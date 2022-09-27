Read full article on original website
musictimes.com
Ed Sheeran Faces 'Thinking Out Loud' Lawsuit : Did He Copied Marvin Gaye's Song?
After successfully winning his most recent copyright lawsuit in the United Kingdom, it looks like Ed Sheeran would be facing courts again in the coming months as he was called again to face the charges for his other hit song "Thinking Out Loud." Earlier this year, Sheeran's songwriting process has...
musictimes.com
Coolio Final Days Alive Revealed, As Friends and Fans Shocked By Rapper's Sudden Death
Coolio, a famous rapper, died, shocking both his friends and fans. This is due to the fact that when they last interacted with the "Gangsta's Paradise" artist, they said he made no mention of any health problems. The 59-year-old rapper from Pennsylvania flew through Houston airport on Friday, according to...
musictimes.com
Shania Twain, Oprah Cannot Talk About THIS Topic: 'She's Not Up to Debate'
Shania Twain learned that while Oprah Winfrey can talk about everything nder the sun, bringing up religion especially over dinner is a bad idea. It's simply not a topic that Winfrey is up for any debate on. Wednesday, the country music diva, 57, revealed on the podcast "Table Manners with...
musictimes.com
Paramore New Song 2022 Drops: Hayley Williams Admits Having Gotten 'Tired of Writing Lyrics'
It has been five years since Paramore recorded music as a band, but that is about to change. Hayley Williams, Zac Farro, and Taylor York ended their sabbatical on September 28 by releasing a new song and music video titled "This Is Why" under the direction of Brendan Yates. Williams...
Billy Eichner Told Us That Carrie Underwood Isn't The Only High-Profile Person To Have Blocked Him — Meghan McCain Also Has
"I'm sure there are others, but those are two of my favorites."
Thora Birch Has A Pretty Good Reason Why She Couldn't Be In "Hocus Pocus 2"
The sequel recently hit Disney+ and it brings back some very familiar faces — but not everyone returned.
musictimes.com
GRAMMY Awards 2023 Album of the Year Billboard Predictions: Who's Leading?
The 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards is becoming one of the most-anticipated music events in 2023 next to Rihanna's huge music comeback through the Super Bowl Halftime Show. With the GRAMMY eligibility period ending soon, Billboard has released their early predictions on who they think will be nominated for the biggest award of the night - Album of the Year.
musictimes.com
The 1975 Album Show ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’ Tickets: Here's Where To Get It
On October 13, 2022, the world is going to finally hear the highly-anticipated comeback album of The 1975, "Being Funny In A Foreign Language." To kickstart its massive rollout, the English rock band will be holding a special album release show at Pryzym in London on October 13, a night before its actual release to the general public.
musictimes.com
Christina Aguilera New Music 2022 'La Luz' Album: 'My Purpose Is To Tell A Story That Hopefully Others Can Relate To'
Christina Aguilera honored her heritage by naming her ninth studio album "Aguilera." She is also touching on topics that are more personal to her, such as a "difficult relationship" with a loved one. "No Es Que Te Extrañe" is expected to be on the third installment of "Aguilera," and the...
Lil Nas X Delayed A Concert Because He Was "Dropping Demons" In The Bathroom
"I was literally back there dropping demons into that toilet."
musictimes.com
The Libertines New Album: Pete Doherty Teases Possible Release Date Amid Production Process
After not releasing any album for the past seven years, The Libertines are back and fans may get a new record before this year ends, but the big question is; when is it coming out?. Pete Doherty recently attended the AIM Independent Music Awards 2022 where he revealed that he...
musictimes.com
Nicki MInaj Finally Scoring Her First GRAMMY? Fans Divided Over Possible Hip-Hop Win
Nicki Minaj seemed to be finally on the way to scoring her first-ever GRAMMY Award in her illustrious music career. With the 2023 GRAMMY Awards eligibility period already at bay, there has been a buzz on social media signifying that the Queen of Rap will finally bring home her first Gramophone.
musictimes.com
LOOK: Ariana Grande, Hubby DaltonGomez Step Out of 'Wicked' Set In Matching Outfits
Ariana Grande has kept fans in the loop of the behind-the-scenes of "Wicked," the movie adaptation of the Broadway musical with the same name. Back in November of the previous year, the "Thank U, Next" singer announced that she was cast as Glinda the Good Witch opposite of Cynthia Erivo who was cast as Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West.
One local haunted house is doing a bit more than scaring people these days
Aftermath Haunted House in Canon City has worked to become one of the top-rated haunts in the state of Colorado
musictimes.com
Scary! Little Mix's Perrie Edwards, Husband, and Son Were Inside When Burglars Broke Into Their Mansion
Robbers scarily targeted Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards and her soccer star fiancé Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. They were able to gain entry and rob them of their precious belongings -- all the while the singer and soccer star, and their kid were all inside. Things could have turned so much...
musictimes.com
NOFX Disbanding in 2023? Rock Band Hints at Final Album, Set of Shows of Their Career
NOFX has been dominating the rock scene since being founded in 1983 but it appears that fans only have a short time with them as the band plans to disband in 2023. As a treat, they will be releasing an album later this year that will most likely be their final project.
musictimes.com
Selena Gomez Defends Hailey Bieber Against Fans Over 'Vile, Disgusting' Comments
Selena Gomez was not pleased with how some fans behaved after hearing Hailey Bieber's side of the story and scolded fans for their offensive comments. "I think some of the things that I don't even need to be aware of are just vile and disgusting, and it's not fair, and no one, ever, should be spoken to in the manner that I've seen," said the "Rare" singer.
musictimes.com
Willie Nelson Attempted Suicide: Singer Sparks Worries Following Shocking Confession
Willie Nelson renewed the worries his family and fans felt through the bombshell revelation in his memoir. This month, Nelson finally introduced his new memoir, "Me and Paul: Untold Stories of a Fabled Friendship, the 89-year-old On the Road Again," to his fans. The book reportedly immortalized Paul English the same way his song, "Me and Paul" did, as he remembered his right-hand man, who also served as his accountant, bodyguard, and drummer.
musictimes.com
Vanessa Willams’ Miss America Controversy Limited Series Explores Racism, Misogyny: ‘I Want To Shine A Light’
One of the most noteworthy comebacks in the entertainment industry is Vanessa Williams' rise and fall-and rise again-after stepping down as Miss America in 1984. According to Deadline, Williams' Penthouse Magazine scandal will be turned into a limited series, as Sony Pictures Television optioned the rights to develop her story.
musictimes.com
Coolio Net Worth 2022: Here's How Much the GRAMMY-Winning Rapper Left Before He Died
Coolio was one of the most prolific rappers of the 1990s. With his recent passing, many are remembering his contribution to the hip-hop community and also his impact on the black community. Hip-hop figures, including Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, and even MC Hammer posted their heartwarming tributes to the rap...
