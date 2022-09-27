ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

musictimes.com

Hayler Williams Confirms Taylor York Relationship Ahead of 'This is Why' Album Release

Parawhores, celebrate! Hayley Williams and Taylor York's relationship has finally been confirmed!. The news of their confirmation came days after Paramore finally announced the release date of their upcoming album, "This is Why." Speculations of the couple's relationship have been on the air and unconfirmed throughout the years, and it...
musictimes.com

Punchmade Records Is Gearing Up To Be The Hottest Record Label in Kentucky

There has been a recent uptick in the number of hitmakers in the city that is known for being the home of the rap great Punchmade Dev, and this phenomenon has attracted a significant amount of attention and discussion. Dev is at the forefront of the music industry in Lexington as a result of the fact that he manages his own record label, Punchmade Records. He is also paving the way for the other artists and label mates who he collaborates with in this capacity. Examine them by clicking on the links that are shown further down in this paragraph.
LEXINGTON, KY

