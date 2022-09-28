ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Leading the way in education at the Wisconsin Leadership Summit

Milwaukee Board of School Directors member Jilly Gokalgandhi will moderate a panel titled “Leading the Way in Education” on Tuesday, October 11, the second day of the Wisconsin Leadership Summit. Registration is open now at WisconsinLeadershipSummit.com. Jilly Gokalgandhi was elected to the Milwaukee Board of School Directors for...
MILWAUKEE, WI
It’s Only 10 Minutes: September 30

Dr. Shawn Robinson – aka Dr. Dyslexia Dude – is riding from Oshkosh to Fitchburg next week to raise money and awareness. Plus, you can vote now for the Wisconsin Leadership Community Choice Awards at https://madison365.com/2022communitychoicevote/. Listen now:
FITCHBURG, WI
Building nonprofit capacity at the Wisconsin Leadership Summit

Letesha Nelson will moderate a panel discussion titled “Building Nonprofit Capacity with the Integration of Social Equity” on Monday, October 10, the first day of the Wisconsin Leadership Summit. Registration is open now at WisconsinLeadershipSummit.com. Letesha Nelson joined the Goodman Community Center as its CEO and Executive Director...
MADISON, WI
Building resilient futures at the Wisconsin Leadership Summit

Nicole Sandoval will moderate a panel discussion titled “Building Resilient Futures for this generation and the next” on Monday, October 10, the first day of the Wisconsin Leadership Summit. Registration is open now at WisconsinLeadershipSummit.com. Born in La Paz, Bolivia, Nicole is a Community Engagement Coordinator in the...
WISCONSIN STATE
Black Oxygen: Hope versus hate with Angela Lang and Ali Muldrow

“Wisconsin is now positioned to save America,” says Ali Muldrow. In this episode of Black Oxygen, Angela Lang and Ali discuss the upcoming elections of Mandela Barnes for US Senate and Everett Mitchell for Wisconsin Supreme Court. We cover a wide range of topics including, being a Black candidate for a statewide race in Wisconsin, the role of Black women in elections, and how electability is often used as a gatekeeper term for Black candidates.
WISCONSIN STATE
Madison Muslim activist and entrepreneur Masood Akhtar to be honored at the White House

President Joe Biden has chosen 21 individuals from across the country to be honored on Thursday, Sept. 15, as “Uniters” in a special “United We Stand” Summit ceremony at the White House to “counter the corrosive effects of hate-fueled violence on our democracy and public safety.” One of those 21 will be Madison’s Masood Akhtar, founder and president of We Are Many-United Against Hate Movement (WAM-UAH).
MADISON, WI
Real Talk with Henry Sanders: Special Black Oxygen edition

This week Henry wants to share a conversation he had with Angela Russell on her podcast Black Oxygen. This episode of Black Oxygen features a conversation with the founder and CEO of Madison365, Henry Sanders. In this episode Henry talks about key lessons he learned while leading Madison365 during a pandemic, the changing dynamics of leadership in the Madison community and parenthood – he specifically opens up about being a parent of a child with Down syndrome. Towards the end of this episode Henry highlights the upcoming Wisconsin Leadership Summit.
MADISON, WI
Madison, WI
Madison365 uses excellent journalism to start conversations, find real and lasting solutions, build community, invite action and encourage emerging leaders in Greater Madison’s communities of color, and to foster dialog between members of diverse communities.

