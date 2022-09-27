The newest episode of the Locked on Women’s Basketball podcast is here. What was learned from a George Mason open practice? What did head coach Vanessa Blair-Lewis and players Sonia Smith, Trey Kennedy, Tamia Lawhorne and Taylor Jameson have to say about the upcoming season? Atlantic 10 beat reporter Natalie Heavren talks all things Mason including what to watch for, who to keep an eye on and the schedule itself.

FAIRFAX, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO