Read full article on original website
Related
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Maia nets two goals to help Barnstable boys soccer stay unbeaten
Kaike Maia scored twice for the Barnstable High boys soccer team in a 3-2 win over New Bedford on Thursday. Luiz Texeira scored on a penalty kick, and Joao DaSilva played well for Barnstable (8-0-1). In other high school action on Thursday:. BOYS SOCCER. Cape Tech 2, Upper Cape 1:...
Week 4 Cape Cod high school football scores and highlights
The first month of high school football is coming to a close. Earlier on Friday, teams found out where they stood in the first edition of the MIAA tournament power rankings. But before we get to the tournament, October is all about league-title races. This week marks the first of league games for some teams and the end of non-league play for others. ...
iBerkshires.com
Davis Scores to Send Spartans Past Lenox
LENOX, Mass. – Kayleigh Davis scored the only goal of the night Friday as the Monument Mountain girls soccer team outbattled South County rival Lenox for a 1-0 win. Lenox coach Brian Seminara said it was a back-and-forth battle all game between the now Central League foes. “Monument made...
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Bourne girls volleyball gets back to .500
Once 0-3, a slow start is now a thing of the past for the Bourne High girls volleyball team. The Canalwomen are now 5-5 following Friday's four-set win over Brockton (25-9, 25-23, 21-25, 30-28). Senior defensive specialist Kendall Fortune had six aces to go along with 12 digs for the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
'Whatever you need': Medway High's Brett Curran switches position to help football team
MEDWAY — Brett Curran wore a new football jersey on Thursday night. The Medway High senior also had a new position. A week after being asked to move from his normal slot wide receiver spot to offensive tackle, the 6-foot-2, 215-pound captain donned a blue No. 52 jersey – as opposed to his normal...
No. 8 Minnechaug football too much for No. 14 Chicopee Comp to handle as Falcons win, 41-6
CHICOPEE – The No. 8 Minnechaug football team used a balanced attack that netted more than 400 yards to overwhelm No. 14 Chicopee Comp, 41-6.
Christopher Daskam scores five touchdowns to push No. 20 Belchertown football over Commerce, 52-36
BELCHERTOWN — As Christopher Daskam pushed through the pack of Commerce defense that stood in front of him and fell into the end zone for his fifth touchdown of the night, it was clear that Belchertown had found an offensive rhythm. Before the half even ended, Belchertown had shown its offensive abilities, going up on Commerce by 30 points after Daskam’s play.
Sports scores, stats for Friday: O'Leary leads the way in Taunton field hockey shutout
TAUNTON— It was another jam packed Friday of high school sports action in the Greater Taunton area. Here’s a look at the day’s scores, stats and highlights. Field Hockey: Taunton vs. Milford ...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Sandwich field hockey wins battle of unbeatens against Monomoy
The Sandwich Blue Knights and Monomoy Sharks faced off in a field hockey battle Wednesday where both teams entered the contest with undefeated records. Quinn Jordan scored the lone goal of the match for Sandwich (7-0-0) as the Blue Knights handed Monomoy (6-1-0) their first loss with a 1-0 victory. More: Two undefeateds and high...
Westfield’s Lauren Connor claims Western Mass. girls golf title as freshman
AGAWAM — John Courtney paused for a moment before handing out the first-place trophy at the Western Massachusetts Girls Golf Championship Wednesday afternoon to share some historical context.
Scoreboard: Hampshire girls soccer defeats Agawam 3-1 and more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. The Hampshire girls’ soccer team defeated Agawam 3-1 on Wednesday behind a team effort on the offensive end.
Lions off to 4-2 start after win at Pendleton
BUTLER — Austin Howard had a noticeable limp Friday, yet he claimed nothing was wrong. “I didn’t hurt anything,&r
Comments / 0