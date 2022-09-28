Daphne Joy Shuts Down 50 Cent’s Comments About Her Dating Diddy: ‘I’m So Tired Of My Narrative Being What It Is’

Read full article on original website
50 Cent Trolls His Son’s Mother For Allegedly Dating Diddy
On Monday (Sept. 26), 50 Cent hit Instagram to troll Daphne Joy, the mother of his youngest son. Over the weekend, Joy allegedly hung out with Diddy at the 2022 iHeart Radio Music Festival on Saturday night (Sept. 24), which seems to have sparked Fif’s post. The G-Unit mogul, 47, shared a photo of him and his son, Sire Jackson, on Instagram wearing shades and looking into the camera with blank faces. 50 captioned the photo, “oh sh*t, that’s your mommy over there with Puffy. LOL. Remember what i told you the other day, these b!tche’s be crazy. SMH.”More from VIBE.com50...
HipHopDX.com
Yung Miami Reveals She & Diddy 'See Other People': 'We Single But We're Dating'
Yung Miami and Diddy have been looking boo’d up all year long, but they’re still not officially an item, according to the City Girls rapper. In a new interview with XXL, Miami opened up about her relationship with the Bad Boy boss, which she revealed is still very much non-exclusive.
Yung Miami Assures Fans She’s Still Single While Dating Diddy
If you were wondering if Yung Miami and Diddy still go together “real bad’,” the answer is yes… sort of. The “Good Love” rapper explained to XXL, “We are dating. We single, but we’re dating. People don’t know what dating means. He’s single, I’m single, but we’re dating. That’s what I mean when I say we go together. When we’re together, we’re together. We’re having the time of our lives, but we’re still single.”More from VIBE.comDiddy Sued By Woman Claiming To Be Kim Porter's Niece50 Cent Trolls His Son's Mother For Allegedly Dating DiddyDiddy Performs Classic Records And New Tunes...
hotnewhiphop.com
Diddy Sparks Romance Rumors With Another Woman
The rap mogul’s been riding for Yung Miami, but some fans think there’s another girl on his mind. Diddy’s flirtatious fling with Yung Miami’s been subject to some teasing, but a lot of fans are here for it. They’ve always shown each other love and appreciation, like when Diddy bought Yung Miami a Maybach truck this Friday. But some eagle-eyed Instagram users are doubtful after they caught a post from Papi’s previous rumored flame (and 50 Cent’s ex) Daphne Joy at the iHeart Radio Festival.
Complex
Daphne Joy Responds to 50 Cent After He Speaks on Rumored Relationship With Diddy
Daphne Joy responded to 50 Cent after the Queens rapper and father of her child perpetuated an unsubstantiated rumor on Instagram involving Joy and Diddy. Joy initially responded when 50 Cent took to Instagram to post a picture of him and their shared son Sire Jackson, while accusing her of galavanting with Diddy.
Here’s What the Baby From The Notorious B.I.G.’s ‘Ready to Die’ Album Cover Looks Like Now
Over 28 years ago, The Notorious B.I.G. released his classic debut album,. on Bad Boy Entertainment. Not only was the music impactful but the picture of a chubby baby on the front cover would become one of the most recognizable images in hip-hop history. So who is the diaper-donning baby...
HipHopDX.com
Diddy’s Son King Combs Says Dinner With JAY-Z Is ‘Definitely Worth It’: ‘[He] Inspired Me A Lot’
King Combs has taken a side in the ongoing dinner with JAY-Z or six-figure paycheck debate and he wants the convo with Hov every time. Diddy’s son sat down with Bootleg Kev on the heels of the Kodak Black-assisted “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop” this summer where he casually revealed that JAY-Z is a mentor in his life outside of his father.
Diddy Sued By Woman Claiming To Be Kim Porter’s Niece
Diddy is facing legal action from a woman claiming to be Kim Porter’s niece. According to TMZ, the 52-year-old, legal name Sean Combs, is being sued by an unidentified person who claims she was wrongfully terminated by the Hip-Hop veteran. Referred to as Jane Doe, the claimant alleges Diddy, Tri Star Sports, and other entities fired her from work when she revealed she was pregnant. More from VIBE.comDiddy Performs Classic Records And New Tunes At 2022 iHeartRadio Music FestivalYung Miami Assures Fans She's Still Single While Dating Diddy50 Cent Trolls His Son's Mother For Allegedly Dating Diddy Roe claims she was...
bravotv.com
Cynthia Bailey Just Shared a Sweet Fact About Noelle and Her Dad Leon Robinson
What’s in a name? In honor of National Daughters Day, The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Cynthia Bailey explained the sweet meaning behind 22-year-old Noelle Robinson’s moniker. Sharing a throwback Instagram photo of her and ex Leon Robinson decked out in NBA apparel while holding their daughter, on...
HipHopDX.com
Fat Joe Explains How Big L Damaged His Relationship With Ma$e: ‘That Shit Was Foul’
Fat Joe has recalled how Big L hurt his relationship with Ma$e one night at the legendary New York City venue, The Tunnel. The Bronx rapper recently guested on Mike Tyson’s Hotboxin’ podcast alongside Angie Martinez. While reflecting on their memories of The Tunnel, which shuttered in 2001, Joe recalled the fateful encounter with the late D.I.T.C. MC and Bad Boy hitmaker.
bravotv.com
Cynthia Bailey's Daughter, Noelle Robinson, Shows Off Her Dazzling New Smile
The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum's daughter couldn't stop grinning after finally "finishing up [her] Invisalign treatment." In 2020, Noelle Robinson opened up about her ongoing dental journey. "I’ve had braces…well, not braces, but Invisalign...four times,” she explained. “This is my fourth time. I currently have them because I just wasn’t responsible and I wasn’t wearing them as I should. I have them now because I’m doing some final adjustments on my teeth, but I’m already seeing a lot of improvement. I shouldn’t need it for much longer.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Tjay Freestyles Over 50 Cent's "Many Men" On "FACESHOT": Listen
Lil Tjay was incredibly lucky to survive after being shot seven times earlier this year, something the 21-year-old acknowledged on his new "FACESHOT" freestyle, which finds him rapping over the beat to 50 Cent's "Many Men." Fif and his fellow New Yorker linked up earlier this month, sharing an Instagram...
musictimes.com
Cardi B Demands Apology For PnB Rock's Girlfriend After Suspect Details Released: 'Y'all Suck!'
Cardi B was one of the few rappers who stood by PnB Rock's girlfriend when people blamed her for the infamous Instagram post. Now that new updates regarding the investigation have been released, it seems that fans owe the late rapper's girlfriend, Stephanie Sibounheuang, an apology. According to reports, the...
Lil Kim Once Shared How Nicki Minaj Caused a Rift Between Her and Diddy
Lil’ Kim was once involved in a heavily publicized feud with Nicki Minaj, which created a misunderstanding and rift with Kim’s relationship with Diddy.
musictimes.com
Coolio Final Days Alive Revealed, As Friends and Fans Shocked By Rapper's Sudden Death
Coolio, a famous rapper, died, shocking both his friends and fans. This is due to the fact that when they last interacted with the "Gangsta's Paradise" artist, they said he made no mention of any health problems. The 59-year-old rapper from Pennsylvania flew through Houston airport on Friday, according to...
NME
Eminem and Snoop Dogg squashed their beef following Dr. Dre’s aneurysm: “This is stupid as hell”
Eminem has revealed that a feud he had with Snoop Dogg was hashed out following the hospitalisation of their mutual friend Dr. Dre. The revelation came during an appearance on Paul Pod – the SiriusXM show hosted by Paul Rosenberg, Eminem’s longtime manager who has appeared on several skits on albums throughout the rapper’s discography. The beef reportedly stemmed from Snoop’s appearance on ‘Bitch Please II’, a track on Eminem’s 2000 album ‘The Marshall Mathers LP’ that also featured Dr. Dre and Xzibit.
