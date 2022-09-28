Read full article on original website
constructiontechnology.media
Autonomous milestone for Caterpillar
Trucks equipped with Cat MineStar Command for hauling have reportedly moved over 5 billion tonnes (5.5 billion tons). Caterpillar says that their autonomous trucks are on the way to beating record totals of materials hauled in a calendar year, projected to be more than 1.4 billion tonnes (1.57 billion tons) in 2022.
onsemi Launches Automotive Silicon Carbide-Based Power Module Trio for On-Board Chargers
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- onsemi (Nasdaq: ON), a leader in intelligent power and sensing technologies, today announced a trio of silicon carbide (SiC) based power modules in transfer molded technology that are intended for use in on-board charging and high voltage (HV) DCDC conversion within all types of electric vehicles (xEV). The APM32 series is the first-of-its-kind that adopts SiC technology into a transfer molded package to enhance efficiency and shorten charge time of xEVs and is specifically designed for high-power 11-22kW on-board chargers (OBC). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005884/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
electrek.co
World’s largest auto parts supplier moves to support the industry’s transition to EVs
Bosch, the world’s largest auto parts supplier, revealed a series of new solutions to support the auto industry’s transition to electric. The German manufacturing giant seems to be lightening up to the idea of EVs as the future of mobility. Since its beginnings in 1886, Bosch has grown...

Watch world's first flying electric boat concept complete its test flight
Although wing-in-ground effect (WIG) aircraft like the Soviet-era Ekranoplan had previously shown promise, they haven't quite taken off as a standard mode of transportation. As long as they keep within their wingspan of the surface below, the air cushion between the wings and the surface gives these low-flying birds a significant lift and efficiency gain over ordinary planes flying higher in the air.
rv-pro.com
Suburban Ramps Up Capacity on New Tankless Water Heaters
Suburban, an Airxcel brand, announced that it has increased the production capacity of its recently released ST42 and ST60 tankless, on-demand water heaters. “Building on more than seven decades of providing exceptional products to the market, Suburban’s new ST42 and ST60 ensure the end user has a great experience,” said Jeff Cowan, national sales manager. “We’re also committed to helping our OEM partners elevate their products with high quality, reliable American-made appliances. So far, we’ve supplied the ST42 to many OEMs and the feedback on quality, performance and cost has been outstanding.”
FOXBusiness
Chinese company aims to sell 3 US resorts for $1.3 billion
A Chinese company is looking to sell three major U.S. resort hotels at a combined price tag of $1.3 billion, seeking to cash out these holdings during a powerful surge in leisure travel and resort business. Dajia Insurance Group Co. is putting up for sale the Montage in Laguna Beach,...
Hundreds of New Mines Will Be Needed to Source the Raw Materials to Make EVs
The auto industry has embraced electrification as a way of making transportation cleaner going forward. There is a big problem on the horizon, though: sourcing the raw materials needed to power those vehicles. We may only be at the beginning of this new era, but the demand for the metals needed to build EV batteries is already outpacing demand, according to a new study from Benchmark Mineral Intelligence (via Jalopnik). Because of this hundreds of new mines will need to be opened worldwide over the next decade to make sure there are enough battery packs to go around. If automakers really are...
PV Tech
New wafer production method could double throughput to up to 20,000 per hour, rendering European manufacturing more competitive
A research consortium has devised a proof of concept for a production line with a throughput of 15,000 to 20,000 wafers per hour, which is double the usual amount. The group of plant manufacturers, metrology companies and research institutions is being led by the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems ISE and was established to reduce production costs and alleviate supply bottlenecks as a means to deploy increasing amount of solar.
cheddar.com
The Decision That Broke American Trucking
Once upon a time, truck driving was a blue-collar ticket to a solid, middle-class lifestyle in the United States. But today, the industry is plagued with low wages, long hours, and a high turnover rate. The story of how this change happened goes back over a century, but hinges on one particular moment in the late 20th century - and you may find the responsible person surprising.
BHG
The 8 Best Portable Generators of 2022 to Power Your Home and Important Devices in a Blackout
We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. When it comes to severe weather, it’s always good to be prepared in the event of a blackout. Having one of the best portable generators can ensure that you and your family are still able to power all your essential devices while you’re waiting for the electricity to come back.
constructiontechnology.media
Five key global construction equipment trends
Boosted by a positive 2021, optimism for the construction equipment sector was high going into 2022. However, while many markets saw record growth last year, 2022 has presented manufacturers with several challenges, such as supply chain issues and increased fuel prices. Some regions have been more impacted than others, and...
Phone Arena
Apple moved iPhone 14 production out of China in mere weeks
Apple is trying to diversify its supply chain away from China on rolling pandemic lockdowns there, as well as geopolitical headwinds between US and China, on one hand, or China and Taiwan, on the other, as that's where the headquarters of its main assembler Foxconn is located. Foxconn, however, has...
Siemens First to Receive UL Listing for 120-Volt, Single Pole Solid-state Circuit Breaker
PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2022-- Siemens is the first company to successfully receive UL listing for a 120-volt, single pole solid-state circuit breaker. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927005023/en/ Siemens is the first company to successfully receive UL listing for a 120-volt, single pole solid-state circuit breaker. (Photo: Business Wire)
Netherlands researchers break the 30 percent barrier in solar cells
A collaboration of researchers from various institutes in the Netherlands broke the 30 percent barrier associated with solar cells. The achievement will help uptakeworldwide solar energy and reduce our dependence on fossil fuels, an organizational press release said. Even as governments across the world are promoting solar energy in their...
tipranks.com
2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%
The sell-off is showing no signs of letting up, as the NASDAQ tumbled another 2.84% today, the S&P 500 has fallen 2.11%, and the Dow has shed just over 1.5%. It’s a rout, with the indexes testing new lows and moving deeper into the bear territory. The fall comes...
electrek.co
Here are the current Kia electric cars available for EV buyers, including price, specs, and more
Kia is a frontrunner in the EV race as the South Korean automaker undergoes a full-scale business overhaul. The company plans to introduce a lineup of 14 electric vehicles by 2027. Here’s the lowdown on what’s available now. Here are Kia electric cars available now. Kia has been...

getnews.info
Taizhou Toplong Electrical & Mechanical Co.,Ltd Launches a Comprehensive Range of Gas and Air Compressors With Latest Technology
Taizhou Toplong Electrical & Mechanical Co.,Ltd releases a full range of high-end industrial & commercial gas and air compressors used in various industries. China’s Taizhou Toplong Electrical &Mechanical Co.,ltd, is one of the major suppliers of industrial generators and compressors, having a large market share in China. It has been in business for a long time and is known for its oil-free diaphragm compressor, hydrogen compressor, oil-free oxygen compressor, high-pressure air compressor, PSA oxygen generator, PSA nitrogen generator manufacturing. The company is highly praised by customers in China and abroad for its high quality and good products. It has a team of professionals that have been working in this field for more than 20 years, which has formed its solid foundation to supply high-quality oil-free diaphragm compressors, hydrogen compressors, oil-free oxygen compressors and other related products to customers on time. Its continuous improvements in technology and its ability to innovate, capture new markets and meet customers’ demands have enabled it to gradually achieve high levels of efficiency and product quality to maintain itself among the leading enterprises.
Quartz
Lumber supply and demand
The FEA expects the lull in demand for lumber to last into 2023, but it sees it surging again by the end of the year due to massive pent-up demand for affordable housing. A key demographic of home buyers, those between the ages of 30 and 35, is expected to hit the market in 2023. But housing supplies are tight. “US homebuilders have been building below the underlying demand for housing for more than a dozen years,” Gauvin said.
constructiontechnology.media
Supply chains in focus at Off-Highway Conference
The supply chain challenges facing the global construction equipment market were under the spotlight at the first Off-Highway Conference being held today in Rosemont, Chicago, USA. Keynote speaker Gert Reichetseder, President and CEO of Wacker Neuson North America, said the days of an unconstrained global supply chain for OEMs were...
constructiontechnology.media
Strabag makes sustainability pledge
Construction and technology group Strabag has announced that it will become climate neutral along its entire value chain by 2040. “The construction sector accounts for half of the global raw material demand and causes 38% of greenhouse gas emissions worldwide,” says Thomas Birtel, CEO of Strabag. “We in the...
