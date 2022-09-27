Read full article on original website
Boise State, with new starting QB Green, beats SDSU 35-13
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Quarterback Taylen Green and George Holani each had more than 100 yards rushing and a pair of touchdowns, and Boise State shut out San Diego State in the second half and rolled to a 35-13 victory on Friday night. It was Boise State’s first game without former starting quarterback Hank Bachmeier, who entered the transfer portal on Tuesday, and former offensive coordinator Tim Plough, who was fired after last week’s 27-10 loss to UTEP. Former Boise State head coach Dirk Koetter is now the Broncos offensive coordinator. Bachmeier started 29 games over a four-year career, throwing for more than 6,600 yards and 41 touchdowns. Yet he completed a career-low 54% of his passes for fewer than 500 yards in four games this season. Green finished with 105 yards rushing on eight carries and completed 5 of 10 passes for 48 yards with one interception. Holani had 131 yards rushing on 17 carries.
College Football Fans React To Boise State Footballs Amazing Win
After a week of rare uncertainty, never mind the lackluster first half, Boise State Football roared off thirty-five unanswered points dispatching San Diego State at Albertsons Stadium. The Bronco Offense embraced the run by committing to sixteen consecutive running plays mowing down Aztec defenders. Check Out Boise State Football's Big...
Boise State Football Smashes San Diego St. 35-13 [photos]
Do you wonder if departed Boise State Offensive Coordinator Tim Plough and former starting quarterback Hank Bachmeier were watching Friday night's Boise State game against San Diego State at the Meridian or Nampa Buffalo Wild Wings?. The same problems that plagued both former Broncos haunted the team the unveiling of...
Boise State Announces Upgrades to Stadium Experience
Boise State took a lot of online heat just a couple of weeks ago, both during and after their first home game of the season. You could call Boise State football fans a little high maintenance--or, you could just acknowledge that everyone was really excited to get back inside of Albertsons Stadium and in front of the blue turf. No matter how you look at it, it seems that one thing was for sure: the stadium experience wasn't the best--and now, Boise State hopes to fix that!
NFL Players Troll Boise State, San Diego State Rivalry [Video]
There's been a lot of Boise State football talk lately and if we are being honest, it hasn't been great. The Broncos dropped their season opener along with a very painful loss on the road at UTEP. What is a UTEP?. Now, Bronco fans have been more critical than we've...
Route Revival Connecting South Idaho, Utah, Seattle In Talks
Discussions are taking place right now between government heads in Wyoming, Utah, Idaho, and Washington State regarding bringing back an old railroad route that would connect major cities in all four states and provide southern Idahoans the opportunity to leave their cars at home and better explore the Pacific Northwest.
Idaho’s Popularity Plummets; 18 States People Rather Move to In 2022
Some people are calling a pair of new mid-year migration reports an early Christmas miracle. Both reports issued by Move Buddha show that interest in moving to Idaho is starting to wane. Their Idaho-focused report shows that the inflow traffic ratio has dropped by 61.6%, the largest drop in the entire country.
These Are The Six Most Difficult To Pronounce Boise Streets
Moving to the Treasure Valley almost three years ago from Las Vegas, I was surprised at how welcoming everyone was. Maybe because I didn't move from California, people were more accepting. Perhaps it was because I changed my license plates immediately because I was very proud of being a new Idahoan and tried very hard to fit in. By the end of day one, I understood that Boise is pronounced Boy-C, not Boy-Z.
The Fifteen Most Haunted Places In Boise Will Terrify You
Fall might be the best time to live in the Boise area. The weather is the perfect temperature for sweaters at night and even shorts during the day. With Halloween right around the corner, we look forward to taking our families to Lowe's Family Farmstead, seeing the fantastic decorations on Harrison Boulevard, and getting freaked out at Haunted World.
Flash Your Headlights in Idaho: Legal or Illegal?
When learning to drive, I remember only flashing my headlights to worn others if there was an officer or hazard coming up or if they had their high beams on and were blinding me. It was what I thought of as a kind gesture. If they saw my lights flash they knew to slow down or turn their bright off.
Beer, Schnitzel, and Fascinating Facts to Celebrate Oktoberfest in Idaho
The first Oktoberfest took place in Munich, Germany more than 200 years ago on October 12, 1810. Today, the beloved beer festival is celebrated around the world and in our suds-lovin' Gem State! Whether you imbibe or you're there for the schnitzels, the pretzels, and the dirndls, Oktoberfest is for everyone. Don't know much about the famous festival? We dug up a list of things to know about the worldwide event!
Meridian Restaurant Named Most Legendary in Idaho
The Love Food website put together a list of what they ranked as the most legendary restaurants in every US state. Idaho is loaded with incredible eateries. With farming and agriculture thriving in the gem state it also means fresher local eating options in many restaurants. While some have been better than others I have yet to have a bad dining experience in Idaho. With so many incredible options how do you know where to go?
Study: Idaho is Getting More Obese
First of all, I think you look great, fantastic and wonderful being you. Weight it a hard thing to conquer and we all struggle with it at some point or another. This study that Wallethub does year over year is showing Idaho going in the wrong direction when it comes to health and weight. In 2020 Idaho was the 8th LEAST overweight or obese state in the country. Not to shabby. More recently study shows that not being the case anymore. Here is more from that study, followed by a more recent one that shows the big gain...
How To Speak “Boise” On The Road
The roads of the Treasure Valley are a fascinating thing and anything and happen. Anything. One moment, you’re happily coasting into town from The Village on 84, enjoying the mountains… the next, you’re getting the one-finger salute from someone passing you for going the speed limit in the middle lane.
Star Getting A McDonalds Could Be Great For The Community
While McDonald's is widely known for its Big Macs and Happy Meals, the corporation places a major emphasis on sustainability, local charity, and affecting community change. This could be great news for the town of Star, Idaho. In 2021, McDonald’s USA and its suppliers in the U.S. donated over 10.1...
6 Ways To Be a Great Neighbor in Idaho
The principles of a good neighbor as defined by Merriam-Webster are friendship, cooperation, and noninterference in the internal affairs of another country. I admit the use of 'country' over 'neighbor' threw me off too, but for all intents and purposes, let's just go with it. After all, the dictionary folks are on to something. Who wouldn't want to share a property line with a friendly, easy-going someone who minds their own business and not yours?
Classic Millennial Teen Comedy Returning to Boise Theaters for One Day Only
The one-night engagement isn’t happening on a Wednesday, but we’re wearing pink anyway!. Don’t mind us just sitting here staring at a calculator, trying to figure out how one of our favorite teen movies is now old enough to vote. It’s hard to believe that Mean Girls came out 18 years ago because the 2004 movie is just as quotable as ever.
It’s National Drink Beer Day, So Here Are Boise’s Best Bars & Breweries!
Alright y’all, it’s time to celebrate. “Celebrate what?” You ask... And the answer is beer. Raise your glass for National Drink Beer Day!. Did you know today was National Drink Beer Day? Now you do. And I don’t think there’s a better place for celebrating than...
City of Boise Announces Hispanic Heritage Celebration
According to the United States Census Bureau from their 2020 findings, Latinos make up about 13 percent of Idaho's population. In Idaho, however, findings show that the population number may be higher-- remember, the census relies on response. In fact, the Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs suggests that in K-12 public schools--upwards of 18 percent of students are Latino.
This Abandoned Idaho College is the Largest, Most Horrifying Haunted House in the Northwest
Established in 1893, Albion State Normal School was commissioned by an Act of the Idaho State Legislature in response to the farm town's demand for higher education. The college nearly met its demise when student enrollment had plummeted to a staggering low during the Great Depression. After World War II, however, the institution was resuscitated by Veterans and service members in pursuit of continuing education.
