Daphne Joy Shuts Down 50 Cent’s Comments About Her Dating Diddy: ‘I’m So Tired Of My Narrative Being What It Is’

If you were wondering if Yung Miami and Diddy still go together "real bad'," the answer is yes… sort of. The "Good Love" rapper explained to XXL, "We are dating. We single, but we're dating. People don't know what dating means. He's single, I'm single, but we're dating. That's what I mean when I say we go together. When we're together, we're together. We're having the time of our lives, but we're still single."

