Selena Gomez was not pleased with how some fans behaved after hearing Hailey Bieber's side of the story and scolded fans for their offensive comments. "I think some of the things that I don't even need to be aware of are just vile and disgusting, and it's not fair, and no one, ever, should be spoken to in the manner that I've seen," said the "Rare" singer.

