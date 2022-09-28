ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olney, MT

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Flathead Beacon

Arraignment Hearing Vacated for Flathead Man Accused in Fatal Stabbing

The arraignment hearing for Zain Alexander Ray Glass, the 23-year-old Flathead County man accused of fatally stabbing his sister’s boyfriend in Columbia Falls last week, has been vacated to allow the defendant to obtain a fitness evaluation before entering a plea. Glass’ attorney, Dianne Rice, filed the unopposed motion...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
montanarightnow.com

Teen in custody after report of shots heard on northwest side of Kalispell

KALISPELL, Mont. - Law enforcement in Kalispell has a teenager in custody after a report of shots heard on the northwest side of town. Around 7:15 pm Saturday, the Kalispell Police Department responded to a business for the report. An initial investigation found shots were fired involving a domestic-related incident...
KALISPELL, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Olney, MT
Flathead County, MT
Crime & Safety
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
County
Flathead County, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Man in custody for deliberate homicide in Flathead County

KALISPELL, Mont. - One man is in custody for deliberate homicide in Flathead County. Sheriff Brian Heino confirmed with Montana Right Now they were called to a residence on Sept. 20 on the 200 block of Dawn Drive in Kalispell for a report of an assault with a weapon. One...
KALISPELL, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Docs#Violent Crime#Medi
cutbankpioneerpress.com

Glacier County District Court actions

The following cases were heard in Glacier County District Court Law and Motion Day on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, before the Honorable Judge Robert G. Olson. State of Montana, Plaintiff, vs. Mark R. Wells, Defendant. Status Hearing. Jury Trial reset for Nov. l9. Status Hearing Oct. 5. State of Montana,...
GLACIER COUNTY, MT
Daily Montanan

Flathead, Yellowstone counties confirm cases of influenza

Flathead County confirmed a case of influenza this week with RiverStone Health (Yellowstone County) confirming the second case of influenza this season in a Yellowstone County adult.  The individual did not require hospitalization. “Historically, we begin seeing flu cases in December and this early confirmed case is a reminder not to delay getting a flu […] The post Flathead, Yellowstone counties confirm cases of influenza appeared first on Daily Montanan.
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT
newstalkkgvo.com

Small Montana Earthquake Recorded Along Flathead Lake

It probably wasn't enough to spill your coffee. But residents living around Flathead Lake might have noticed something unusual Monday afternoon. And checking the data, we found the center of a small earthquake in western Lake County. The U.S. Geological Survey recorded the 2.9 magnitude quake just after noon on...
LAKE COUNTY, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Montana

If you happen to live in Montana and you are looking for new places to explore, I got you, so keep on reading because this article if for you, and I'm saying that because I have put together a list of three amazing ideas for a fun, exciting, and affordable weekend getaway in Montana that are suitable for people of all ages. On top of that, no matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most certainly find something for your liking in any of these because because they have something for everybody. So if you have never been to any of these places mention in this article, make sure you add them to your list and you visit them next time you get the chance. Are you curious to see if your favourite place made it on the list? Here are three affordable weekend getaways ideas in Montana:
MONTANA STATE
Flathead Beacon

Market Trends: Flathead Residential Land Sales By City

Similar to what we did on June 1, let’s look at the quantity of parcels sold (bars, using left axis range) by city and acreage range (1-5 and 6-10), from Aug. 31 back to Sept. 1 the prior year (for the past four such 12-month periods). 2021 was the stand-out year for quantities.
POLSON, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy