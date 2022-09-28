Read full article on original website
Bow Hunting For Deer Begins
Thousands of hunters will be taking to the fields as bow hunting season. begins Saturday (October 1) in Michigan. More than 300-thousand bow hunters are expected to be out on private and state. owned public land through January first and they’re expected to harvest up to 140- thousand deer....
Annete Glenn’s Parental Rights Bill Heading to Governor’s Desk
The Michigan Legislature has approved to Representative Annette Glenn’s plan to reaffirm the rights of parents in schools. Glenn’s legislation would require all public schools to prominently post an affirmation of the parental rights already provided by state law in administration offices, school board meeting rooms and other locations. The language reaffirming parental rights would also be included in manuals and training materials provided to Michigan Department of Education and State Board of Education employees. The legislation is modeled after federal and state laws that for decades have required workplaces to publicly post notices of legal protections related to employment, safety and other areas.
