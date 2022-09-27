ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GRAMMY Awards 2023 Album of the Year Billboard Predictions: Who's Leading?

The 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards is becoming one of the most-anticipated music events in 2023 next to Rihanna's huge music comeback through the Super Bowl Halftime Show. With the GRAMMY eligibility period ending soon, Billboard has released their early predictions on who they think will be nominated for the biggest award of the night - Album of the Year.
LOOK: Ariana Grande, Hubby DaltonGomez Step Out of 'Wicked' Set In Matching Outfits

Ariana Grande has kept fans in the loop of the behind-the-scenes of "Wicked," the movie adaptation of the Broadway musical with the same name. Back in November of the previous year, the "Thank U, Next" singer announced that she was cast as Glinda the Good Witch opposite of Cynthia Erivo who was cast as Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West.
Selena Gomez Defends Hailey Bieber Against Fans Over 'Vile, Disgusting' Comments

Selena Gomez was not pleased with how some fans behaved after hearing Hailey Bieber's side of the story and scolded fans for their offensive comments. "I think some of the things that I don't even need to be aware of are just vile and disgusting, and it's not fair, and no one, ever, should be spoken to in the manner that I've seen," said the "Rare" singer.
Willie Nelson Attempted Suicide: Singer Sparks Worries Following Shocking Confession

Willie Nelson renewed the worries his family and fans felt through the bombshell revelation in his memoir. This month, Nelson finally introduced his new memoir, "Me and Paul: Untold Stories of a Fabled Friendship, the 89-year-old On the Road Again," to his fans. The book reportedly immortalized Paul English the same way his song, "Me and Paul" did, as he remembered his right-hand man, who also served as his accountant, bodyguard, and drummer.
