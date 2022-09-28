Read full article on original website
Related
Leading the way in education at the Wisconsin Leadership Summit
Milwaukee Board of School Directors member Jilly Gokalgandhi will moderate a panel titled “Leading the Way in Education” on Tuesday, October 11, the second day of the Wisconsin Leadership Summit. Registration is open now at WisconsinLeadershipSummit.com. Jilly Gokalgandhi was elected to the Milwaukee Board of School Directors for...
It’s Only 10 Minutes: September 30
Dr. Shawn Robinson – aka Dr. Dyslexia Dude – is riding from Oshkosh to Fitchburg next week to raise money and awareness. Plus, you can vote now for the Wisconsin Leadership Community Choice Awards at https://madison365.com/2022communitychoicevote/. Listen now:
Wisconsin districts seek solutions as school lunch quality comes under fire
When Sadie Perez entered Indian Trail High School and Academy on a November morning, schoolwork was not on her mind. Instead, the then-junior was focused on an upcoming speech to the Kenosha School Board. She planned to bring a pressing concern to their next meeting — bad lunches. Like...
Workforce development and essential workers at the Wisconsin Leadership Summit
Longtime workforce development leader Dr. Sabrina Robins will lead a panel discussion titled “Filling in the Gaps: How Workforce Development is Preparing the Essential Workers of the Future” on Monday, October 19, the first day of the 2022 Wisconsin Leadership Summit. Registration is open now at WisconsinLeadershipSummit.com. Dr....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lawrence University announces full-tuition financial aid program
Lawrence University in Appleton on Monday announced “Lawrence Advantage,” a program to use donated funds to “fully meet the demonstrated institutional need of students from Wisconsin and Illinois – the top two states represented among Lawrence’s incoming students,” according to a press release. The...
Real Talk with Henry Sanders: The Climate Gap, Live from the 2021 Wisconsin Leadership Summit
While we’re getting ready for the Wisconsin Leadership Summit, we’re dropping the audio from a session of last year’s virtual summit that features a great panel that includes current US Senate candidate Mandela Barnes. Thanks to Park Bank for making Real Talk possible. Listen now:
Bureaucracy is a barrier as Wisconsin cities try to curb deadly driving on urban highways
Tristain Thomas remembers seeing plenty of reckless driving while living along Milwaukee’s West Fond du Lac Avenue during his childhood. A police officer would park just blocks away from Thomas’ home in the Grasslyn Manor neighborhood to catch drivers barreling down the four-lane state highway. “He would sit...
Building nonprofit capacity at the Wisconsin Leadership Summit
Letesha Nelson will moderate a panel discussion titled “Building Nonprofit Capacity with the Integration of Social Equity” on Monday, October 10, the first day of the Wisconsin Leadership Summit. Registration is open now at WisconsinLeadershipSummit.com. Letesha Nelson joined the Goodman Community Center as its CEO and Executive Director...
RELATED PEOPLE
Building resilient futures at the Wisconsin Leadership Summit
Nicole Sandoval will moderate a panel discussion titled “Building Resilient Futures for this generation and the next” on Monday, October 10, the first day of the Wisconsin Leadership Summit. Registration is open now at WisconsinLeadershipSummit.com. Born in La Paz, Bolivia, Nicole is a Community Engagement Coordinator in the...
NAACP requests civil rights probe into Jackson water crisis, saying Mississippi has long discriminated against majority-Black capital
(CNN) — The calls to quickly fix Jackson, Mississippi’s water system are growing louder, with the US Justice Department and NAACP demanding not just answers from the state and its capital city, but solutions. Days after the NAACP wrote Gov. Tate Reeves directly, the civil rights organization submitted...
How did the pandemic amplify health inequities? Wisconsin Leadership Summit panel will dig into it
Danielle Yancey will moderate a panel titled “Lasting Impacts: How the Pandemic has Amplified our Health Inequities” on Tuesday, October 11, the second day of the 2022 Wisconsin Leadership Summit. Registration is open now at WisconsinLeadershipSummit.com. Danielle Yancey (Menominee/Santee) has worked in public service for nearly twenty years...
Brett Favre’s latest scandal revives debate about how Black and White athletes are treated differently
(CNN) — A version of this story appeared in CNN’s Race Deconstructed newsletter. To get it in your inbox every week, sign up for free here. The welfare funds scandal involving Brett Favre has left people reeling. A string of texts appears to show the Pro Football Hall...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Beyond diversity, toward belonging: Keetra Burnette to lead important discussion at Wisconsin Leadership Summit
Keetra Burnette will moderate a panel titled “Beyond Diversity and Toward Belonging” on Monday, October 10, the first day of the 2022 Wisconsin Leadership Summit. Registration is open now at WisconsinLeadershipSummit.com. Currently serving as United Way of Dane County’s Director of Stakeholder Engagement and Chair of the City...
Black Oxygen: Hope versus hate with Angela Lang and Ali Muldrow
“Wisconsin is now positioned to save America,” says Ali Muldrow. In this episode of Black Oxygen, Angela Lang and Ali discuss the upcoming elections of Mandela Barnes for US Senate and Everett Mitchell for Wisconsin Supreme Court. We cover a wide range of topics including, being a Black candidate for a statewide race in Wisconsin, the role of Black women in elections, and how electability is often used as a gatekeeper term for Black candidates.
The relocation of migrants by Republican governors recalls painful memories of the ‘Reverse Freedom Rides’
(CNN) — The relocation of about 50 migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts, initiated last week by Florida’s governor, has revived memories of strikingly similar tactics employed by southern segregationists 60 years ago. As news of the relocation spread, the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library...
State Rep Francesca Hong to lead discussion on intersection of health, housing, food and security
State Representative Francesca Hong will moderate a panel titled “Lack of Access: Intersections of health, housing, food & security” on Monday, October 10, the first day of the 2022 Wisconsin Leadership Summit. Registration is open now at WisconsinLeadershipSummit.com. Francesca Hong is an American chef, community organizer, and politician...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Madison Muslim activist and entrepreneur Masood Akhtar to be honored at the White House
President Joe Biden has chosen 21 individuals from across the country to be honored on Thursday, Sept. 15, as “Uniters” in a special “United We Stand” Summit ceremony at the White House to “counter the corrosive effects of hate-fueled violence on our democracy and public safety.” One of those 21 will be Madison’s Masood Akhtar, founder and president of We Are Many-United Against Hate Movement (WAM-UAH).
Real Talk with Henry Sanders: Special Black Oxygen edition
This week Henry wants to share a conversation he had with Angela Russell on her podcast Black Oxygen. This episode of Black Oxygen features a conversation with the founder and CEO of Madison365, Henry Sanders. In this episode Henry talks about key lessons he learned while leading Madison365 during a pandemic, the changing dynamics of leadership in the Madison community and parenthood – he specifically opens up about being a parent of a child with Down syndrome. Towards the end of this episode Henry highlights the upcoming Wisconsin Leadership Summit.
Madison365
Madison, WI
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
339K+
Views
ABOUT
Madison365 uses excellent journalism to start conversations, find real and lasting solutions, build community, invite action and encourage emerging leaders in Greater Madison’s communities of color, and to foster dialog between members of diverse communities.https://madison365.com/
Comments / 0