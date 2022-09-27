A traffic shift for drivers near the Pharr interchange takes effect Saturday. The eastbound and westbound traffic on I-2 is going to move over to the north side of the freeway, from Jackson Avenue to just east of Cage Boulevard. Starting Saturday, the previously two empty lanes in the center of the barriers will become the new eastbound lanes. The highway will stay like this for the next six months.

PHARR, TX ・ 10 HOURS AGO