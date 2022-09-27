Read full article on original website
musictimes.com
Coolio 'Real' Cause of Death: Paramedics Tried To Revive Rapper For 45 Minutes
Coolio was declared dead at the age of 59. According to his manager Juarez, who talked to TMZ, the famed rapper, whose actual name is Aris Leon Ivey Jr., was at a friend's house and went to the restroom. When Coolio did not come out of the restroom, his companion...
musictimes.com
Cardi B Demands Apology For PnB Rock's Girlfriend After Suspect Details Released: 'Y'all Suck!'
Cardi B was one of the few rappers who stood by PnB Rock's girlfriend when people blamed her for the infamous Instagram post. Now that new updates regarding the investigation have been released, it seems that fans owe the late rapper's girlfriend, Stephanie Sibounheuang, an apology. According to reports, the...
musictimes.com
Coolio Final Days Alive Revealed, As Friends and Fans Shocked By Rapper's Sudden Death
Coolio, a famous rapper, died, shocking both his friends and fans. This is due to the fact that when they last interacted with the "Gangsta's Paradise" artist, they said he made no mention of any health problems. The 59-year-old rapper from Pennsylvania flew through Houston airport on Friday, according to...
musictimes.com
The Libertines New Album: Pete Doherty Teases Possible Release Date Amid Production Process
After not releasing any album for the past seven years, The Libertines are back and fans may get a new record before this year ends, but the big question is; when is it coming out?. Pete Doherty recently attended the AIM Independent Music Awards 2022 where he revealed that he...
Lil Nas X Pauses Concert Due To Pooping: 'This Is Not A Part Of The Show'
The rapper was hilariously candid with fans.
musictimes.com
NOFX Disbanding in 2023? Rock Band Hints at Final Album, Set of Shows of Their Career
NOFX has been dominating the rock scene since being founded in 1983 but it appears that fans only have a short time with them as the band plans to disband in 2023. As a treat, they will be releasing an album later this year that will most likely be their final project.
musictimes.com
Rapper Coolio Once Criticized Himself For Attacking THIS Iconic Singer Due to 'Gangsta's Paradise' Parody
Coolio's past feud with Weird Al Yankovic resurfaced following his sudden death. The music industry woke up on Wednesday with devastating news about Coolio's death. His manager, Jarez Posey, confirmed his untimely passing at the age of 59. Following his death, his hit anthem "Gangsta Paradise" went viral again. At...
musictimes.com
Godsmack Disbanding? Sully Erna Reveals Band’s Future After Making ‘Final Album’ Comments
Many fans are thrilled after Godsmack released a new single titled "Surrender" and many supporters are waiting for an album announcement soon, however, many of them were also confused as frontman Sully Erna previously claim that this would be their final album; are they officially disbanding?. Speaking to Minneapolis/St.Paul's 93X,...
musictimes.com
Hayler Williams Confirms Taylor York Relationship Ahead of 'This is Why' Album Release
Parawhores, celebrate! Hayley Williams and Taylor York's relationship has finally been confirmed!. The news of their confirmation came days after Paramore finally announced the release date of their upcoming album, "This is Why." Speculations of the couple's relationship have been on the air and unconfirmed throughout the years, and it...
musictimes.com
Christina Aguilera New Music 2022 'La Luz' Album: 'My Purpose Is To Tell A Story That Hopefully Others Can Relate To'
Christina Aguilera honored her heritage by naming her ninth studio album "Aguilera." She is also touching on topics that are more personal to her, such as a "difficult relationship" with a loved one. "No Es Que Te Extrañe" is expected to be on the third installment of "Aguilera," and the...
musictimes.com
Demi Lovato Tour 2022: Pop Star Teams Up With THIS Singer to Surprise Fans
Demi Lovato is currently touring across North America to perform songs from her recent album titled "Holy Fvck." During her most recent show, she brought out a special guest to surprise her fans; who could this be?. According to Elite Daily, the former Disney star performed at the YouTube Theater...
musictimes.com
Taylor Hawkins LA Tribute Show ‘Rocks Harder’ Than London; Dave Grohl Wanted Fans to Do THIS
Taylor Hawkins' presence was felt throughout the six-hour second tribute concert for him in Los Angeles organized by his Foo Fighters bandmates and family. Opening the show, Dave Grohl shared a heartwarming message as he had a request for fans. According to E! Online, the second show was held at...
musictimes.com
Who is The 'Harp' in 'The Masked Singer'? Netizens Confident Its THIS 'Glee' Singer
In the music industry, a unique voice has always been proven effective in putting up yourself among the many other talented artists in the community. Singers who have very distinct voices have been successful in making their mark among their fans and to the public. For this week's episode of...
musictimes.com
Kid Cudi Retiring? Rapper Hints at Future of Career After ’Entergalactic’s Release
Kid Cudi is gearing up for the release of his upcoming album "Entergalactic" but it seems like it would be his final album as revealed in a recent interview; is he retiring from the music industry?. Speaking to Apple Music Beats 1 with Zane Lowe, the 38-year-old rapper implied that...
musictimes.com
Adam Levine The REAL Victim? Accuser Used Controversy To Star In Reality Show
Adam Levine: Was he only a pawn in the game of celebrity-wannabes?. He did in fact DM numerous ladies on Instagram to flirt with them. However, one of his accusers, Sumner Stroh, seemed to have established herself and overnight became a star shortly after the controversy was made public. The...
musictimes.com
Louis Tomlinson Happy To See Zayn Malik Reminiscing About One Direction Despite Their Feud
Louis Tomlinson thinks he is "closer to being over" his fight with Zayn Malik, a former bandmate in One Direction. This is great news for their respective fans, and the fans of 1D as a whole. The "Walls: singer was questioned about his friendship with Zayn during an interview on...
musictimes.com
Chris Brown's 'Crazy Stalker' Crashed Into A Truck On His Property: 'People Really Fried!'
Chris Brown took to Instagram to air out his frustrations with the entire "stalker" ordeal, and this is not the first time he had some run-ins with some uninvited guests. "Bruh, WTF?! I have so many questions," he wrote, sharing a picture of the crash site. "People really fried! [sic]"
musictimes.com
Punchmade Records Is Gearing Up To Be The Hottest Record Label in Kentucky
There has been a recent uptick in the number of hitmakers in the city that is known for being the home of the rap great Punchmade Dev, and this phenomenon has attracted a significant amount of attention and discussion. Dev is at the forefront of the music industry in Lexington as a result of the fact that he manages his own record label, Punchmade Records. He is also paving the way for the other artists and label mates who he collaborates with in this capacity. Examine them by clicking on the links that are shown further down in this paragraph.
musictimes.com
Paul ‘Bonehead’ Arthurs Health Update: 'Oasis' Guitarist Shares MAJOR News About Cancer Diagnosis
Former "Oasis" guitarist Paul Arthurs, popularly known as Bonehead, shared good news online a few months after he announced that he was diagnosed with cancer; is he getting better?. Taking to his social media accounts, the musician shared an update regarding his medical condition, saying he underwent a full scan...
