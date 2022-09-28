ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

‘Heartland’ actor Robert Cormier, 33, died of injuries sustained in ‘tragic’ fall

“Heartland” actor Robert Cormier died from injuries he sustained in a “tragic” fall on Friday at age 33. Cormier’s sister revealed to the Hollywood Reporter that Cormier died at a hospital in Etobicoke, Canada, after a bad fall, although she did not elaborate on the details. His family later confirmed that information in a statement to People saying “Robbie passed away as the result of a tragic accident.” The statement continued, “Robbie was loved by many and his unexpected death has left us devastated.” “While we are broken-hearted, we take comfort in the overwhelming love and support shown to our family by Robbie’s friends,...
CELEBRITIES
Soaps In Depth

Daytime Actor Mark Miller Dead at 97

Veteran actor Mark Miller has died at the age of 97. His daughter, actress Penelope Ann Miller, shared the sad news on social media. “My Papa’s beautiful soul left this Earth Sept. 9, 2022,” she tweeted. “He loved deeply and was loved by all who knew him. He touched many lives. He was funny, fun, and always creating. He cherished this life and saw the glass half full! I was blessed to call him my dad.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Cormier
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Meet the Other Actors in Sean Murray’s Family

NCIS star Sean Murray has a handful of acting credits to his name. However, none are nearly as prevalent as his longtime role as the CBS show’s beloved special agent, Timothy McGee. Sean Murray originally joined NCIS during its first season. And, despite having not been cast as a regular character from the start, he’s one of two remaining season one cast members left in the series. The second includes Jimmy Palmer actor Brian Dietzen. However, while Murray is at the pinnacle of fans’ most favorite characters, it’s no wonder he’s so adored—acting seems to run in his blood. As we anxiously await NCIS‘s next all-new season, let’s take a look at what other Murray family members have pursued a career in acting.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Celebrities Death#Actor#Heartland#Art#Canadian
Popculture

'Last Man Standing' Star Tim Allen Gushes Over Working With Daughter Elizabeth on 'The Santa Clauses'

The Santa Clauses is more than just an on-screen family affair. The new Disney+ series is a continuation of Tim Allen's The Santa Clause franchise and will feature his daughter, Elizabeth Allen-Dick, as his on-screen daughter. During the D23 Expo in Anaheim last weekend, Allen gushed about working with Elizabeth, who is making her acting debut in the show.
TV & VIDEOS
The List

If You Love Boy Bands, You May Recognize Hallmark Star Nikki DeLoach's Husband

If you're a fan of the Hallmark Channel, you surely know Nikki DeLoach. From "The Perfect Catch" to "Cranberry Christmas" to many, many more, DeLoach is one of the Hallmark Channel's favorite leading ladies, via Wide Open Country. In fact, last year, she starred in the film, "Five More Minutes," which she also co-wrote, via CMT. If you're not as well-versed in the Hallmark Channel, you probably recognize Nikki DeLoach's face from one of her many guest appearances on shows like "Castle," "Mad Men," and "Grey's Anatomy" or from her role on the MTV sitcom, "Awkward," via IMDb.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Collider

‘Horizon’: Jeff Fahey Joins Cast Of Kevin Costner's Western Drama

The cast of Kevin Costner's upcoming western epic Horizon continues to become an all-star ensemble as it has been reported that Jeff Fahey (Lost) is joining the cast of the film that started filming in Utah last month. The casting news comes from Deadline. While we know that Fahey will be part of the project, the details behind the character he will play are currently unknown.
MOVIES
UPI News

Kevin Costner elected governor in 'Yellowstone' S5 trailer

Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Paramount released the first full-length trailer for Season 5 of its contemporary western, Yellowstone, on Thursday. The cattle ranch drama stars Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham, Gil Birmingham, Mo Brings Plenty, Wendy Moniz, Jen Landon and Kathryn Kelly.
TV & VIDEOS
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
96K+
Followers
74K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy