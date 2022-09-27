Read full article on original website
Locked on Women’s Basketball: Where does George Mason stand heading into this year?
The newest episode of the Locked on Women’s Basketball podcast is here. What was learned from a George Mason open practice? What did head coach Vanessa Blair-Lewis and players Sonia Smith, Trey Kennedy, Tamia Lawhorne and Taylor Jameson have to say about the upcoming season? Atlantic 10 beat reporter Natalie Heavren talks all things Mason including what to watch for, who to keep an eye on and the schedule itself.
Locked on Women’s Basketball: Must-watch mid-major games
It’s time for another episode of the Locked on Women’s Basketball podcast. In the latest episode, host and The Next’s Atlantic 10 beat writer Natalie Heavren is joined by Missy Heidrick to discuss the biggest mid-major games to watch this season now that conferences have released their schedules. Natalie and Missy cover the most exciting A-10, Big East, Conference USA and West Coast Conference games, as well as the transfers that will affect those matchups.
Locked on Women’s Basketball: 3×3, family rivalries and the Ivy League with Jenn Hatfield
The newest episode of the Locked on Women’s Basketball podcast takes you all over the women’s basketball world, from retired players to the present day and from 3×3 to 5×5! Host Natalie Heavren interviews The Next‘s managing editor, Washington Mystics beat reporter and Ivy League beat reporter Jenn Hatfield about her recent stories, including:
