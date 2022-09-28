Read full article on original website
“Heartland” actor Robert Cormier died from injuries he sustained in a “tragic” fall on Friday at age 33. Cormier’s sister revealed to the Hollywood Reporter that Cormier died at a hospital in Etobicoke, Canada, after a bad fall, although she did not elaborate on the details. His family later confirmed that information in a statement to People saying “Robbie passed away as the result of a tragic accident.” The statement continued, “Robbie was loved by many and his unexpected death has left us devastated.” “While we are broken-hearted, we take comfort in the overwhelming love and support shown to our family by Robbie’s friends,...
Actor Robert Cormier, best known for roles in Heartland and Netflix’s Slasher, has died aged 33. The Canadian performer died on Friday (23 September), according to his obituary. His sister later told The Hollywood Reporter that Cormier died in hospital in Etobicoke, Ontario, of injuries obtained following a fall.
Veteran actor Mark Miller has died at the age of 97. His daughter, actress Penelope Ann Miller, shared the sad news on social media. “My Papa’s beautiful soul left this Earth Sept. 9, 2022,” she tweeted. “He loved deeply and was loved by all who knew him. He touched many lives. He was funny, fun, and always creating. He cherished this life and saw the glass half full! I was blessed to call him my dad.”
NCIS star Sean Murray has a handful of acting credits to his name. However, none are nearly as prevalent as his longtime role as the CBS show’s beloved special agent, Timothy McGee. Sean Murray originally joined NCIS during its first season. And, despite having not been cast as a regular character from the start, he’s one of two remaining season one cast members left in the series. The second includes Jimmy Palmer actor Brian Dietzen. However, while Murray is at the pinnacle of fans’ most favorite characters, it’s no wonder he’s so adored—acting seems to run in his blood. As we anxiously await NCIS‘s next all-new season, let’s take a look at what other Murray family members have pursued a career in acting.
The entertainment industry is mourning the death of veteran television producer and screenwriter Zack Estrin. On Sept. 23, the renowned Lost in Space showrunner unexpectedly died at 51 years old. Article continues below advertisement. What happened? Here's what we know about Zack Estrin's cause of death. Article continues below advertisement.
[This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to the following outlets: Tribute.ca, and People.com.]. He was one of the most beloved music superstars of all time. His legendary TV show premiered over 50 years ago and remains a cherished memory for millions of his fans. At one point in his career, he was even more popular than The Beatles.
Futurama is keeping Coolio's legacy alive. The late rapper, who died on Sept. 28, will still voice the character of KwanzaaBot on an episode of Hulu's upcoming "Futurama" reboot, producer David X. Cohen told Entertainment Weekly. Coolio also recorded some Futurama-themed rapping, which will air over the end credits of...
House of the Dragon showrunner Ryan Condal has shared his regret over a death that took place in the latest episode.The sixth episode of the Game of Thrones prequel aired on Sunday (25 September), and moved the story on in drastic fashion.*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*Not only did the instalment, titled “The Princess and the Queen”, see Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Vooke make their debuts as the adult version of Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower, but it saw the death of three important characters.One death in particular left viewers feeling emotional: Laena Velaryon (Nanna Blondell).Leana is the...
“Americans and Their Dreams” – After Bob takes a step back from his busy work life, he decides to buy a boat to enjoy during his free time. Also, a newspaper comes to MaxDot to interview Goodwin, on the CBS Original series BOB ♥ ABISHOLA, Monday, Oct. 3 (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
Charithra Chandran (Bridgerton, Alex Rider) has joined Synchronicity Films and Photoplay Films’ Song of the Sun God adaptation and will star in the lead role and serve as associate producer. Based on Shankari Chandran’s best-selling debut novel, the emotional thriller explores the loves, lies and misdemeanors spanning three generations...
1948 – Rope, an Alfred Hitchcock film with a (very subtle, practically invisible) gay subtext opens in theaters. Based on the play of the same name by Patrick Hamilton and adapted by Hume Cronyn it was inspired by the real-life thrill kill murder of 14-year-old Bobby Franks in 1924 by gay University of Chicago students Nathan Leopold and Richard Loeb.
Hogan's Heroes ghost extrasTeeVee Greatest screenshot. Hogan's Heroes aired on CBS from 1965 to 1971 and now two episodes can be seen on weeknights on MeTV from 9:00-9:30 and 9:30-10:00 PM. During the six-year run of the show, a lot of what is referred to as Ghost extras were utilized. These actors can be seen in the opening credits and when they are in episodes they were in a sense like Sergeant Shultz ( John Banner) and appear to see nothing know nothing and definitely say nothing.
