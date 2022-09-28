The Michigan Legislature has approved to Representative Annette Glenn’s plan to reaffirm the rights of parents in schools. Glenn’s legislation would require all public schools to prominently post an affirmation of the parental rights already provided by state law in administration offices, school board meeting rooms and other locations. The language reaffirming parental rights would also be included in manuals and training materials provided to Michigan Department of Education and State Board of Education employees. The legislation is modeled after federal and state laws that for decades have required workplaces to publicly post notices of legal protections related to employment, safety and other areas.

