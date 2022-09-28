ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Major Category 4 Hurricane Ian Battering Florida Will Make Landfall Early Wednesday

By Yantis Green
 3 days ago

NAPLES, FL – Hurricane Ian was centered about 65 miles west-southwest of Naples at 7 a.m.Wednesday, swirling toward the coast at 10 mph.

“This is going to be a nasty nasty day, two days,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said early Wednesday, stressing that people in Ian’s path along the coast should rush to the safest possible shelter and stay there.

“If you are in any of those counties it is no longer possible to safely evacuate. It’s time to hunker down and prepare for the storm,” DeSantis said. “Do what you need to do to stay safe. If you are where that storm is approaching, you’re already in hazardous conditions. It’s going to get a lot worse very quickly. So please hunker down.”

U.S. Air Force hurricane hunters confirmed Ian gained strength over warm Gulf of Mexico water after battering Cuba, bringing down the country’s electricity grid and leaving the entire island without power according to multiple sources.

Ian rapidly intensified as it neared landfall along Florida’s southwest coast Wednesday morning, gaining top winds of 155 mph, just shy of Category 5 status. Damaging winds and rain lashed the state, and the heavily populated region from Naples to Sarasota was at highest risk of a devastating storm surge.

T exas Governor Greg Abbott on Tuesday deployed Texas Task Force 1 to assist with FEMA's response to the natural disaster.

This is a developing story.

San Angelo LIVE!

VP Harris to Again Ignore the Border Crisis and Headline Radical Leftist Fundraiser in Austin

AUSTIN – The Texas Democratic Party announced this week that Vice President Kamala Harris will deliver the keynote address at a major 2022 Texas Democratic Party Reception in Austin on Saturday, October 8. The Texas Democrat Party announcement made no mention of the border crisis.  “We’re thrilled and honored that Vice President Kamala Harris will be coming to Texas to help us raise funds ahead of the most crucial election in the history of our state,” said Texas Democratic Party Chairman Gilberto Hinojosa. “Her trip shows that the nation’s eyes truly are upon Texas as we head into the…
TEXAS STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

OUTLOOK: District Play Starts Soon for Christoval in 3-2A D1

SAN ANGELO- The pre-district games are almost behind us and the new season, district, is right around the corner! One of, if not the most spread-out district in the state of Texas is District 3-2A Division 1 that takes a few teams from the Concho Valley and the Permian Basin out to the other side of El Paso. This district features the Christoval Cougars, Forsan Buffalos, Ozona Lions, Sonora Broncos, Reagan County Owls, and the Anthony Wildcats. Anthony is on the other side of El Paso and is an average of 395.2 miles from the other schools. Christoval is the furthest with a 447-mile drive…
CHRISTOVAL, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo LIVE!

