Soccer

Cape Cod Times

Week 4 Cape Cod high school football scores and highlights

The first month of high school football is coming to a close. Earlier on Friday, teams found out where they stood in the first edition of the MIAA tournament power rankings. But before we get to the tournament, October is all about league-title races. This week marks the first of league games for some teams and the end of non-league play for others. ...
HIGH SCHOOL
iBerkshires.com

Davis Scores to Send Spartans Past Lenox

LENOX, Mass. – Kayleigh Davis scored the only goal of the night Friday as the Monument Mountain girls soccer team outbattled South County rival Lenox for a 1-0 win. Lenox coach Brian Seminara said it was a back-and-forth battle all game between the now Central League foes. “Monument made...
LENOX, MA
MassLive.com

Christopher Daskam scores five touchdowns to push No. 20 Belchertown football over Commerce, 52-36

BELCHERTOWN — As Christopher Daskam pushed through the pack of Commerce defense that stood in front of him and fell into the end zone for his fifth touchdown of the night, it was clear that Belchertown had found an offensive rhythm. Before the half even ended, Belchertown had shown its offensive abilities, going up on Commerce by 30 points after Daskam’s play.
BELCHERTOWN, MA
