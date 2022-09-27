Read full article on original website
DPS: Mexican man attempted to grab Texas National Guard soldier's rifle near Mission
A Mexican man attempted to grab a Texas National Guard soldier's rifle as authorities apprehended a group of migrants near Mission on Monday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The soldier was helping Border Patrol in apprehending the group on South Inspiration Road near Bentsen Palm Community Park...
Texas awards $307 million in contracts for 14 miles of new border wall
"Texas awards $307 million in contracts for 14 miles of new border wall" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign up for The Brief, our...
Beto O'Rourke meets with Uvalde families prior to gubernatorial debate in Edinburg
Before a debate between Gov. Greg Abbott and Beto O'Rourke at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley on Friday, Uvalde families held a press conference focusing on gun reform. Can't see the video? Click here. Parents and families of the 19 children who were killed by a gunman at...
La Joya ISD students awarded $100 gift cards for perfect attendance
A group of 50 students with the La Joya Independent School District were rewarded for their perfect attendance. The students were given $100 dollar gift cards by Academy Sports and Outdoors for having perfect attendance and passing grades for the first three weeks of the school year. Some students said...
Hurricane Ian heads for Carolinas after pounding Florida
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A revived Hurricane Ian threatened coastal South Carolina and the historic city of Charleston with severe flooding Friday after the deadly storm caused catastrophic damage in Florida and trapped thousands in their homes. Sheets of rain whipped trees and power lines, and many areas on...
Valley AEP crews heading to Florida to help restore power after Hurricane Ian makes landfall
With more than a million people without power in Florida, AEP crews from the Valley are heading there to restore power. The team of 22 line workers left Wednesday morning, the same day Hurricane Ian arrived. Thousands are expected to be affected by the Category 4 storm. “AEP Texas is...
DHR Health Brownsville receives $1.7 million grant to fund new jobs
A $1.7 million grant is expected to bring more healthcare jobs to the Valley. DHR Health Brownsville received funds from the Texas Workforce Commission that aims to fund 200 new jobs, along with onsite training for things like diabetes management, trauma care and oncology. "We will be able to get...
Cameron County beach accesses reopen
Several beach accesses in Cameron County were reopened Friday morning after Hurricane Ian caused Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. to order them to close. On Thursday, Treviño Jr. ordered the temporary closures of:. Boca Chica Beach. County Beach Access No. 3. County Beach Access No. 4. County...
Hurricane Ian impacting South Padre Island
Despite being hundreds of miles away, the impact of Hurricane Ian is being felt along the coast, and beach goers are noticing. Boca Chica Beach and other beach access areas due to high tides caused by Hurricane Ian, according to a news release from the Cameron County Judge's Office. In...
Targeting three congressional seats, Republicans blitz South Texas with attack ads
"Targeting three congressional seats, Republicans blitz South Texas with attack ads" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter...
Plans for new mini reservoirs moving forward
A plan to build three new mini-reservoirs to add to the water supply in the Valley is officially moving forward. The reservoirs will catch drainage water and store it for drinking water. The proposal calls for water treatment plants alongside the reservoirs to treat the water. The reservoirs would be...
Pharr authorities investigating cause of tractor-trailer fire
Pharr officials are investigating why a tractor-trailer went up in flames Thursday morning. The tractor-trailer carrying gravel was traveling from San Juan to Pharr when, for unknown reasons, it became fully engulfed in flames off the expressway near the 1200 block of Gumwood and the Frontage Road. The driver escaped...
Former Edinburg CISD student arrested in Harris County after threat made against Vela High School
Police arrested a juvenile they say made a threat made against Vela High School on Thursday, according to a news release from the Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District. Police, with the help of the FBI, located the student in Harris County and arrested him Friday, Edinburg CISD police Chief Ricardo...
UTRGV enhances security measures for gubernatorial debate
Safety was a priority Friday at UTRGV, the site of the state’s only gubernatorial debate. Multiple police officers were seen patrolling campus grounds on and by car. A UTRGV spokesperson said multiple law enforcement agencies and private security details for both candidates worked together to provide security. “We have...
Ken Paxton’s office knew he’d be subpoenaed before he fled his home to avoid being served, emails show
"Ken Paxton’s office knew he’d be subpoenaed before he fled his home to avoid being served, emails show" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
Traffic shift near Pharr interchange starts Saturday
A traffic shift for drivers near the Pharr interchange takes effect Saturday. The eastbound and westbound traffic on I-2 is going to move over to the north side of the freeway, from Jackson Avenue to just east of Cage Boulevard. Starting Saturday, the previously two empty lanes in the center of the barriers will become the new eastbound lanes. The highway will stay like this for the next six months.
Valley voters voice expectations ahead of gubernatorial debate
Gov. Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke will be at UTRGV Friday for the only scheduled gubernatorial debate in the state. UTRGV student organizer Mireya Garcia said students expressed mixed feelings about the upcoming debate. “I think there's also been some concerns about the event being held here and...
Two men arrested in string of Mission-area robberies
Two 24-year-old men are facing multiple charges in connection with three separate robberies that occurred near the city of Mission. Heriberto Lozano and Heriberto Aguirre were charged Friday on charges of aggravated robbery. Aguirre also faces two charges of possession, according to the Hidalgo County sheriff’s Office. Both men...
Police: Man charged with intoxication manslaughter following deadly crash in Weslaco
Police arrested a man on an intoxicated manslaughter charge after a deadly crash in Weslaco Thursday night, according to a news release from the Weslaco Police Department. Clayton Wayne Neuhaus, 25, was arraigned on the second-degree felony charge Friday afternoon and received a $75,000 bond. Officers responded to the two-vehicle...
City of McAllen approves new restrictions for pop-up markets
Some business owners in McAllen have new rules to follow. McAllen city commissioners approved new restrictions for businesses wanting to put up an open-air market in their parking lots. It comes after neighbors in the area voiced their concerns, asking the city to take action. "No, we're not opposed to...
