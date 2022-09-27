ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WUSA

'Hocus Pocus 2': All the Easter Eggs That Reference the Original Film

The Sanderson sisters are back and bewitching as ever in Hocus Pocus 2, the long-awaited sequel to the 1993 Halloween classic. Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker reprise their roles as Winnifred, Mary and Sarah Sanderson, respectively, in the new film, which finds the trio resurrected once again by a group of teen friends -- Becca (Whitney Peak), Cassie (Lilia Buckingham), and Izzy (Belissa Escobedo) -- who light a new version of the infamous Black Flame Candle.
WUSA

Sarah Jessica Parker Has Family Emergency, Misses NYC Ballet Gala and Press Event

Sarah Jessica Parker is dealing with a family emergency, her rep told ET, which has caused her to miss out on two events. ET can confirm that the 57-year-old actress pulled out of the global virtual press conference for Hocus Pocus 2 on Wednesday, and also did not attend the New York Ballet 2022 Fall Fashion Gala at Lincoln Center on Wednesday night. The event's rep did not elaborate on the family emergency.
WUSA

Fran Drescher Reveals She's in Talks for a Movie Adaptation of 'The Nanny' (Exclusive)

Who's ready to head back to Flushing, Queens? Not only are fans of The Nanny getting a musical but a sequel to the series might find its way to the big screen!. Fran Drescher, the lady in red herself, told ET that she's currently in talks for a film adaptation of the beloved '90s sitcom that will pick up from where the show left off.
WUSA

Rebel Wilson's 10-Year Anniversary Tribute to 'Pitch Perfect' Is Aca-Excellent

Aca-scuse me?! It's already been a decade! Rebel Wilson celebrated the ten-year anniversary of Pitch Perfect on Thursday, penning a tribute to the hit film franchise on Instagram. "It’s the 10 year anniversary of PITCH PERFECT today! 10 years!! Wow!!" she wrote. "Love to everyone involved with these films -...
WUSA

'Community' Movie in the Works at Peacock

Six seasons and a movie... Community's prophecy is finally coming true!. Peacock announced on Friday that, nearly a decade after the start of a fan campaign to end the meta, fan-favorite comedy's run with a movie -- as called out in a season 2 episode of the show -- a Community movie is finally in the works.
