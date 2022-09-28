ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Virginia Student Walkout Draws Attention To ‘Devastating Levels Of Discrimination’ Among Black Trans Population

By NewsOne Staff
The Morning Hustle
The Morning Hustle
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zCs9M_0iDXsbJQ00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BE9as_0iDXsbJQ00

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

O n Tuesday, over 1,000 students in Virginia walked out of middle and high schools to protest Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s decision to reverse certain policies that protected transgender youth in state schools. According to NBC Washington, more than 90 schools were set to participate, including 59 in Northern Virginia.

Youngkin’s proposed guidelines , which were released on Sept. 16, would restrict transgender students from using bathrooms that align with their gender identity. Students would also have to get consent from their parents before changing their names or pronouns at school. The proposed bill also limits sports teams to the gender assigned at birth.

Students all over the state were outraged after Youngkin’s policy announcement and organized the walkout to bring attention to transgender rights and the governor’s unpopular decisions.

“We decided to hold these walkouts as kind of a way to … disrupt schools and essentially have students be aware of what’s going on,” Natasha Sanghvi, a northern Virginia high school senior told AP.

Sanghvi also praised former Gov. Ralph Northam’s policies saying they helped students feel affirmed at school but said that Youngkin’s policies could harm “every single queer student in the state of Virginia.”

The walkout also draws attention to the devastating levels of discrimination against Black transgender.

According to a new study released by thetaskforce.org , Black transgender and gender non-conforming people face some of the highest levels of discrimination of all transgender people.

Black transgender people had an unemployment rate two times higher than the overall transgender sample of the study, and four times higher than the national average.

41% of Black respondents said they had experienced homelessness at some point in their lives, and 34% reported a household income of less than $10,000 per year.

The study also revealed that more than one-fifth of Black respondents were living with HIV (20.23 percent), compared to a rate of 2.64 percent for transgender respondents of all races.

Nearly half of the Black respondents in the study said they had attempted suicide.

“From education to employment and housing discrimination, from police brutality to health care disparities, Black transgender people are suffering at extremely high rates due to bigotry and transphobia,” said National Black Justice Coalition Executive Director, Sharon Lettman-Hicks.

“Nearly half of all Black transgender respondents report being harassed at work and at school. Twenty-six percent are unemployed and 34 percent report annual incomes of less than $10,000 per year. These numbers are appalling and these living conditions are unacceptable for any human being — gender conforming or not.”

After a public comment period, which will run through Oct. 26, Virginia’s Department of Education will review the responses, then the state superintendent will approve or deny the policies.

SEE ALSO:

Virginia Cops Killed ‘Unarmed’ Black Teen With ‘Head Shot No Questions Asked,’ Family Says

Virginia Officials, Residents Mad USPS Closed Post Office With Historical Signs For ‘Colored’ Customers


The post Virginia Student Walkout Draws Attention To ‘Devastating Levels Of Discrimination’ Among Black Trans Population appeared first on NewsOne .

Comments / 0

Related
Kath Lee

Meet Dorothy Counts, the first black student to attend an all-white school in the United States

Dorothy Counts, 15, is taunted and harassed by white students as she makes her way from Harding High School in Charlotte, North CarolinaWikimedia Commons. In September 1957, at the age of 15, Dorothy Counts made national news when she became the first black student to enroll in Charlotte's newly desegregated Harry Harding High School (North Carolina). The Supreme Court's decision in Brown v. Board of Education, which declared racial segregation in public schools to be unconstitutional, occurred about three years prior to this. During the first week she spent at Harding, she was subjected to nonstop harassment and her teachers disregarded her. Students spat on her meal, threw erasers at her, and shattered the back glass of the vehicle that her family was driving. Those few pupils among her fellow students whom she had managed to befriend were swiftly targeted as well.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Washington Examiner

People still want boy-girl divide in school sports

When hundreds of Virginia students left classrooms this week to protest Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s effort to scale back pro-transgender policies in schools, it was heralded by some media outlets as a slam-dunk sign that teenage LGBT rights have won out. But coming on the anniversary of when former Virginia...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
Local
Virginia Education
City
Washington, VA
State
Virginia State
State
Washington State
Local
Virginia Government
The Independent

Group of high school students sing the N-word on crowded Washington DC train

Troubling video shows a group of American high school students singing a racial slur on a crowded train in Washington DC.The teenagers were singing along to the song “Freestyle”, by rapper Lil Baby, and singing the N-word before someone is heard shouting “Yo, yo” and they erupt into laughter.Some of the youths can be seen wearing tops from Landon - a private, college preparatory school for boys in Bethesda, Maryland.Another video shows the group hitting the Metro car as they yell “F*** Gonzaga” - in reference to a rival private college preparatory high school.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Kenan Thompson reunites with his ‘Good Burger’ co-star Kel Mitchell at the EmmysArcheologists in Georgia discover 1.8-million-year old toothRepublic confirm they will carry out more protests against royals following arrests
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Funds to aid Jackson's water system held up as governor rose

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Years before people in Jackson were recently left without running water for several days, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves claimed to have helped block money to fund water system repairs in the capital city. Reeves, a Republican, blames Jackson’s water crisis on mismanagement at the city level. The city’s latest water troubles are far from its first, and they have stemmed from decaying infrastructure beyond one water treatment plant. The EPA said 300 boil water notices have been issued over the past two years in the city. As Reeves climbed Mississippi’s political ladder, he cited his opposition to financially helping the capital as evidence of his fiscal conservatism. Jackson-area lawmakers say the troubled water system is one example of Jackson’s status as a political punching bag for Republican officials, who control the Legislature and the state Bond Commission. “We operate under the golden rule here,” said Democratic Sen. John Horhn of Jackson. “And the golden rule is: He who has the gold makes the rules.”
JACKSON, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralph Northam
People

Utah School Bus Driver Told Students She'd 'Shoot Them' for Protesting Missed Turn

A second Utah school district is investigating after another driver "becomes frustrated and begins to scream" at students in a video A Utah school bus driver who told elementary students she'd "shoot them" if another one questioned her driving has led the district to condemn and investigate the incident. "One more person says 'Where are we going?,' I'm going to shoot them," the driver is overheard saying in a video obtained and broadcast by FOX 13 News in Salt Lake City. "OK, now listen — I missed the stop; I'm trying to...
UTAH STATE
Reason.com

The (Partial) Myth of the Poorly Paid Public School Teacher

Over the past few weeks, headlines have abounded about a national teacher shortage. Rebecca Pringle, president of the National Education Association, the country's largest teachers union, claims the country is short nearly 300,000 teachers and support staff. Gallup pollsters report that four in 10 teachers say they're "always" or "very often" burned out. Because of this, outlets like Fortune declare, "the teacher shortage is about to intensify."
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transgender People#Housing Discrimination#Trans People#Transgender Youth#Trans Rights#Racism#Linus K12#Linus High School#Nbc Washington#Ap
msn.com

University Of Idaho Warns Employees Could Face Felony Charges If They Promote Abortion Or Contraception

The University of Idaho sent a warning to employees Friday that promoting abortion or contraception while on the job could be a felony — and stating the university will no longer make birth control available — multiple outlets report, citing state laws that prohibit public funds from being used on abortion and the advertisement of any contraceptive or abortion-related drugs.
COLLEGES
The Independent

Herschel Walker names Capitol rioter as campaign ‘captain’

The campaign for the Republican Senate nominee in Georgia, Herschel Walker, has registered a woman arrested earlier this year on charges in connection to the January 6 insurrection as a “county captain”. Mandy Robinson-Hand was included in a press release last month, which also listed dozens of other supporters of Mr Walker on the local level, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.Ms Robinson-Hand is the chair of the GOP in Taylor County and was listed as the “captain” for the county in the middle of rural Georgia. She was arrested alongside her husband Charles Hand III just over a year...
TAYLOR COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
The Conversation U.S.

The term 'achievement gap' fosters a negative view of Black students

The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea Despite long-standing efforts to close the racial “achievement gap” in education, the term does more to trigger racist stereotypes and causes a lower sense of urgency than when the issue is presented as the need to “end inequality in educational outcomes.” Those are the key findings of a new study in which we examined the effect that the two different terms had on teachers and others. To reach this conclusion, we conducted two different survey experiments – one with teachers and one with nonteachers. In the experiments, we randomly asked...
EDUCATION
The Morning Hustle

The Morning Hustle

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Listen to The Morning Hustle weekday mornings from 6-10AM EST!

 https://themorninghustle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy