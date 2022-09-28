“Wisconsin is now positioned to save America,” says Ali Muldrow. In this episode of Black Oxygen, Angela Lang and Ali discuss the upcoming elections of Mandela Barnes for US Senate and Everett Mitchell for Wisconsin Supreme Court. We cover a wide range of topics including, being a Black candidate for a statewide race in Wisconsin, the role of Black women in elections, and how electability is often used as a gatekeeper term for Black candidates.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO