registered as a financial service provider in New Zealand, allowing residents to access services including spot trading, nonfungible tokens and staking. The move to the crypto-friendly Pacific nation followed regulators in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Kazakhstan and Italy giving the green light for Binance to open an offshoot.
WORLD
TechCrunch

Crypto trading-focused blockchain Sei launches $50M ecosystem fund

While many layer-1 blockchains out there were built for a pretty general purpose, other networks were designed around very specific use cases. Sei, a layer-1 blockchain designed for trading, has launched a $50 million ecosystem and liquidity fund to support new decentralized finance (DeFi) applications on its platform, its co-founders Jeff Feng and Jay Jog exclusively told TechCrunch.
MARKETS
fintechnexus.com

Chilean fintech Xepelin obtained $140 million to expand its operations in Mexico

Xepelin, the Chilean fintech that provides financial services for small and medium-sized companies, announced that global investment banking giant Goldman Sachs had provided it with a $140 million asset-backed securities credit line. The proceeds will fuel Xapelin’s expansion in Mexico, where the company seeks to become a B2B payments market...
BUSINESS
dailycoin.com

Lum Network Launches DFract, The First Crypto Index Of The Cosmos Ecosystem

Lum Network, an innovative project aiming to bring mass adoption in web3 and in the Cosmos ecosystem, is launching a new DeFi (Decentralized Finance) product built on top of its blockchain for the Cosmos ecosystem: DFract $DFR. DFract is a new kind of crypto index designed for multichain ecosystems. It...
SOFTWARE
blockchain.news

Binance Launches Mining Pool for ETHW Protocol

Binance, tagged as the largest crypto exchange by trading volume, has announced the launch of the mining pool for the Ethereum Proof-of-Work (ETHW) protocol. According to Binance, users who choose to join the ETHW mining pool will not be charged any pool fees with the offer billed to run until October 29.
MARKETS
cryptoslate.com

Russia’s financial regulators agrees on crypto use for international payments

Russia’s deputy finance minister Alexei Moiseev has said that the country’s apex bank and the finance ministry reached an agreement that would allow the use of cryptocurrency for international payments, Russia-based Kommersant reported on Sept. 22. According to the report, the new development is geared toward allowing Russians...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

BlackRock’s newest ETF invests in 35 blockchain-related companies

BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, has just launched a new exchange-traded fund (ETF) to provide European customers with exposure to the blockchain industry, while reports indicate a Metaverse-focused ETF may be on the way. The new blockchain ETF launched on Sept. 27 is called the iShares Blockchain Technology...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Big Tech Behemoths Silently Embracing Crypto & DeFi

Crypto and decentralized finance is not nearly as obscure as many traditional investors will have you believe. On the contrary, DeFi and token technology has been embraced by some of the world’s most innovative companies, if not silently. The original obscurity and nerves by some to get involved have dissipated, but if some worries still remain here’s a few behemoths plunging into DeFi whole hog:
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

HKMA recognises Arcartera’s work on Digital Blockchain Assets

Arcartera Limited, a Hong Kong based Developer of Blockchain Infrastructure, has received an official Letter of Appreciation from the country’s Monetary Authority (HKMA). HKMA just announced their first pilot transactions of CBDC, which was achieved using mBridge, a system developed by the Bank of International Settlements (BIS). Arcartera was a key team member involved in this project.
MARKETS
dailycoin.com

FTX Prepares Bid For Celsius Network Following Acquisition Of Voyager Digital

Sam Bankman-Fried-led crypto exchange FTX, which was recently announced as the highest bidder in the Voyager Digital asset auction, is preparing a new proposal to acquire the assets of bankrupt crypto bank, Celsius Network. FTX Preparing Celsius Bid. According to insider information obtained by Bloomberg, the premier crypto exchange is...
BUSINESS
ffnews.com

Polygon Partners With Blockchain Founders Fund to Empower Web3 Entrepreneurs

Blockchain Founders Fund (BFF), a Singapore-based Venture Capital Fund that focuses on early-stage Web3 and blockchain startups globally, today announces that Polygon, an Ethereum scaling platform onboarding millions to Web3, has made a strategic investment into their Fund II to diversify the company’s holdings and advance the mainstream adoption of blockchain technology.
BUSINESS
EWN

Telefonica, Spain’s Largest Telecommunications Company, Enables Crypto Payments In Collaboration With Bit2Me Crypto Exchange

Spanish telecommunication firm Telefonica has enabled crypto payments for its users. The feature has been activated in collaboration with local cryptocurrency exchange Bit2Me. To embrace the growing crypto adoption in the world, Telefonica, known as the largest telecommunications company in Spain, will now be accepting payments in cryptocurrency for its products and services.
BUSINESS
coingeek.com

China’s law enforcement busts $5M virtual currency money laundering ring

Security agents in China have uncovered a money laundering ring that allegedly used virtual currencies to carry out their nefarious activity. The Hengyang County Public Security Bureau disclosed that the gang was responsible for laundering over $5.5 billion (RMB40 billion). A police spokesperson revealed in a press statement that 93...
PUBLIC SAFETY
cryptopotato.com

Investment Behemoth BlackRock Introduces Blockchain ETF in Europe (Report)

BlackRock’s blockchain ETF will assumingly enable European clients to invest in 35 organizations part of the crypto industry. The world’s largest digital asset manager – BlackRock – reportedly launched a blockchain exchange-traded fund (ETF) for the European market. The product enables such consumers to gain exposure...
STOCKS

