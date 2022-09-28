ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Jack McCaffery, the youngest son of Fran McCaffery, ranked No. 51 in 247Sports initial 2025 rankings

Iowa City West 2025 forward Jack McCaffery is the youngest son of Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery and is entering his sophomore season at West High. McCaffery is also one of the top sophomores in the country and in 247Sports' initial rankings for the 2025 class, McCaffery is listed as the No. 51 overall prospect in the country and the No. 14 small forward. He is tabbed as the No. 1 prospect in the state of Iowa.
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

How to Watch: No. 20 Arkansas vs. No. 2 Alabama channel, stream, game time

The No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks are back home this weekend as they take on the No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville (Ark.). This will be the 33rd meeting between the two programs, and the Crimson Tide currently own a 24-8 lead in the all-time series, though two of the wins were vacated due to NCAA sanctions. Alabama has won each of the last 15 matchups, dating back to head coach Nick Saban’s first season with the program in 2007.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Clemson's Dabo Swinney takes issue with ACC schedule, non-conference criticisms

Clemson plays host to NC State on Saturday night in a clash of top-10 unbeatens, a game that shows the challenges of this season's schedule for the Tigers, according to Tigers coach Dabo Swinney. Even with College GameDay in town for the matchup to potentially decide the ACC Atlantic, Swinney took issue this week with a question centered around his team's slate overall.
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

Georgia Tech coaching candidates: Two names 'make the most sense,' Bronco Mendenhall 'ready to get back in'

Georgia Tech might have numerous options to choose from when it comes to the football team’s next head coach. After Geoff Collins was fired, ESPN’s Pete Thamel named a couple of candidates that made the most sense for the Yellow Jackets while naming two others to keep a keen eye on. Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell and Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien currently make the most sense, according to Thamel.
ATLANTA, GA
247Sports

Shedeur Sanders NIL deal: Deion Sanders' son, Jackson State QB supports HBCU fund with BBQ sauce

Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders, son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, is furthering his presence in the name, image and likeness (NIL) marketplace with his own brand of barbecue sauce: “#2 BBQ.” For each bottle sold, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to The Thurgood Marshall College Fund, a non-profit organization that supports 47 Historically Black Colleges and Universities.
JACKSON, MS
247Sports

Louisville commit Deandre Moore locks in official visit to SEC power

Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco athlete Deandre Moore remains committed to Louisville but will take a few official visits and has a date locked in with Georgia. Moore is currently rated the No. 66 player nationally in the 247Sports Top247 and is having a strong senior year. He was never healthy as a junior but is healthy now and has shown his explosive big play ability.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

College football recruiting: Top 15 prospects in Iowa for 2023 class

The 2023 recruiting cycle is in full swing as some of the top players around the country are revealing their college plans. With that in mind, we have decided to check in on the top recruits in the state of Iowa. Iowa is home to one five-star prospect and three...
NFL
247Sports

Robert Ferrel's amazing path to WSU and Power Five included living in his car

PULLMAN -- Robert Ferrel's college football odyssey included a summer spent living out of his car. Now, the 5-8, 173-pounder from Sparks, Nev. is playing at the highest level of college football as a wide receiver at Washington State. In talking with CF.C this week, Ferrel explained how three years ago while in junior college it came to living in his car, and that's only half of it.
PULLMAN, WA
247Sports

Iowa commit Leighton Jones having a strong senior season

Brownsburg (Ind.) High offensive lineman and Iowa commit Leighton Jones helped his team improve to 7-0 on Friday night with a dominant win over Zionsville, with the state’s No. 1 ranked football team running behind the future Hawkeye most of the evening. The 6-foot-4, 270-pound Jones continues to develop...
BROWNSBURG, IN
247Sports

Scouting take: What 5-star David Hicks brings to Texas A&M's class

Five-star defensive lineman David Hicks gave Texas A&M's 2023 recruiting class a massive boost Wednesday afternoon, when the Katy (Texas) Paetow standout announced his commitment to the Aggies. Ranked as the nation's No. 1 defensive lineman in the Top247, Hicks represents the 12th commitment for Texas A&M and the highest-ranked in a class already inside the top 20 of the industry-generated 247Sports Composite Team Recruiting Rankings with the stretch run still ahead.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
247Sports

If I had to predict right now…

The Ohio State staff currently has the country’s No. 4 ranked 2023 recruiting class in the 247Sports Composite team recruiting rankings. The Buckeyes also have a great start to their 2024 class with a commitment from quarterback Dylan Raiola, the country’s No. 1 overall 2024 prospect. And the...
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Oklahoma State vs. Baylor: How to watch, live stream, TV, kickoff time

Following an extra week of preparation during a bye, Oklahoma State football hits the road for its first conference game of the season on Saturday. The Cowboys are set to face Baylor — the defending Big 12 Champion — in Waco, Texas. Oklahoma State is seeking revenge against the Bears after a heartbreaking 21-16 loss in the conference title game last December.
WACO, TX
247Sports

247Sports

