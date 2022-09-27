Read full article on original website
Fox 19
Air Care responds to Clermont County dog attack
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A dog attack was reported in Clermont County that sent the animal’s owner to the hospital in a medical helicopter overnight, a sheriff’s official tells FOX19 NOW. It happened at the woman’s residence in the 800 block of Neville-Penn Schoolhouse Road in Washington...
Fox 19
Suncoast to begin to dig out after Ian
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Suncoast is preparing to dig out Thursday, hours after Hurricane Ian made landfall. Florida Power & Light reported at 3 a.m. Thursday that more than 600,000 customers are without power in Manatee, Sarasota, Charlotte and DeSoto counties. Manatee County. Manatee County’s “First-In” teams will begin...
