These 6 Haunted Hotels In Michigan Have Some Guests That Won’t Check Out
There are two types of people when it comes to celebrating the spooky season. The first person absolutely hates this time of year and wants nothing to do with it. Every little squeak and bump in the night could be something that's going to try and get them. Then there...
Did You Know 2 of America’s Best Cities For Coffee Are Located in Michigan
Coffee is essential part of morning routines for a large part of America. Whether we get up early and play barista for ourselves, or know someone who knows our daily order by heart, we all have a deeply personal appreciation and preference when it comes to our daily cup of joe.
Can You (Should You?) Hunt The ‘Spirit Bear’ Spotted In Michigan’s U.P. Recently?
Every year, hunters in Michigan will vie to get their black bear tags from the state, and roam out into the wilderness to bring back a trophy. This year, though, hunters in the U.P. will face a new foe that hasn't been sighted in Michigan for a long time - the recently-sited "Spirit Bear" - a blonde-colored Black Bear that is rarely seen outside of British Columbia, Canada. But can hunters... or maybe even... SHOULD hunters go after this rare sight?
Remembering Coolio’s Recent Shows in Kalamazoo and Battle Creek
We look back on Coolio's time in Southwest Michigan after he passes away at the age of 59-years old. Coolio busted onto the pop scene back in 1994 with this debut hit "Fantastic Voyage." Thanks to heavy airplay from MTV, BET, and radio stations all over the country, his first single peaked at #3 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart. The Compton, California rapper had a total of 6 Billboard Hot 100 Top 30 singles which include his 1996 hit "1, 2, 3, 4 (Sumpin' New)" which peaked at #5 and his biggest hit "Gangsta's Paradise" which stayed at #1 for 3 straight weeks after spending 38 weeks on the chart in 1995.
Did Elvis Presley Live In The Kalamazoo State Hospital’s Water Tower on Asylum Lake?
Those familiar with Kalamazoo's history know about Asylum Lake, and where it got its name. It was once home to the Michigan Asylum for the Insane, later named the Kalamazoo State Hospital. But while diving down the rabbit hole to learn about the asylum, I stumbled across a rumor, possibly...
Guide To Billions of Dollars of Treasure In Michigan Great Lakes For Sale
Great news! If you've always wondered if there's buried treasure somewhere below the waters of the Great Lakes, you're on the right path. There's actually a story that came up not long ago about divers who had apparently found Confederacy Gold that was lost in Lake Michigan. It turns out there may be billions of dollars worth of treasure that has been lost to the Great Lakes, and there's actually somewhat of a map that will lead you to it. There's just one catch... It's gonna run you about $700 to $1,000.
Vintage Michigan Grocers Part 4 – Before Digital, Before Surveillance: 1880s-1950s
Okay, show of hands: how many of you worked in a supermarket when you were in school? (For those who actually raised their hands, put 'em back down...I can't really see you, ya know..) I worked in one of the local supermarkets when I was 16 thru 18 years old....
Michigan Buried by a Meteor (or Comet) Over a Billion Years Ago
Can you imagine a meteorite so big, that upon impact, it covered Michigan with all kinds of rocks, minerals, and debris? 130 feet thick in some areas? Well, it happened, about 1.8 billion years ago…..before life began here. Michigan Buried by Impact of Meteorite. Obviously, there is much more...
Dating Back 2000 Years – the Hopewell Burial Mounds: Grand Rapids, Michigan
Indian burial grounds…Native American burial grounds…how about a “prehistoric” burial ground?. Going back further than European settlers and Native Americans, there were the Hopewell. History calls them ‘prehistoric’ but I personally don’t feel that’s an appropriate label. The Hopewell’s burial mounds are dated from 10 B.C. to 400 A.D. To me, those years don’t qualify as ‘prehistoric’…..Biblical times, maybe, but when I think of something ‘prehistoric’ I think of something from 500,000 years ago or more. But hey – that’s me.
What Is The Shallowest Lake In Michigan?
Deep is overrated. Give me a lake that I can sit down and talk about the Kardashians with, a lake that is shallow and superficial!. Lake Erie acts more like a river than a lake, transporting water from deeper brother lakes Huron and Ontario. Lake Erie averages around 62 feet deep, and is only thirty feet deep along much of it western basin, which cozies it up to the Michigan shorelines south of Detroit.
Is It Legal to Go Dumpster Diving in Michigan? Let’s Find Out.
It's trash day. Everyone knows - it's sort of an unwritten rule - that if you want to get rid of something, you put it on the side of the road just before garbage day, and presto! Like magic, it'll be gone within a matter of hours. An old piano...
3 Covered Bridges Near West Michigan That Are Open to Vehicles and Worth the Drive
I had a realization recently: I'm "wanting to tour covered bridges during peak fall foliage" years old. There's just something about these carefully crafted bridges that harkens back to a simpler era. With peak fall colors set to hit west Michigan within the coming weeks I've become increasingly interested in...
Mouth Cemetery, Muskegon County: Michigan’s Hidden Historical Site
DISCLAIMER: There are some properties nearby that may look abandoned but they are privately owned and not to be trespassed on. The cemetery is public but be respectful of the structures you may see. The oldest known cemetery in Muskegon County is believed to be Mouth Cemetery. When it actually...
Single In Michigan? Best Singles Cities In The Mitten State
Are you single and ready to mingle in Michigan? If you answered yes, there are ten Michigan cities you need to move to or at least visit. How are the best singles cities in Michigan determined? According to Home Snacks, the list was confirmed by looking at American Community Survey Census data for every city in the Great Lakes State.
Kalamazoo’s Favorite Spots For Fantastic Indian Food
Indian food seems to be one of those divisive dishes-- you either love it or you hate it. Characterized by fragrant basmati rice, dried spices, and naan flatbread these customary dishes are full of flavor and fantastically filling. When in and around the Kalamazoo area, where do the locals go...
It’s Chestnut Season In Michigan, Where Some of The Most Hardy Trees Thrive
I will be the first to admit that I know nothing about chestnuts. And if you think you do, you probably don't know as much as you thought! It turns out there's a whole thriving chestnut industry in both Europe and Asia, and we here in the U.S. are a little late to the game.
Michigan’s Top Two Smallest Cities: Which Should Legally Be #1?
First off, there are plenty of villages, hamlets, and towns in Michigan that are smaller than these two places…..but the fact that they’ve been incorporated as cities is the difference. Up first is Number Two: the town that used to be the #1 smallest city in Michigan: Omer,...
How Michigan Celebrated Halloween: 1900s-1960s
Halloween is mainly for the fun. The fun of dressing up and pretending. The fun and beauty of the colorful leaves on the trees. The fun of being scared of things that really can’t hurt you. The fun of costume parties and being with people you actually like. The...
The Ghost Towns of Craig & Jacobsville, Michigan
These two little Upper Peninsula ghost towns sit in the Keweenaw Bay about 13 miles southeast of Houghton. The first one, Craig, located on the Soo Line Railroad, was named after early settler George Craig, who set up a homestead in 1883. A Craig post office began operating in 1884.
17 Michigan ‘One Bite Pizza Reviews’ from Dave Portnoy
Check out 17 different pizza places in Michigan that Dave Portnoy has reviewed. Now that fall is officially here in Michigan, it also means that pizza and chili season has begun. When the weather changes, Michiganders seek comfort in many different food items and we all know that the state has a huge selection of options when it comes to pizza.
