drydenwire.com
Gov. Evers Invests Additional $16.6 Million To Help Wisconsin Families Keep Heat On This Winter
MADISON -- Gov. Tony Evers today announced an additional $16.6 million investment to help Wisconsin families keep their energy and heat on throughout the fall and winter months. This investment will be managed by the Wisconsin Department of Administration (DOA) and includes $13.6 million for the Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program (WHEAP) for heating assistance and $3 million for the Keep Wisconsin Warm/Cool Fund for crisis energy assistance.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin senior voters; big role in upcoming election
CEDARBURG, Wis. - Senior voters will play a big role in who wins Wisconsin – and a new poll finds those voters 65 and older are almost evenly split between voting for Democrats and Republicans. Pollsters working on the new AARP poll of Wisconsin voters estimate voters 50 and...
wpr.org
DNR: Wisconsin wolf population dropped 14 percent after controversial wolf hunt last year
Wisconsin's wolf population fell around 14 percent to 972 wolves following last year’s controversial wolf hunt, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. The agency released the figures during Wednesday’s Wisconsin Natural Resources Board meeting. The DNR originally planned to hold a hunt in November 2021, but...
This Is Considered The Worst Small Town In Wisconsin
When looking at different towns and cities in America there are plenty of different ways to judge whether it is a "great" location or a "bad" one. Most of the time bad areas are picked out based on crime rates, income levels, and housing costs. Those are some of the...
Fox11online.com
Finalists announced for 'The Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin' contest
(WLUK) -- The finalists are in for the coolest things made in Wisconsin. Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce announced Wednesday that 16 products are moving on to the next round of voting. They include a fire truck from Pierce Manufacturing, based in Appleton, and the Mark W. Barker, a ship made in Sturgeon Bay.
spmetrowire.com
Evers approves $200M+ to more than 48,000 families for rent help
Gov. Tony Evers today announced that more than 48,000 households have received assistance from the Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance (WERA) program, surpassing $200 million in rent and utility payments statewide. The federally funded WERA program provides up to 18 months of financial assistance for current and overdue payments of rent...
ourquadcities.com
Deere workers in Wisconsin approve contract
The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) has informed Deere & Company that its production and maintenance employees have voted to ratify a new four-year collective bargaining agreement that covers 900 workers at the John Deere Horicon Works in Horicon, Wis., the Moline-based company announced Friday morning. The...
onfocus.news
WIAA Membership Approves Three Amendments to Constitution
STEVENS POINT, Wis. – The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association conducted the 126th Annual Meeting at the Holiday Inn and Convention Center in Stevens Point on Wednesday. Among the topics on the Association’s business meeting agenda were three proposed amendments to the Constitution, Bylaws and Rules of Eligibility. All three...
This Is Wisconsin's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
Referenda ask voters if election aid should be outlawed
Voters in four Wisconsin counties will be asked in November whether the state should ban private grants to help local communities with the cost of running elections. The advisory referenda, on the ballot in Waukesha, Price, Lincoln and Brown counties, follow an attempt by Republicans in the Legislature to outlaw outside funds for election administration […] The post Referenda ask voters if election aid should be outlawed appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
onfocus.news
Semifinalists Named for Wisconsin’s Top Senior Defensive Lineman, Tim Krumrei Award; Includes Wisconsin Rapids’ Connor Akey, Marshfield’s Isaac Dagit
Semifinalist have been announced by WSN for Wisconsin’s top senior defensive lineman, the Tim Krumrei Award. ***********************************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about top athletes and top teams in our...
onfocus.news
Amherst Rolls Nekoosa, Remains Tied for CWC-Large Lead
The Amherst Falcons handled Nekoosa, picking up a 38-0 win to remain tied atop the CWC-Large with Stratford at 5-0. Mathew Glodowski ran for three touchdowns and threw for another. Glodowksi had 9 carries for 156 yards scoring on touchdown runs of 1, 6 and 6 yards. Glodowski also three...
onfocus.news
Gralla Receives National Recognition for Service to WIAA Membership
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS – Joan Gralla, a former member of the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association office staff, and 14 other leaders in high school activity programs across the country received National Federation of State High School Associations Citations on June 30 at the annual NFHS Summer Meeting. Video. The...
onfocus.news
Semifinalists Named for Wisconsin’s Top Senior Running Back, Elroy Crazlegs Hirsch Award; Includes Leo Brostowitz(Wisconsin Rapids) and Caden Healy(Colby)
WSN has published its senior watchlist for the state’s top running back, the Elroy Crazylegs Hirsch Award. Leo Brostowitz of Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln and Caden Healy of Colby have been named to the watchlist. ***********************************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use...
The Biggest Landowner in Minnesota Will Shock You
Read More: Who Owns The Most Land In South Dakota? Story Source: World Population Review Story Source: Stacker Website [carbongallery id="62b1e16becd83213cb8ac9e2"]. ">recent study, around 75 percent of the land in Minnesota is privately owned. Of course, the Federal Government owns places like the Superior National Forest and Voyagers National Park,...
onfocus.news
Wisconsin Rapids Edges Rhinelander in Girls Tennis
Wisconsin Rapids edged Rhinelander in girls tennis, 4-3. Rapids had wins from Hayley Jensen and Corinne Sazama at #3 and #4 singles, and also had wins at #1 Doubles(Teagann Bondioli, Jenna Wendtland) and #3 Doubles(Sawyer Holberg and Annabelle Ross) Pickin up wins for Rhinelander were Tori Riopel and Kelsey Winter...
wtmj.com
Travel Wisconsin: Fall Color Drives
If you’re seeking to cruise through the colors of autumn, Wisconsin is bristling with scenic drives, beautiful, wooded trails and stunning fall train rides. Here’s to finding the golden moments you’ve been waiting all year for. This interactive map includes up-to-date information on fall color conditions across...
marijuanamoment.net
Wisconsin Governor Tells Students That Marijuana Legalization Depends On Their Vote, Says State Is Losing Revenue To Illinois
The governor of Wisconsin met with college students on Tuesday, urging supporters to get engaged and vote in the upcoming election, in part to ensure that the state advances marijuana legalization. Gov. Tony Evers (D) delivered remarks and held a roundtable discussion at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, telling students that...
solarpowerworldonline.com
Alliant Energy completes 150-MW Wisconsin solar project
Alliant Energy announced the completion of its Wood County Solar Project in central Wisconsin. In addition to generating clean, carbon-free electricity, the 150-MW solar site created more than 200 construction jobs and is expected to deliver an estimated $600,000 in new shared revenue annually to the town of Saratoga and Wood County for the next 30 years.
onfocus.news
Division 1 Girls Golf Regionals: SPASH 2nd, Marshfield 4th
